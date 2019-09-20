How To Get Nearly Every Kind of Stain Out of Your Clothes Including Red Wine, Oil, Blood And Ink
Millions of clothes get thrown out every year because of stains, and these tips might save you a few bucks in the long run.
Millions of clothes get thrown out every year because of stains, and these tips might save you a few bucks in the long run.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's one of the most iconic breakup songs in pop music, but No Doubt actually recorded a love song version of "Don't Speak" before it was completely rewritten after Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal called it quits. Listening to it in 2021 is like experiencing a fever dream.
America has a love affair with "productive leisure."
Millions of clothes get thrown out every year because of stains, and these tips might save you a few bucks in the long run.
I'm not trying to brag or imply my life is now perfect. It is not, nor am I. But outlining things that got better is what attracts people to sobriety, which is why I'm writing this.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Nick Johnson visits Oakland's largest homeless encampment and talks to some of the people who live there. His interviews might challenge some of the stereotypes people have about homelessness.
I prefer real life to whatever this will be.
A project by the Slovak Game Developers Association sees them receive their first English translation.
A comprehensive compendium of the surprisingly A-list guest stars who made appearances on "Miami Vice" before making it big.
Have you ever seen a bus or truck wheel with little arrows on the wheel lugs? Ever wondered what they're for? Of course you have. You're human.
A road trip through the ancient past and shaky future of the (dis)United Kingdom.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
When Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown made a spectacularly bizarre exit in the third quarter of Sunday's game, many called upon Jomboy to make sense of all of it. Thankfully, he delivered.
A TikTok user is encouraging customers not to purchase their groceries from Amazon. Here's why.
Jim Cramer gushes praise on the Theranos founder and future convicted fraudster in this unearthed interview from April 2015. Cramer recently tweeted, "Theranos– how could so many people be faked out on that board?"
It's one of the most-recognized details of this already legendary car, but why was it like that?
Didn't get what you really wanted over the holidays? Buy 'em yourself, get them delivered to your doorstep, and save some dough.
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Someone unearthed this 2014 interview that Betty White gave to Larry King and she had an intriguing response when asked if she feared death.
I've come to realize that I cover my birthmark with makeup to make other people feel more comfortable.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Someone at CES caught BMW's trippy color-changing technology in action, which the car company describes as "a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button."
From The Wrestler to Phone Booth, it's more common than you think. Here's what it's like to see your big idea turn up on the big screen — from someone else.
There's nothing we hate more than cold feet, so a nice pair of slippers is a must-have. And since these slippers have an outdoor sole, you can just leave them on most of the day.
It's the first tweet roundup of the new year, and the energy is — well, it's whatever all this is.
A woman inadvertently ingests "35% Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide" and gets taken to the emergency room. Here's how doctors figured out what was wrong.
Name a more iconic character than Kermit The Frog. We'll wait.
Stephanie Matto, who rose to fame on the reality TV show "90-Day Fiance," was selling her farts in jars, but had to stop because it led to a gastric emergency. Now she's turning to NFTs.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
We're regularly on the brink of fooling around with something electrical. The vintage-style shirt helps keep us away from that mess.
In a recent podcast, Jon Stewart humorously ribs J.K. Rowling over the goblins running Gringotts Wizarding Bank which he characterized as an antisemitic trope.
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments. Here are some of our favorite answers.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
More and more Americans are single, living lives of hard-won independence.
Here's why repair technician and YouTuber Louis Rossmann thinks this is absolutely bonkers.
The famous cartoon schemer has an ingenious plan to lure Bugs Bunny out of his hole — and it involves a giant magnet and an iron carrot.
I've never seen Elmo get this angry before. And, apparently, this is a thing that has been going on for a minute. The internet had a great laugh about all this. The jokes were flying.
Christmas Island has the densest population of coconut crabs in the world, so you're going to have to expect one causing you trouble at the golf course, as seen in this insane footage.
An extraordinary time lapse of a pumpkin from its humble beginnings to massive girth.
At the Food on Demand conference in Las Vegas, the food service industry laid out its vision for a future in which customers never have to wait. Just don't think too hard about how that'd work.
Astrophysicist Paul M. Sutter answers the internet's burning questions about astrophysics, and parallel universes.
The night parrot — considered one of the world's most mysterious birds — disappeared for over a century. A bizarre rediscovery led to a flurry of recent breakthroughs in tracking, and maybe ultimately saving, the endangered bird.
For months I watched as a rare titanium 1998 Litespeed Unicoi rotted away on a quiet sidestreet until I felt I had to act.