Incredible Slow-Motion Footage Of A Hawk Catching A Water Balloon In Mid-Air
Kind of a tease for the hawk, though, which saw its catch turn into a puddle of water.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
What would happen if you took the 2019 psychological horror film and gave it the "SpongeBob" aesthetic?
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
It's more contagious, more deadly (particularly for older people), and it has a greater potential to overwhelm our health care system.
Two weeks ago Prague was thronged with tourists and businesses were humming as the city headed into a long-awaited spring. Today the lanes and famous squares of my adopted town stand virtually empty.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
If you think that by stocking up your pantries you have absolved yourself from the responsibility of preparing for this virus, you are mistaken. This is a crisis like none before.
This could be the future of combat aircraft.
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
Adult entertainers are expanding their brands with SFW content.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
"In the absolutely worse case, the overall life expectancy worldwide would click down by a few weeks," one CEO wrote. he added. "Instead of 79.60 years to live we would have 79.45 years to live."
If you grew up with games like "Sonic," "Shinobi" and "Ghouls 'n Ghosts," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
Six experts identify the graphics that do the best job of telling an important story about coronavirus.
"Sponges filter plankton and oxygen out of the water by sucking in the water through the outside and discharging the wastewater.. You can see how quickly the dye moves from the outside of the sponge and out through the center exhaust area."
Singer, actor, activist… tomato?
How many people will die because we've been working on the brink of collapse for too long?
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
It could destroy norovirus, MRSA, virulent strains of E. Coli , and coronaviruses — including the novel strain currently causing the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the university told my wife about the sexual-harassment complaints against her, we knew they weren't true. We had no idea how strange the truth really was.
Web browsers have long been using features as their primary means of competing with each other. This has been allowed to go on for far too long.
University of Arkansas Law School professor Alex Nunn is ready to have some fun with this whole situation.
Your life will begin to feel like Groundhog Day.
The Tesla Model Y is exactly what it's supposed to be: a lifted Model 3 with more room.
For starters, Apple announced today it's got a new iPad Pro and an updated MacBook Air. And based on the deets, both launches basically confirm recent rumors that the iPad Pro was due for a refresh, and that butterfly keyboards were on their way out.
It took a lot of meticulous cleaning, but the process was worth the conclusion.
A years-long investigation and global cooperation disrupted one of the biggest botnets ever.
After four days of raging fever and feeling sore all over, you realize that you're sicker than you've ever been in your life. You've got a dry cough that shakes you so hard that your back hurts. Fighting for breath, you head to the nearest ER.
Bernie Sanders's grandson Cole recorded the presidential hopeful — ever the endearing curmudgeon — entertaining his family after being woken from a deep sleep.
When the inevitable inquiry into the government's response to COVID-19 happens, it will conclude that signs of a coming crisis were everywhere.
Forget hand sanitizer. Using plain old soap and water can annihilate coronavirus even more effectively if you follow these steps.
The symptoms have been easy to deal with. The health care system has not.
Drastic times call for drastic measures of entertainment.
We weren't supposed to be on that flight. We weren't supposed to be leaving that day or from that city, on that airline or on that plane.
A compilation of the mishaps on this road-turned-obstacle course in East Conway, New Hampshire.
The greatest quarterback of all time is going to... Tampa Bay? It may seem like an odd marriage at first, but a deeper look at the details shows this union makes plenty of sense for both sides.
A rafting trip through the Grand Canyon meant no access to the news — and a new reality when the trip ended.
"You," in this case, being a mannequin because it is really not advisable for a living, breathing human to do this.
Almost 10 years ago, a fever escalated into something far worse. This pandemic taps right into my deepest fears.
It can be tempting to read every single coronavirus story being published right now, but too much information can be overwhelming.
The movie, called "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" or "The Big-Hearted Will Take Away the Bride" in English, has been running in a Mumbai cinema for over two-decades. The reason? It's one of India's favorite love-dramas.
Once enough people get Covid-19, it will stop spreading on its own. But the costs will be devastating.
The Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers didn't let social distancing stop them from performing their concert.