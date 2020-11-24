How The Speedrun Went Mainstream
How completing video games as fast as possible became a serious competition.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How completing video games as fast as possible became a serious competition.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Once you get the Kidz Bop version of "Uptown Funk" pumping on your stereo, it's hard not to make a scene.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
Stephen Colbert reminds Barack Obama of the time he met Donald Trump in the oval office. Obama said he had some concerns that turned out to be well founded.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Truly, laughter is the second-best medicine (after the COVID-19 vaccine).
25 years ago this month, "Superpredator" was coined in The Weekly Standard. Media spread the term like wildfire, creating repercussions on policy and culture we are still reckoning with today.
The first recorded song of Björk from 1976 doing a cover of "I Love to Love."
How completing video games as fast as possible became a serious competition.
Lithium is crucial for the transition to renewables, but mining it has been environmentally costly. Now a more sustainable source of lithium has been found deep beneath our feet.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
From insects to toothed whales, here's how extinct members of the species compare to living ones.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new daily high Thursday, as more than 163,000 Americans tested positive. So what is the risk level where you live?
Amazon has redesigned the Echo Dot with improved audio quality as priority number one. Better yet, it's currently being discounted by 42% directly from the source.
Dustin Boshers, a casino operations director, reviews the accuracy of famous gambling scenes in movies like "Casino Royale" and "Ocean's 13."
Overriding judicial decisions, an important tool in Congress's legislative toolbox, has fallen by the wayside over the last 20 years.
I want a world in which making is accessible to every single human being. Everyone. Everywhere. I want a world where anybody can dream up an idea and build an app, a product or a platform without having the privilege of access to high-end technology or a premium education.
You got to beat people to the punch.
Many Americans' feeds are nightmares. I know because I spent weeks living inside two of them.
The squirrel was apparently fine the next day, but it's good to be careful not to leave fermented food outside.
Eight presidents have died in office. Through illness or violence, there have been many more very near misses.
The county most at risk for coastal flooding is not in Florida, North Carolina or New Jersey, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It's not even on a coast.
They might not be able to talk just yet, but they can be masters at floating in water.
Don't ignore that Excel spreadsheet or PowerPoint presentation! The company's 365 software now rates worker performance.
If you're younger than 65, and relatively healthy, don't bank on April. It could take until mid-2021 to get you your coronavirus shots.
There are many advantages to keeping your superheroes grounded in their fights, rather than airborne.
Flynn admitted to lying to investigators about his contacts with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office. The president announced the pardon over Twitter.
The difference is completely astounding.
In the summer of 2019, months before the word "coronavirus" meant anything to most people, a mysterious respiratory illness began popping up around the US.
Abundance experts and manifestation coaches claim you can attract cash.
The claws are out and the teeth are not letting go.
The lifelong story of Maradona is that the more broken and ugly something is when it enters his sphere of influence, the more beautiful and joyous that thing tends to become. The opposite is also very often true.
"The music stays with you forever, and we've passed it on to the kids. I wouldn't have changed anything. Not a thing."
Stephen Colbert reminds Barack Obama of the time he met Donald Trump in the oval office. Obama said he had some concerns that turned out to be well founded.
A handcrafted selection of streaming movie recommendations for anyone who's riding out the coronavirus at their childhood home. Here's our list of the best movies to watch with your parents.
Is your state more a fan of mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese?
"Arlo was fast asleep but suddenly he shoots up and did this! At the time this house was completely silent. It was not until later in the evening when this person watched the footage that they heard all of what is recorded."
A few from off the beaten path, and "Blade Runner."
The biggest band in the world has ascended to the peak of pop, redefined fame, and challenged traditional masculinity. These are the twenty-somethings behind it all. And this is what they want now.
George Clooney shares memorable anecdotes from his filmography.
How a state that was never in doubt became a "national embarrassment" and a symbol of the Republican Party's fealty to Donald Trump.
People whose computer mouse drifted toward a safer option on the screen, even when they ultimately decided to select a riskier option, may be more risk avoidant than their choices would indicate.
At first glance, this mysterious lock seemed like a tricky lock to crack, but then YouTuber LockPickingLawyer unearthed a big design flaw with the puck lock.
Take a tour inside an abandoned hotel with apparently still working tanning beds.
In "Happiest Season," director Clea DuVall shouts out to Hartnett, who perhaps unintentionally helped millions of young women along on their queer journeys.
Who knew that the camera work in this video would be as impressive as the flips performed by gymnast Justin Thompson?
When I was a kid, I thought that by the time I had reached adulthood, I would be a seasoned cook. And then I found a new role model: housewives who have straight-up snapped.
The 70-year-old got the virus from a co-worker at a time the grocer wasn't allowing mask use, the lawsuit says.
We believe every little punctuation mark matters. It really doesn't.
It was inevitable that "Ready Player Two" would be worse than "Ready Player One." So I took a few paragraphs from the free sample on Amazon, and fed them into several different AI text generators to see what would happen.
The popular YouTuber turned boxer spoke with — and berated — Marlow Stern about his upcoming fight, his coronavirus house parties, creating "content" during the George Floyd protests, and more.
Why would we have to make our beds because guests are coming? Well, that's a very good question.