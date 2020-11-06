Hysterical Sketch Shows What Happens When You Have A Friend Who Counts Really… Really… Slowly…
To this day, he's still starting over and recounting.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
To this day, he's still starting over and recounting.
"This video zooms into a view of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, and ends on a new photo obtained by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile."
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill demonstrates that it's possible to boil water with body heat.
A fascinating explanation on how McDonald's makes the bulk of their profit.
Nick von Rupp and João Guedes were involved in one of the "scariest moments" they've experienced on a wave. Fortunately, they both were fine.
"It is colder than a 3-day-old casserole."
The MSNBC vote analysis wizard has been so on lately that he was sure to eventually blow a fuse.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
This week, we've got Wisconsin and Michigan changing from red to blue, stop the count, the three branches of government, Fivey from FiveThirtyEight, the electoral map if… and Nevada's slow tally.
Steve Kornacki's quick math leads to this extraordinary live TV moment.
Enthusiasm doesn't always equal accuracy.
Every on-screen actor has brought their own unique qualities to the role (but, short answer: Roger Delgado. Obviously.)
These nine news organizations weigh a range of data before declaring or projecting winners, and some may be more cautious than others.
To this day, he's still starting over and recounting.
"Mommy! Why is this happening?"
From the North Fork of Long Island to the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, Architectural Digest brings you the best — and most beautiful — of the region right now.
Nothing good comes out of a chair falling out of a car.
Here's a handy live chart of the vote count in the last remaining swing states.
The cryptocurrency is linked to sales of illicit drugs and goods on Silk Road, a dark web marketplace that shut down in 2013.
A fascinating explanation on how McDonald's makes the bulk of their profit.
"It was a foreseeable trainwreck for Democrats when you saw Cuban Americans."
"We all knew he would do this. What I didn't know is that it would hurt so much."
Monday marks the International Space Station's 20th anniversary, and its next decade will bring major changes that will alter the course of human activities in space.
Cleaning solutions smell like lemon for a reason.
The story of how Jim Carrey wowed the comedy circuit with his otherworldly knack for imitations.
Okay, I didn't actually make the "Brewsy" home booze kit wine in the toilet. But with the whole country still in the sh*tter, it technically counts.
If you look at maps of US presidential election results by county over the past 40 years, you'll notice a consistent pattern throughout Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South and North Carolinas: a blue swoosh. Latif Nasser traces the roots of this phenomenon back over 100 million years in a viral Twitter thread.
"This place is super, super sketchy."
Would you like to see a new musical from the people who brought you "West Side Story"? For better or worse, you probably never will.
"This video zooms into a view of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, and ends on a new photo obtained by the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile."
Climate change activists are pushing for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty, using strategies taken from global efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons.
A British art historian's painstaking study of the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela uncovered a medieval prank.
The annoyed "ugggggh" to everything is perfect.
Here's a music video made completely from scratch during quarantine.
In 1954, Hungary met West Germany in the World Cup final. What happened next would change both nations, and the sport itself, forever.
An adorable 11-week-old baby panda gets weighed and measured at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC.
Why the story of "Among Us" is full of joy and inspiration.
US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. But in places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support.
The ad from telecommunications company Nova intends to draw attention to the importance of mental health, according to the company.
"Holidate," "Emily in Paris," and "The Princess Switch" all make Chicago seem like a bleak, mall-clogged wasteland of Cubs bars and hats that read "Chicago."
The sheer amount of darkness in the winter months can really get to some of us. Adding in a little light therapy might help put some spring into your step. However, it's always best to speak to a medical professional if you're feeling depressed.
The MSNBC vote analysis wizard has been so on lately that he was sure to eventually blow a fuse.
Chiara Clayton, a first-time ballot counter, wanted to do her part and help out with this year's election. Then the angry protestors showed up.
Home surveillance devices like Amazon Ring are already illegal, but the Republican-led FCC has done nothing to enforce its own rules.
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Cruz and other politicians read the meanest tweets made about them.
The Bulgarian city of Plovdiv has an almost untranslatable word — "aylyak" — that manifests as a refusal to get caught up in the rat race and a scepticism about the value of overwork.
Jeb Corliss explains how he got into wingsuiting, his technique and what flying through The Crack in Switzerland is like.
"This is the terror of America, you frightened people," the man said when he was politely asked to wear a mask.
One of the world's largest icebergs is on a collision course with a South Atlantic island oasis, potentially threatening a rich ecosystem of wildlife including penguins, seals and krill.
Because this week has had us all on edge about the election, which is still not over, this week's best tweets are about precisely that. Enjoy?
The good news is that we're trying not to overload ourselves with anxiety-inducing news. The bad news is we're lying.
The best way to improve your video conference calls is simply investing in a better webcam. The iPM 1080p Full HD Webcam W9 offers 1080p resolution and a built-in stereo microphone. Get it for just $32.95.
I thought I was doing these hard rides to memorialize my dad. I was wrong.
A photographer shoots a fake ad using a film crew using one of the most expensive film cameras and one with a dinky Nikon knockoff.