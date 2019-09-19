Recommended

THE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS

macleans.ca
A months’-long investigation into intimate-partner violence reveals how systems, politicians and people have failed women and girls in Canada.
DON'T STOP BELIEVING

publicdomainreview.org
When the existence of unicorns, and the curative powers of the horns ascribed to them, began to be questioned, one Danish physician pushed back through curious means — by reframing the unicorn as an aquatic creature of the northern seas. Natalie Lawrence on a fascinating convergence of established folklore, nascent science, and pharmaceutical economy.