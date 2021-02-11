If There Was A Midwest Siri, It'd Be Something Like This
Siri may have some problems parsing a Midwest accent sometimes, so here's Midwest Siri to the rescue.
Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman's heroism was revealed in footage shown during Wednesday's impeachment trial.
93-year-old Jack Campbell of The Royal Dublin Fusiliers shares tales from WWI back in this 1988 interview.
Electric cars got a lot of attention at the Super Bowl, but Americans remain skeptical of making one their next vehicle. What's holding us back?
This marimba player goes all out on this version of "Super Mario Bros." and his performance is mesmerizing.
Trey Kennedy perfectly captures the essence of both big box chain's archetypical shoppers.
Donie O'Sullivan talks to people who have had their families rocked by the Qanon conspiracy theories.
Why aren't we looking for them?
The joint conservatorship powers were debated in court Thursday amid intensified scrutiny over James Spears' control of his daughter's estate.
Apple says it's not sending you a charger because they're concerned about the environment. The truth is a lot more complicated.
Kids have long been taught a map showing what's below the Earth's surface. In reality, it's actually a lot more complicated.
Gaming historians and archivists are trying to find Ban Tran, the mind behind Wabbit, an Atari 2600 game that holds the distinction of having the first playable named female character on a console. Despite Tran's contribution to the field, there is little information about her or what became of her after she worked at Apollo Games.
The real effectiveness of Gamergate is that it's exploited the same basic loophole in the system that generations of social reactionaries have: the press's genuine and deep-seated belief that you gotta hear both sides.
In 1990, the network censors thought this parody of Billy Dee Williams's Colt 45 commercials on "In Living Color" went way too far.
When hospitalized with the coronavirus in October, his blood oxygen levels had plunged and officials feared he was on the verge of being placed on a ventilator.
Feeling the 2000s hardcore right now.
Freezing rain caused a deadly 100+ pileup on a freeway near Fort Worth.
When it comes to lasting romance, passion has nothing on friendship.
Streaming a video game two decades before it went mainstream.
A girl caught her overly ambitious cat make a play for a pigeon. It didn't go well.
Voting registration data indicates a stronger-than-usual flight from the GOP since the Capitol riot, with an intensely fluid period in American politics now underway.
Tessica Brown had a terrible month with her hair being stuck to her scalp after she applied Gorilla Glue spray. Here's how doctors freed her stuck hair.
As the unemployment crisis drags on, a Reddit forum has become a place to figure out how to navigate an antiquated and disorganized system for providing people a financial lifeline.
Time to get highbrow *and* get your rocks off!
Phyllis Pena stepped in to stop an alleged Peeping Tom from fleeing the scene.
The video of Mike Pence shown during the impeachment revealed something startling about the nuclear chain of command.
Last weekend we were blessed with some stellar guest stars on "SNL" and cursed with an incredibly unexciting Super Bowl. Here's how we're coping.
If you're looking for spaghetti and meatballs in Italy, you'll be sorely disappointed.
For more than two hours on Wednesday afternoon the senators at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial were addressed by a congressman best known for farting on live television and falling for a Chinese honey trap.
Dan from Russia gives a tour of a Walmart-esque supermarket in his homeland.
Seth Abramson's viral meta-journalism unreality
The muses don't sing to cover letter writers.
Luke Towan has an extraordinary talent for making a diorama with an authentic looking miniature environment.
Need a new pair of AirPods? Now's a good time to grab 'em for as low as $119.98.
So-called "alienation of affection" lawsuits are netting scorned lovers millions in North Carolina.
Dating apps probably aren't getting you any dates. But they are getting your data. Here's all the reasons why online dating sucks in 2021.
The shots will continue to provide protection even as the virus evolves, scientists say.
Senior editors beamed in by video, staffers raged on Slack and takes flowed on Twitter. Even with all the recent Times drama — "Caliphate," Chillsgate — the McNeil mess, said one reporter, is "the most explosive scandal I've seen at the paper."
Despite doubts from many scientists, a team of researchers who said they had detected an unusual gas in the planet's atmosphere were still confident of their findings.
After leaving LA and making only one public appearance since — on a widely condemned episode of "Dr. Phil" — the complicated actress sat down for a conversation about her legacy and the trauma of the Stanley Kubrick film: "To wake and realize that you had to cry all day, I don't know how I did it."
We're all just trying to make study-at-home life work.
Home-field advantage is real. Why?
For decades, the website's harsh light of truth rooted out urban legends and conspiracy theories. Does it still work?
How you can take a sip without your coworkers spotting it.
People are told to trust their senses. Pilots can't always do that.
Professors at Harvard Medical School and the University of California at San Francisco looked at the numbers. They're gruesome.
The science team at It's Okay To Be Smart devised an imaginative way to envision herd immunity.
Overwhelming evidence suggests that masks help reduce the spread of COVID-19, yet mask bans keep popping up in Sweden. Why?
In my experience, it's nothing like the movies.
Here are a few tips from YouTuber Rainbow Plant Life on how to make meal prep actually work for you.
The crime was so brazen and bizarre that few would even imagine it, let alone solve it. But over the years, it became clear that Megumi was not the only victim.
This is not the first time "The Mandalorian" actress has been the focus of social media ire for her political comments.
