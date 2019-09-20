How This One Simple Window Trick Prevents Birds From Crashing Into Them
Millions of birds die every year in window collisions. Alex Sally demonstrates a clever hack that can prevent them from crashing into yours.
Millions of birds die every year in window collisions. Alex Sally demonstrates a clever hack that can prevent them from crashing into yours.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We have to tip our hat to this extraordinary craftsman that found a way to maximize space with this kitchen corner hack.
"It started out perfectly. At 1 pm, Gosar and Cruz did exactly what was expected of them..."
Millions of birds die every year in window collisions. Alex Sally demonstrates a clever hack that can prevent them from crashing into yours.
JWST must do every deployment on its own to near perfection.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Arieh Kovler knew January 6 was going to be a day that would live in infamy in a portentous tweet that has gone viral.
Imagine the worst cold you've ever had, where someone is occasionally stepping on your chest just below your collarbone.
Redditor u/Josh13241000 queried the r/AskReddit community about the things that — in their opinion — everyone should experience in their lifetime and the miscellaneous responses make for a cool checklist of recommended escapades.
Wilson Lim Setiawan asks random people in Los Angeles if they can point to where Singapore is located for $100. Some folks might need to rewatch "Where In The World Is Carmen Sandego?"
According to well-known Manhattan ER doctor Craig Spencer, the omicron variant can be as mild as a cold — with the right vaccinations.
A quick swipe on your nose pads will keep everything in place. For the long-suffering glasses-havers on our team, this is a godsend.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found a "Carolina pepper and Scorpion pepper chip" inside her stocking and attempted to take a bite for her Instagram followers. Let's say she probably won't be asked to go on "Hot Ones" anytime soon.
The pandemic killed so many dialysis patients that their total number shrunk for the first time in nearly half a century. Few people took notice.
Lawyer and TikToker Erika Kullberg explains in simple steps how to get the maximum compensation when an airline suggests "bumping" you onto the next flight because they're overbooked.
This week, we've got a person who wants three weeks off from a new job to get a tattoo, someone who refuses to tell anyone what they want for Christmas and more.
Christopher Walker claims that his signature product, zuPoo, will clear out all of the "toxic" fecal matter that's clogging up your system and causing a host of health issues. But is this true, or just the latest in a long line of dubious wellness trends?
Trump Whistleblower Alexander Vindman overhears Larry David ask a Santa Monica city councilwoman for a "favor" in return for a donation in this hilarious parody.
What seemed like a tough lay-up at first is actually a twisty, crazy circus shot.
The US flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The little Smart Fortwo now runs and drives once again!
Why does the richest country in the world have the most COVID deaths? A primary reason is that the United States does not have a free, universal health care system.
These products aren't just made to be long-lived, they're designed to age gracefully. Heck, you might even end up liking them more with a little wear on 'em.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
Did you know that Dave Grohl directed and produced a documentary back in 2013, and it's extremely well-reviewed?
Charles Berthoud discovers that a bass guitar sounds incredible with cello strings.
Bahador Hadizadeh gives a peek into the cityscape of Tehran that few outsiders have seen before.
Panucci's Pizza might not take cleanliness seriously, but you know the service will be mediocre too.
At my lowest point, I sought self-annihilation. I was saved at the last moment by two of the few people I had not pushed away.
MetaBallStudios takes you 20,000 leagues under the sea in this eye-popping 3D comparison of the deepest known shipwrecks.
"I can't say I'm unhappy about this extension," one woman told BuzzFeed News about Biden delaying the student loan payment deadline, "but it's hardly enough for the millions of borrowers suffering."
The United States has one agency that regulates cheese pizza and another that oversees pepperoni pizza. Efforts to fix the food safety system have stalled again and again.
A vintage clip of Jerry Seinfeld performing at The Bottom Line back in 1979 gives us some serious "Welcome Back, Kotter" vibes.
"The 'secular temple' is a misnomer, for temples have always been 'secular' in that they literally exist in and order this world."
The CDC shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms — and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
In 2018 Dominos overtook Pizza Hut in total sales and has never looked back. Here's how the once-loved Pizza brand lost its way and slipped into irrelevance.
The week between Christmas and New Year's Eve is a time when nothing counts and when nothing is quite real.
Before legally yoking yourself to another person, assess where you stand on debt and taxes.
If these guys could deliver a 50-foot magnet from Long Island to Chicago, you can do anything you set your mind to.
Gong Yoo and Bae Doona take Korean drama to uncharted territory.
President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7 percent pay raise for service members, for 2022.
Jomboy flags this one play from the
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl that might have left fans scratching their heads.
Herewith is a report card summarizing who best rose to the very unique occasion that was 2021.
"It was suggested that I make our favorite cake and that our 7-year-old decorate it. My partner thought it would be enjoyable and affirming for our daughter, and added that my own cake decoration skills aren't anything special anyway."
Ingredient expert Jack Bishop explains how to select the right canned (or tubed) tomato products for your kitchen and what each of them add to the recipe.