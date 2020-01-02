It's Hard To Imagine How Tiny An Atom Is, So This VFX Artist Put It Into Scale
An atom is so small that if you reimagined an atom to be the size of a tennis ball, the width of a penny would be the size of Earth.
An atom is so small that if you reimagined an atom to be the size of a tennis ball, the width of a penny would be the size of Earth.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
Come for Brighton player Alireza Jahanbakhsh's beautiful goal against Chelsea, stay for his stunned celebration.
Jason Fenske does the math on the Porsche Taycan, the company's first full-electric sports car — and finds it likely is faster than the Tesla Model S.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
This is why we should keep things on a tight leash.
Someone in Gwinn, Michigan, has some explaining to do.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The company's motto used to be "Don't be evil." Things have changed.
Every time a new decade rolls around, people get in arguments about whether it begins in the 0 year or the 1 year. Here's why it makes sense to start in the 0 year.
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An atom is so small that if you reimagined an atom to be the size of a tennis ball, the width of a penny would be the size of Earth.
"The salt they pump back into the sea kills everything, and there's just a thick layer of sludge on the sea bed now."
My fantasy was to escape from the corporate grind. After a taste of freedom and months of hare-brained schemes, I begged to be captured again.
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
Samsung's expected to show off a nearly bezel-free TV at CES in Las Vegas next week, and as tends to be the case with such things, some of the details have leaked.
Photographer Ira Cohen was an avant-garde pioneer, mastering his craft in the era's psychedelic art, rock and jazz scenes.
YouTuber WhistlinDiesel make Adam and Jamie look like fools by attaching square wheels to his truck, proving they can dig in and get better traction.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
Even a galaxy teeming with star-hopping alien civilizations should still harbor isolated, unvisited worlds — and Earth might be among them.
Whether you want to contribute to positive growth in your career or just pick up a new hobby, we've rounded up some online courses that can help you meet any resolution.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
Christopher Nolan is rightly renowned for his Dark Knight trilogy, but the third film is by far the most uneven. But what if it's secretly a masterpiece of camp?
A&E's YouTube channel just uploaded this "stunt" from an old episode of "Criss Angel: Mindfreak" of Angel jumping into a locked cage over the Grand Canyon and… are we supposed to think this is real?
Australia's south-east has been devastated by fires that have left nine people dead and hundreds of homes destroyed since Christmas.
Police are flocking to TikTok in hopes to go viral and change the public's perception of law enforcement.
All that glitters may be golden, but it definitely isn't gold, as "Antiques Roadshow" expert Andy McConnell discovered.
If you've bought an Apple laptop in the last few years and you try out the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, you will be furious. It's so good.
With big brands and niche companies all opting for subtle updates, it's time to wonder: Are major brand overhauls a thing of the past?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Its odd design has led to many traffic accidents, it seems, including this one.
New research supports the idea that economic distress led to an increase in opioid abuse. But some say the origins of the epidemic are far more complicated.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay gets a machine to hit a monster 700 foot home run.
Experts share what happens mentally, physically and emotionally when you're following this eating plan.
Port Arthur, Texas, is surrounded by refineries that residents say are poisoning them.
According to Washington State Patrol Troopers, tumbleweeds as high as 20 to 30 feet trapped several cars on a state highway and led to the road being closed for 10 hours.
It's no coincidence that our politics and our mental health have declined so rapidly, at the same time.
When we stumbled upon a work by contemporary artist Kim Beom, we couldn't believe our eyes, or our eardrums.
Just in case you need a further reminder that tornadoes are scary as heck.
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro ended his presidential bid Thursday, his campaign announced.
When my family and I were still in danger, I emailed these words to a friend back home in America: "We're safe, but trapped by fires on three sides. The ocean will be our escape if necessary."
We're not sure whether this is real or not, but here's what we'll say: whatever Siri does on its downtime is its own business.
The DNA computer uses a process known as hybridisation, which occurs when two strands of DNA attach together to form double-stranded DNA.
Even with the extra eight inches that has been added to its height, the infamous "can opener" bridge continues to wreak havoc.
At the turn of the last century, author Webster Edgerly advised readers to achieve optimal wellness by never walking in a straight line and never marrying a woman less than 20 years their junior.
How to form a new habit and break a bad habit, like starting to exercise, eating healthy or cutting back on drinking alcohol.
Our hats are off to Matt Bray who recreated the iconic 2006 Ok Go treadmill dance in 100 days.
In a wide-ranging interview, the director talks about his own mortality, the treatment of women in his movies, and moviemaking in the Netflix age.
Arnold Schwarzenegger brought us the Hummer. The recession took it away.
The Warped Perception YouTube demonstrates the science of what's happening inside a exhaust emission control device.
The 16-year-old boy had reached the Pearly Gates, the icy, chute-like section of Mount Hood just below the last push to the summit, when he lost his grip.Somehow, Gurbaz Singh survived, suffering only a broken leg.
"WandaVision," Marvel's big show on Disney+ that follows Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany's Vision from the Avengers Infinity Saga, will now premiere in 2020 instead of 2021.
John Adams worried that "a division of the republic into two great parties... is to be dreaded as the great political evil." America has now become that dreaded divided republic.
In the award-winning "The Hands That Built This City," London-based Polly Tootal shows us the complexity of living in the liminal space through photographs of men who live in labor camps in the UAE.
A courier pretends to deliver a pizza and makes off with Amazon packages on a porch.
The cathedral's rector says there is a "50 percent chance" that scaffolding will collapse, causing further damage
Worldwide sales of knockoff goods exceeded $520 billion last year, representing 3.3 percent of all global trade.