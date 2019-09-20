Jason Alexander Roasts Jeff Bezos' Space Stunt In 'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Trailer
Jason Alexander riffed on the Amazon founder's space stunt in a promo for Jon Stewart's new show, coming September 2021 on Apple TV+.
Norway's beach handball players were each fined 150 euros for wearing shorts rather than the required bikini bottoms. A spokeswoman for the International Handball Federation said she didn't know the reason for the rule.
The penthouse at 432 Park Avenue is on the 96th floor and gives you a 360 degree view of the city. It's also never been stayed in and it's on the market for a cool $169 million.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The trailer for Ridley Scott's latest movie, "The Last Duel," centers on the last legally sanctioned duel in France. "The Last Duel" debuts in theaters on October 15.
Many who received the shot may need to consider boosters, the authors said. But federal health officials do not recommend second doses.
Farm Bank let players make money, while supporting real farms. Then the CEO vanished with $80 million.
Plus, he didn't even GO to space!
This crash involving triple digit speeds has a strange backstory.
Rand Paul got under Dr. Fauci's skin during a heated Senate hearing looking into whether the National Institutes of Health funded controversial research.
It's true: "hardgainers" have a harder time putting on mass. But not all hope is lost. Here's what they need to know.
From plus size to silver fox, the accepted ideal of male beauty is constantly shifting. Myra Ali explores the world of the really, really good-looking.
You get what you pay for is most evident when you're shopping for cameras to take photos of the night sky.
Researchers don't always know how the dogs get the job done — but they know how to train them.
There are scores of underground stone chambers through the northeast. Here's the best explanation behind their existence.
A local judge ordered a New Jersey woman to take down political banners over obscenity complaints, setting up a First Amendment fight.
Some children have found a devious method to get out of school - using cola to create false positive COVID tests. How does it work?
"Jackass 4" star Sean McInerney, AKA Poopies gets emotional discussing his shark attack.
COVID-19 vaccination rates have fallen off a cliff, despite extensive interventions. It might take a deadly summer surge to change things.
The quality of a person's voice, including breathiness, pitch and intensity, provides others with a surprising amount of information.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Many commentators have made hay out of the Tesla Model S's yoke. Here's a demonstration of what it looks like out on the road.
Mike Massimino explains what the Amazon founder just did on his Blue Origin space craft.
Sorry, but this is not going to be one of those analog vs. digital rants that goofball audiophile types like to indulge in at the drop of a hat. In fact I probably should have just called it something like: "Why you should never buy new vinyl versions of classic albums."
The Michigan kidnapping case is a major test for the Biden administration's commitment to fighting domestic terrorism — and a crucible for the fierce ideological divisions pulling the country apart.
He didn't get the highest scores, but this is still a pretty impressive (annoying) result.
Ice cream's texture is the result of the same processes that govern concepts like forest recovery, rock formation and sub-zero survival in animals.
Which invites a bit of pulpy pondering: Who decided that?
It was one of the most iconic astronomical instruments in the world, and then it collapsed. How did one of the world's most important radio telescopes suffer such a catastrophic failure?
Have you wondered if the world's richest people all lined up, who'd you be closest to? (From 2020)
Breaking news: vaping is good for you! At least according to a health journal entirely paid for by Juul.
I mean, as fun as it is, fake dating IS pretty far-fetched.
"Please take COVID seriously. I can't say it enough. Enough people have died. We don't need any more death. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor," said the Fox News anchor.
Meanwhile, California utility Pacific Gas & Electric said its equipment might be to blame for yet another blaze that's already burned 30,000 acres.
Ride through the iconic Champs-Elysées and experience one of the world's toughest races from the comfort of your screen.
Hospitals do a lot of good things. They save lives. They create good jobs. But because of growing monopolization of them, Zack Cooper, an economist at Yale School of Public Health, worries that they're becoming like a "Dracula" that "sucks some of the vibrancy out of a lot of towns across the country."
In 1980, the tumultuous filming and release of Michael Cimino's "Heaven's Gate" changed Hollywood forever
A professional rock climber demonstrates an exercise that's gotta hurt.
I was once asked by a fashion magazine to shoot a men's fashion story. It was going to feature suits. Before the words even left their mouths, I knew exactly where I wanted to shoot it.
While almost any problem is fixable and an inspection will catch many major issues that could be hiding beneath the surface, there are signs of a well-maintained home that will be visible to the untrained eye.
Good front steps make good neighbors.
"Who would still want to be a cop?" Reporter Lane DeGregory and photographer John Pendygraft followed Class 219 at the SPC Law Enforcement Academy and created a series exploring that very question.
International investigation finds 23 Apple devices that were successfully hacked.