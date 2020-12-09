Will Ferrell Is Let Loose On Unsuspecting New Yorkers In This Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of 'Elf'
They should just make all of Will Ferrell's movies like this, honestly.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
They should just make all of Will Ferrell's movies like this, honestly.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
What a true bro.
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The toxic chemical is more than an alternative type of tear gas.
The new "Saved by the Bell" poses unanswerable questions about comedy itself.
Actor Amanda Henderson had an unexpected answer to a question she didn't know on "Celebrity Mastermind" earlier this year.
They should just make all of Will Ferrell's movies like this, honestly.
A Redditor asked about the most conspicuous scams that are happening right under people's noses, and the community happily responded with numerous mainstream filmflams.
Newsmax TV scores a ratings win over Fox News for the first time ever Newsmax's win, fueled by conservative viewers who are disappointed by the election results, happened Monday evening.
When we said we wanted a door that led to the kitchen, this isn't exactly what we had in mind.
With few other luxuries within reach, my peers and I are finding comfort in our fur children.
The red-hot vaccine developer could have made you a small fortune this year.
To say this is bonkers would be an understatement.
The young Black mayor of Stockton, California, was a progressive superstar. Then a feisty local blog decided he had to go.
Pittsburgh never really had the look of an unbeaten squad — but despite an ugly loss to Washington, they are still Super Bowl contenders.
An artist claims he pulled off the greatest stunt of 2020. Here's how he did it.
The US Intelligence Community has known about the mysterious object for two years. What could it be?
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
Is it truly the thought that counts?
With little else to do, celebs showed their asses at every opportunity in 2020. Similarly, we were happy to hand it to them with newfound rigor.
The fact that two people born at the same time in different time zones will have different birthdays is low-key blowing our minds.
Keep an eye out on who makes their way to your front step with this wireless video doorbell for just $139.99. And with two-way audio, you can even greet your delivery person from your couch.
It's a sign of what's to come.
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
Fragrance executive Ben Krigler has flown 200,000 miles so far this year — even with the pandemic. Here's some advice for when you get back on the road, too.
Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence must put side their differences to save Cobra Kai in the new season trailer. "Cobra Kai" season 3 debuts on Netflix next January.
In a world where life changed seemingly overnight, photographers transformed how they worked, trading intimacy for distance. This is what they captured.
Three friends' decadelong journey to finish "Kentucky Route Zero."
Cameras have captured a wide variety of wildlife, from porcupines to deers to moose, using this special bridge outside Salt Lake City to safely cross.
Think of it as an incubator for the nuclear family.
The fascinating story of Glenn Summerford, a Pentecostal minister who wanted his wife dead — and the enduring allure of the bizarre crime that followed
George Conway did not mince words in his reaction to the latest effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
Patricia is suffering from an unexplained skin condition – but a misunderstanding about what might have caused it set off a chain of events that turned her foot into fodder for anti-vaccine activists.
A few days with Lee Harvey Oswald's lover, "researchers" and not a whole lot of masks in a convention hall in Dallas.
"Why is it playing my openings against me too?"
Get your first look at Cage's brand new Netflix comedy series, "History of Swear Words."
They can help, but there are some things you need to know.
If you're from the South, you get two names.
The site announced a slate of "trust and safety" measures after facing an onslaught of criticism over hosting abusive and illegal content.
The president's last-gasp efforts to overturn the election are reshaping the party.
Mark Rober comes up with an invention to prevent ice cream thieves.
Many states have quarantine requirements for visitors, but only one really enforces them: Hawaii.
"I regret to inform you that you have lost yet another vote for President in 2024."
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
Depending on Apple's approach to the rumored project, it has a better chance at making the search giant sweat than Microsoft's Bing ever did.
A government-commissioned report provides the most definitive explanation yet for "Havana syndrome," which struck scores of American employees, first in Cuba and then in China, Russia and other countries.
What a true bro.
President-elect Joe Biden is considering a high-profile ambassadorship for Pete Buttigieg, possibly sending him to China, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.
Our "Street Fighter" history series continues with a look at "Street Fighter 3," the time Capcom tried to start over
"My dog, Mako, thinks he is a cat and sits in weird places around the house like a cat."