Icelanders Invite People Visiting Their Country To 'Outhorse' Their Emails In Off-The-Wall Tourism Ad
Inspired by Iceland made a hilarious video encouraging visitors to let the horses of Iceland reply to all of their emails.
Inspired by Iceland made a hilarious video encouraging visitors to let the horses of Iceland reply to all of their emails.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Steven Wright will go down as one of the world's funniest one-liner comedians ever. Here's why.
As the 911 system adapts to the age of cellphones, it's gaining access to all kinds of new data, too.
Inspired by Iceland made a hilarious video encouraging visitors to let the horses of Iceland reply to all of their emails.
Some Reddit users claim they experience a "hangover effect" that relieves their ADHD, depression and anxiety symptoms.
Some girls are starting to develop breasts as early as age 6 or 7. Researchers are studying the role of obesity, chemicals and stress.
Yasuda Hidetoshi is Indian film star Rajnikanth's biggest fan, and has been for over 20 years. He runs a fan website and travels from Japan to India on release days. Here's why Hidetoshi has devoted his life to the South Indian film star, and how his fandom all started.
Just seven percent of the people in Los Angeles's Echo Park encampment found permanent housing after it was cleared. Almost half are missing. Seven are dead.
We love finding out what other folks snack upon all over the world. Some of our all-time favorites have come from import selections like this.
Vladimir Putin has three different choices going forward in his invasion of Ukraine and none of them are favorable.
A ban is still in place in the country's territories, however, with advocates calling for people there to have the "fundamental right to self-determination."
Some timeline spring cleaning.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and world's fourth-richest person, stopped by Reddit to do his 10th "Ask Me Anything" interview and he didn't hesitate to answer a question about his relationship with the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Rick Astley explained to Rob Brydon why people pranking folks with "Never Gonna Give You Up" doesn't get to him.
Twenty-one-year-old pleads guilty to shooting pensioner in head several times.
Companies that run the electrical grid have long been accused of anti-competitive and abusive practices. Now a massive coalition of 235 organizations is pressuring the Federal Trade Commission to investigate them.
Don Gorske recently completed 50 years of eating a Big Mac everyday. Here's him back in 2021, when became a record holding Big Mac eater.
Men's tennis has been dominated by three athletes — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — for a very long time. Here's how their three careers stack up next to each other.
Vaxinia has been shown to shrink cancer tumors in animals, but its real test starts now.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Chef Ming Tsai explains how to use chopsticks, both using the correct and his "incorrect" way.
In 2002, Pepsi asked teens what they wanted out of a cola. Then the company actually acted on their advice.
This beautiful indoor gardening solution has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars on Kickstarter.
We have the technology to remove footage of violent events from circulation, even if the videos are edited, but tech companies aren't willing to do it. A UC Berkeley computer science professor explains why.
TikTok's favorite beatboxer Tom Thum is back with a ridiculously catchy new house tune.
On top of the existing discounts on hundreds of sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent with this coupon code: hbsale15. Valid May 19 through May 22.
Here are the major legal battles Travis Scott faces.
John Mulaney defends Robin Williams's legacy by saying that being a comedian is not a psychiatric condition.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
A very expensive, technically illegal workaround to the formula shortage.
You always want to check your local regulations first, for what's allowed, and after that here's what you need to know about picking the right detectors for complete home safety.
Here's what makes this housing crunch different from past versions.
The legendary Greek music producer Vangelis best known for his award winning work on "Chariots of Fire" and "Blade Runner," passed away on May 19, 2022, at the age of 79.
The electric vehicle revolution is gathering speed — but what happens to all those polluting cars already on the road?
Dominic Monaghan, who played Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, dishes on how the actors got a raw deal in being paid residuals from New Line Cinema.
There are plenty of snakes out there. But which ones are likely to kill you?
The Kinahans are accused of running a murderous criminal gang comparable to the Camorra in Italy or Los Zetas in Mexico. As the law catches up with them, it appears their ties to big-match boxing could be their undoing.
Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray couldn't make sense of this object in the sky during a House Intelligence Committee meeting.
You might be spitting Chiclets if you do too much chirping. That sentence will make more sense after you learn about the hockey slang in this article.
In his new book "The World Is On Fire But We're Still Buying Shoes", Alec Leach examines our obsession with shopping and the tricks fashion plays to cover up its impact on the planet.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski dives into all things onion dicing and investigates whether techniques followed in Michelin kitchens really make a difference, as opposed to amateur methods everyone else uses.
The states were not counted equally well for population totals used to determine their share of political representation and federal funding for the next 10 years, a new Census Bureau report shows.
Host Joshua Barbour has been accused of harassing and bullying mommy influencers. "He's just festering hate," says one detractor.
Mohamed Belkhir AKA MB14 will leave you stunned at this beatboxing demonstration he gave French TV.
A psychologist gives tips for the long-forgotten act of socializing.
Emmanuel Carrère was no stranger to depression, but it was late in life that a major episode got him hospitalised and diagnosed as bipolar. In some ways it made sense of his problems, but in the midst of it, everything was broken.