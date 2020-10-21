How The Most Prepared Nation On Earth Bungled The Coronavirus Pandemic
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
Borat's' teen daughter swallows a baby ornament from a cupcake and things get hilariously cringeworthy pretty fast in this scene from the upcoming film.
Here's why some groups of people are being charged more for Tinder's service.
The Flaming Lips fitted themselves and their audience inside protective plastic bubbles during a recent concert.
How a 500-square-inch concrete triangle became the smallest piece of real estate in New York City.
Some dogs bark, some choose to mumble.
Validation from the heavens.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
During the Cold War, the CIA secretly funded mind control experiments on unwitting Canadians. These experiments laid the groundwork for modern day torture techniques.
Over the last 20 years, Google has significantly changed how it labels the ads on top of search results.
James Hancock performs an ethereal rendition of "Interstellar" at Stanford's school of music.
The country music legend reduced Stephen Colbert to tears.
Trump's personal attorney has an indiscreet encounter with an actor playing Borat's daughter in a hotel room during the pandemic.
It's the first new one scientists have found in 300 years.
How an El Al Boeing 747 was able to cram 1,088 people onboard a single flight.
We caught up with the chillest actor alive for the release of his first memoir, "Greenlights."
From the obvious (Steve Jobs unveils the iPhone) to the obscure (AT&T stops charging an hourly rate for internet access), these events were landmarks.
How does the country with the most money, experts, the CDC and a literal pandemic playbook have the most deaths from coronavirus?
Yesterday I went to an estate sale in Morristown, NJ. I have begun going to these sales on the weekends, because I am either interested in buying random ephemera or I am simply bored. To be honest, it's hard to tell you exactly what I am hoping to find.
The game industry juggernaut's story isn't over, but it's already been a hell of a ride.
Nowadays the sizes of drinks just seems to get bigger and bigger.
A NASA mission to a distant space rock could reveal clues about the early solar system.
The latest movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios will premiere in theaters in March 2021.
Trump is failing to keep people from voting. But if Barrett is confirmed, he still has a shot at stealing this.
Twenty years ago, a unique new TV show premiered, which saw a group of guys performing painful or gross-out stunts. Hannah Woodhead explores the legacy of a pop-culture sensation.
More than 400,000 people tuned in as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a murder mystery multiplayer game.
Shoppers are still finding many items — heat lamps, refrigerators, laptops, and more — on back order.
Pope Francis, in a new documentary, has called for the creation of civil union laws for same-sex couples, in what amounts to his clearest support to date for the issue.
How a 500-square-inch concrete triangle became the smallest piece of real estate in New York City.
The process — which one expert described as "witchcraft" — could lead to thousands of legitimate ballots being thrown out.
A guy comes across an armadillo during the wildfire outbreaks in Brazil and feeds it water.
Contrary to old misconceptions, video games may actually be helping your depression.
If a headless worm can regrow a memory, then where is the memory stored? And, if a memory can regenerate, could you transfer it?
A spider's home wasn't built in one day.
For decades, technical users looking down on the less knowledgeable have set the stage for a lot of bad online discourse. As bad discourse has permeated every part of online life, can those same users break the chain?
Zacharias Holmes grew up idolizing the anarchy of "Jackass." Then he took his idols' vision of chaos to a whole other level. This is the story of Zackass, the Most Self-Destructive Man in America.
The unexpectedly complex design sensibilities in Wes Anderson's oeuvre, explored.
A look at the important genetic research revealing the roots of eating disorders.
This post explains how I did it, why it took me eight years, and how you can achieve the same thing with slightly less effort.
The best friendships are often the most surprising ones.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
As the US philosopher and civil rights activist looks ahead to the presidential election, he discusses Joe Biden, Black Lives Matter and why Barack Obama was more Kenny G than John Coltrane.
Validation from the heavens.
Blink-182 once sang, "Work sucks, I know," but generally, if you play by the rules and do your job, things go smoothly. But there are always exceptions.
Celeste Barber's latest parody photo was flagged by the platform, but its algorithm's prejudices aren't a new problem.
Jordan Peele's "Us" is powerful and scary as heck, but it does raise more questions than it answers.
Some dogs bark, some choose to mumble.
My name is on the birth certificate. Her mom never told me.
YouTubers Evan and Katelyn make the coolest monitor hack we've ever seen.
When the NBA shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, I began driving around New Orleans, where I teach English at Tulane, photographing the city's basketball courts at night.
About two-thirds of the 1,000 plus parents separated from their kids under a 2017 pilot program were deported before a federal judge ordered they be found.
With a good eye for interior design, Lilah and Ollie have made the inside of a tiny house seem quite spacious.
As the contagion spreads, we look ahead to winter and wonder whom we can safely pull close.
The daily life of organized crime in Japan is analyzed by Korean photographer Seung-Woo Yang, who saw it all from the inside.
A staple from the 80s and 90s, the iconic movie trailer voice we all grew up loving slowly faded away into obscurity as pop culture and film consumption changed over the last decade.