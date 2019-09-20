Here's A Side-By-Side Crash Test Comparison Between A Ford Bronco And A Jeep Wrangler, And The Difference Is Stark
This crash test featuring a 2021 Ford Bronco and a 2019 Jeep Wrangler might help inform your next car purchase.
Grifters gonna grift.
Produced by the team that made "Don't F—k With Cats," comes a new documentary about a high-flying scammer who tricked three innocent women and got them entangled in a dangerous world of deceit.
The pace of global heating is forcing insect populations to move and adapt - and some aggressive species are thriving.
President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure law departs from the sweeping national build-outs of the 20th century, but we still need big visions to meet the future.
YouTuber ReportOfTheWeek has a joie de vivre for fast food unlike anyone else so you have to really mess up to make him regret something. Unfortunately, KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets has failed spectacularly.
What happens when the frenzy ends and the world doesn't value your valuables?
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
Ben Affleck has seen fame from both sides now — and he's ready to talk (with Matt Damon, and Entertainment Weekly) about it.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
YouTuber Roomie tries his hand at slap bass and gets a flash lesson from Josh Moreau, a bassist for Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and a whole bunch of other bands. His challenge is to learn the "Seinfeld" theme in less than two hours. How close can he get?
Gamers love saving money, and sometimes a few bucks goes on to supply thousands of hours of entertainment.
Investors are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy virtual land in Decentraland.
Irish whiskey could outsell Scotch in the US by 2030. We headed to the Bushmills Distillery to see if the hooch is worth the hype.
In the absence of a national effort to make coronavirus testing widely available, a number of big American companies ramped up their own, making tests available for a select group of workers.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
We didn't think that video of the orangutan riding a golf cart could be topped but we were wrong.
Chinese officials hoped for a baby boom, but China experienced only a baby blip. That could pose major challenges for the government.
It's no secret that we love Dave Grohl here at Digg. A Dave-themed wardrobe was inevitable.
Donald Trump cut an interview short after NPR's Steve Inskeep repeatedly grilled him about his contention that the election was stolen.
And what it finally took for the platform to ban him.
One big room with a bunch of people breathing heavily is probably not the safest place to be right now. Instead, get some new gear and hit the trails.
"Lmao, so many toys around and he finds joy in a BRICK."
Has reality caught up to the "Murder Police"?
These Lego flowers will never wilt, and they're not gonna make anyone sneeze. The optimal Valentine's Day gift if you ask us.
There is something intensely mesmerizing about watching this baby doll riding a moped repeatedly falling down stairs and getting back up.
Since a video of him using the n-word surfaced a year ago, Wallen's profitability has skyrocketed.
Sierra Leone's man between the sticks Mohamed N Kamara is a young phenom who showed out in the recent African Cup of Nations match against Algeria which earned him the top individual match honor.
"You could say a new force awakened within me."
All 60 suckers who plopped down nearly $4 million are affected by the recall.
"If there's one thing out there more contagious than COVID, it's stupid," Colbert quipped.
Experts want to end the spread of misinformation on Spotify because the platform currently has no fact-checking policy in place for its creators.
The 22-year-old actor documented his audition process for the world to see and became a star along the way.
Home to most of the world's tallest buildings, China announced it was banning the construction of new super skyscrapers. Here's why the age of skyscrapers in China has come to an end.
The development suggests the Department of Justice may be moving closer to indicting the Florida Republican.
New model suggests a big impact roiled the Moon's interior, altered its volcanism.
The mining of battery-grade lithium carbonate is going to be a problem when electric car sales ramp up significantly.
No, doctors were not vibrating women patients to cure diseases.
Edison's bizarre soup-based technique for screening job candidates illustrates an essential truth about effective interviewing.
Frank Pellegrino Jr. from the legendary New York City food establishment Rao's shows how to make his grandma's world famous red Sunday gravy at home.
The New York Times credits the "Fixer Upper" star for this transcendent peanut butter and chocolate combination, but both the comment section and Gaines herself say otherwise.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made a comment last week that enraged the disability community. But advocates say the agency has a habit of dismissing the most vulnerable