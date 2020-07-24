Inside Brooklyn's Illegal Firework Underworld
The coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd protests gave way to the most explosive summer New York has ever experienced before.
Colonel, a 29-year-old Asian elephant, keeps cool underwater at the Forth Worth Zoo.
Teslas, skydiving classes, drugs, plastic surgery and beach houses are among the many items our readers wrote in.
A recent Twitter hack probably didn't scare you. Here's why it should.
The King Of Random sees what happens when you deep fry foods in monosodium glutamate.
The new Playstation game from Sucker Punch Productions uses a Kurosawa mode filter to create a black-and-white experience akin to the best samurai movies of all time. But in Japanese politics, those propagated by the Liberal Democratic Party and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the samurai as an icon has a deeper meaning, one "Ghost of Tsushima" never grapples with.
How Germany's Lusatian Lakes District is remaking an entire region through broad-scale landscape re-engineering.
Dr Annie Onishi, an LA based, trauma surgeon documents 12 days of summer coronavirus surge. Watch the surgical critical care doctor document the stress of managing pandemics while navigating the healthcare system.
"We all pretty much knew better, but we rolled the dice."
In a state with a brutal racist history, the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland have been overwhelmingly attended by white demonstrators.
After a woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight from Ohio to North Carolina for not wearing a mask, passengers burst into applause.
Polls show voters say Joe Biden would handle the issue better. And Trump is running short on options to make concrete changes before November.
"Muppets Now," a new series on Disney+, is the latest attempt to take Kermit the Frog and his fuzzy companions back to their anarchic sketch comedy roots.
Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation.
Closing dining rooms once cost a lot of money, but closing twice could be even worse.
Drive-in movies were once a staple of life in America but now, just a handful have survived. Why did they go the way of the dinosaur?
David Malan, of the hit class CS50, was working to perfect online teaching long before the pandemic. Is his method a model for the future of higher education?
What it's like to leave NYC and move back to your hometown in the middle of a pandemic.
But #disabledandcute influencers say the fashion industry has been slow to embrace them.
Critics say recent Vogue and Vanity Fair covers photographed by Annie Leibovitz and Dario Calmese missed the mark, drawing attention to the shortcomings of media representation and the lack of diversity in media.
Circle planes are not that uncommon, but it's not every day that we see a plane with not one, but two circles.
In the Peruvian Amazon, the Maijuna peoples created their own sign language — which hints at the importance of community in the evolution of language.
What happens when there are no more successful movies? Or at least, no reliable way to tell what's successful and what's not? Ask Netflix, which recently reported that "Extraction" is the most popular Netflix Original title of all time.
In the United States, Hong Kong and everywhere in between, he has gained renown as a polymath and icon of near-peerless popularity. But how much of Lee's story is true? And how much does that even matter?
Marvel's latest superhero series premieres October 16 on Hulu.
For remote employees, meetings and deep work are now coupled with online shopping, soothing puzzles and video games and an array of other distractions.
With this year's Comic Con cancelled due to COVID-19, novelist Raven Leilani remembers her first Comic Con.
A beloved uncle plagued by addiction and the Vietnam War separates himself from the world.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
The national conversation on policing sparked by George Floyd's murder must extend to the US military's overseas crimes and the victims of its drone war.
As a profession, we don't all talk about our role in redlining. We don't talk about equitable resource allocation. We have been complicit in warehousing people.
Back in 2000, Nintendo was struggling to keep up in the gaming wars and thought the GameCube would be the answer to their troubles. They were wrong.
Here are this week's picks: inside the rooms of hermits and the abandoned Communist monument in the mountain of Bulgaria.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
A fascinating visualization of all the different sizes of the moons in our solar system.
No one in Gloucester wants to talk about the sea serpent.
Seamus Wray found a way to crack Reddit's elusive code this week with a series of self-portraits that tackled the concept of infinity.
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him - for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the Philbin family shares with PEOPLE in an exclusive statement
The former "Boy Meets World" star writes about how the world of adult film gave her the opportunities and freedom to be herself that Hollywood wouldn't.
The Sinclair Broadcast Group said Saturday it will postpone and rework a segment it planned to air this weekend that suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus.
