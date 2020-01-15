James Holzhauer Roasts Brad Rutter Over His 'Jeopardy!' Score
James Holzhauer couldn't help but hilariously add insult to injury to Brad Rutter's performance during "Jeopardy's Greatest of All Time Tournament."
At first she seems to love it, but then after a few gulps, she has two choice words to sum up the experience.
With Australia's bushfires in the news, stories about koalas claiming they're "functionally extinct" have gone viral. Here are the facts.
Like it or not, we're going on this walk.
They had theories as to what was inside the fish. They were all wrong.
SPA Studios' hand-drawn "Klaus" is up for a Best Animated Feature award, and the team was pretty psyched about it.
But we'll settle for six minutes of ping pong greatness.
The 30 most dangerous corporations in the industry, ranked by the people who know.
I shot the signals of my mourning into space for months, fully expecting them to die unreceived. And when I least expected it, someone sent signals back.
New footage verified by The New York Times show the moments the two missiles hit Flight 752.
Over the course of a year, an amateur hacker exacted a wicked revenge on his ex-girlfriend, manipulating the criminal justice system, confounding police, and forcing her into an alternate reality of his own design.
A proposed gold and copper mine in Alaska would require a massive transportation corridor that puts a pristine wilderness at risk.
The Brooklyn Nets's Kevin Durant may be on the injured list, but he can still put a smile on this young fan's face.
On Tuesday night, six Democratic candidates faced off on CNN in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses on February 3rd.
How did a man who was once — pick your former Rudy: priestly prosecutor, avenging crime-buster, America's mayor — become this guy, ranting on TV, unapologetically pursuing debunked conspiracy theories, butt-dialing reporters, sharing photos of himself scheming in actual smoke-filled rooms? What happened?
Blink and you'll miss it.
Richard Lachmann on the slow decline of a superpower.
Scientists have managed to sequence the genome of a measles virus that infected a 2-year-old girl who died in 1912.
The evidence includes text messages, handwritten notes and other correspondence from Lev Parnas, one of the men who worked with Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt in Ukraine.
The Steinway Tower, 111 West 57th Street, is the world's skinniest skyscraper. What does it look like on the inside?
"Tokyo Mirage Sessions," a wondrous mashup of "Fire Emblem" and "Shin Megami Tensei," is releasing on Switch this Friday. Even better, this port includes all new content, so existing fans will have more to discover.
As the debate kicked off, the Bloomberg campaign's Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) also kicked things off, innocuously enough, with some facts about Bloomberg. Then things got weird.
Three children playing in the gym were injured after the unexpectedly strong winds struck Union Intermediate School in Clinton, NC.
The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant is having one heck of a rookie year, and his game against Houston on Tuesday was a prime example.
Except for his inner circle, no one saw celebrated fashion photographer Saul Leiter's personal color work until toward the end of his life.
You weren't expecting some privacy while you used the toilet, were you?
Here's the truth behind a Facebook falsehood spreading across the internet.
In order to shed weight before landing, the Delta flight to Shanghai dumped fuel - all over a playground of kids.
Whether you're a basketball fan, a League Pass viewer, or someone who has attended an NBA game in person, you have likely at some point witnessed an in-game promotion that features a fan attempting a halfcourt shot in hopes of winning a prize.
A new book exposes for the first time the extraordinary efforts by Michael Cohen, David Pecker, and others to hush up a porn star about her sexual fling with the future president.
Over the holidays, Ollie deepfaked his friend Josh into his favorite movies.
Drone hobbyists say the media and the FAA regularly uses drone panic to enact strict regulations.
How infamous North Carolina white supremacist George Dorsett made a mint off the feds.
What happens when ordinary people play God to strangers? Leora Smith explores the history of one of the oldest art installations at Burning Man and the conversations that unfold there.
Fighting back against rapists and abusers is a valid legal defense, but women with persuasive self-defense claims continue to be charged with murder.
An astonished onlooker caught one angry driver in Toledo ramming his vehicle into another.
Brad Pitt, newly nominated for an Oscar, has been a movie star for decades. But what are his best films? We went through all his works to rank them all, including "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fight Club," "Seven" and more.
A year of reporting reveals a culture of incest, rape, and abuse.
Jennings won his third match in the tournament on Tuesday, winning the GOAT title and defeating opponents James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.
By comparing very old and young ginkgos in China, scientists found an explanation for their longevity.
The fragility of global internet infrastructure has left the entire Red Sea region struggling to connect.
Proposition E would put a moratorium on new commercial real estate if affordable housing goals aren't met. But critics aren't convinced it would be effective.
In 2015, Faraday Future was on track to beat Tesla at its game. But as it turns out, its co-founder Jia "YT" Yueting was terrible at handling money.
David Ostrom asked an Iowa court to give him 12 weeks notice to "source or forge" a katana and wakizashi for the duel.
Standing in front of the Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, feels like standing at the end of the world.
An unnamed woman recently called into work to notify her boss that she was running late because she had gotten a flat tire. She sent over a "photo" as proof of her plight. Unfortunately for her, the badly Photoshopped photo gave away her lie and sparked laughter at her job (and across the Web).
If he'd just waited five more seconds, this wouldn't have happened.
The next time you take your temperature, don't worry if it's not exactly what the doctor ordered — 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit is just a number.
Before 2019, it felt like the Facebook communications machine was a well-oiled, unstoppable juggernaut. Bad news bounced off of them, as they were frighteningly disciplined in how they responded to any inbound scandal. There were no leaks. No one ever broke rank. The messaging was crystal clear. Then something happened.
How an elite extraction team spirited Carlos Ghosn out of Japan by studying hotel layouts and airport security.
The presence of Nazi flags is hard to ignore in these slice-of-life footage of Berlin in 1936.