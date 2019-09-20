Could There Be Life On The Largest Moon Of Saturn? Here's What Scientists Believe
NASA's Dragonfly Mission seeks to answer whether there's life on Titan, the largest moon of Saturn and help resolve whether we're not alone in our solar system.
NASA's Dragonfly Mission seeks to answer whether there's life on Titan, the largest moon of Saturn and help resolve whether we're not alone in our solar system.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
NASA's Dragonfly Mission seeks to answer whether there's life on Titan, the largest moon of Saturn and help resolve whether we're not alone in our solar system.
An angry mob chanting "hang Mike Pence" came within 40 feet of the vice president. He spent nearly five hours in an underground loading dock. The president called him a "wimp" and worse.
The American electronic dance music duo ruled the world in 2011 when Party Rock Anthem topped the charts. Then they seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth. Where did they go?
"I'm trying to move away from this like, quote unquote scammer persona," Sorokin said in an interview with NBC News' Savannah Sellers.
Michael Winslow, known as The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects, went on a Norwegian talk show back in 2011 and left the host speechless with this tour de force performance.
When everyone was standing around filming a woman who accidentally drove her car into the water, Anthony Zhongor knew what he had to do.
Elon Musk held a video conference — from his phone — with Twitter employees for the first time today. The New York Times's Mike Isaac tweeted out the most notable bits from the conversation.
From getting things done to de-escalating awkward conflicts in public — here are a bunch of ways you can take control of the situation.
Why is there a piece of Russia sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland?
Over the past decade the price of a Big Mac has gone up by nearly 40 percent. Here are the number of hours workers would have to put in to earn one in the most expensive McDonald's markets.
Inflation's come for everyone — even the elite. Here are the cities where costs have risen the most for the world's wealthiest individuals.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
The latest trailer for "Westworld Season 4" shows machines facing off against humans to salvage what's left of planet earth and control its sentient life. It begins streaming on June 26.
Cecelia Lewis was asked to apply for a Georgia school district's first-ever administrator job devoted to diversity, equity and inclusion. A group of parents — coached by local and national anti-CRT groups — had other plans.
Austin Butler, the star of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, explains to Jimmy Fallon how the King of Rock and Roll's voice evolved.
A school in southeastern Massachusetts latches onto a novel program that uses canines to sniff out COVID on surfaces. The idea is to help protect kids from the virus and keep the school open.
Who says you have to shell out the big bucks? Here's where you can eat exquisite food on a budget.
After leaving a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, Tom Hanks blew up at an overly enthusiastic fan after they nearly knocked over his wife Rita Wilson.
This will be the first Flex dealership outside of Japan.
The sport can insist teams run higher ride heights to control the effect.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Chris Hemsworth had once unsuccessfully auditioned for Thor, but here's how things changed years later when his brother Liam entered the picture.
The articles were removed after an investigation identified fabricated sources in stories by a breaking news reporter.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
Keith Johnson, an American citizen, has filed a lawsuit saying Elon's companies racketeered to exaggerate Dogecoin prices.
Chimichurri is a condiment that has the potential to elevate your dishes to the next level. Here's how to get the blueprint right, so you can modify it to your heart's content.
Small and lightweight enough to bring with you anytime you head into the wild, this handmade axe is strong enough to easily tackle roots, vines and firewood.
In 2018, one man dared to pose a question about absent fathers that rocked the internet. (He was joking.)
When it comes to smartphones in 2022, which one is the best? Mrwhosetheboss and Marques Brownlee take the Android and iPhone head to head.
The 40L Southwest trail pack has a thoughtful, streamlined setup. From weekend trips to quick hikes, it's the perfect size for adventurers that want to do more with less.
"It's a cutthroat business. I had to get out," said Ryan Gosling about his career as a child dancer. A performance of his from 1992 recently resurfaced, and it looks like he was destined to play Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film "Barbie" all along.
The seller calls the custom bubble car a total death trap but says the brakes have been "gone through" so at least they won't kill you.
Co-creator of the iPhone and iPod Tony Fadell reveals how long it took Apple to finally pull the plug on removing the iPhone's headphone input — and why they thought about doing it to the iPod too.
"It's a new form of imagination," says one account operator.
Harassed across the internet for more than a decade, a group of women found each other — and their alleged tormentor.
The film is based Joyce Carol Oates's novel about Marilyn Monroe's public and personal life, is directed by Andrew Dominik and stars Ana de Armas as Monroe.
Bill Clinton told James Corden what needed to be done to convince lawmakers to pass gun reform legislation.
Mark Barnes has a complicated, and cozy, relationship with both the gun industry and the federal bureau that regulates it.
How are these graphics from a game put out in 2015 still so good?
Fresh off his first Emmy and finally back helming the galaxy's biggest sci-fi franchise, Ewan McGregor is embracing life's second act.
From top of the world rooftop bars, to subterranean cocktail dens, here are 25 worthy locations for a big night out.
Here's a comprehensive breakdown of how 500 years ago Rome experienced one of the most brutal sieges in history.
In physics, experiments to answer the big questions can take decades to run — and might not produce any findings at all.
The transition to a new data system creates huge gaps in national crime stats sure to be exploited by politicians in this election year.
""You are going to jail you neo-numbnut, and if you don't like it, you can come and get me," Colbert sniped.
As one Athletic staff member told Defector succinctly, "This makes no sense."
Bentley the St. Bernard walked into a Dollar Store and created adorable chaos for the workers who were trying to close up.