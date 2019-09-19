As the most visible athlete in skateboarding history, Tony Hawk has starred in heaps of commercials. Some were cool, some were less so and some got him accused of the worst crime a skater could commit: selling out.
When the existence of unicorns, and the curative powers of the horns ascribed to them, began to be questioned, one Danish physician pushed back through curious means — by reframing the unicorn as an aquatic creature of the northern seas. Natalie Lawrence on a fascinating convergence of established folklore, nascent science, and pharmaceutical economy.