Visualization Of How Rich The Billionaires In 2019 Are Has A Twist In The End
We thought the richest person in the world was Jeff Bezos. Turns out we forgot one very important world leader figure.
Setting a Cannonball record involves an average speed of over 100 MPH and breaking a lot of traffic laws. Here's how the new record-holders Arne Toman, Doug Tabbutt, and Berkeley Chadwick pulled it off.
When the movie self-knowingly mocks itself for not landing its ending, you know you're in for a rough ride.
When asked by Howard Stern about his and Chris Farley's firing from SNL, Sandler said, "We pretended we weren't sad."
An 18-foot fence in Otay Mesa, San Diego was easily scaled by a man with a rope ladder.
It's like the invisible box challenge from last year, but with watery consequences.
Colin Levy worked on several Pixar films, but decided to quit to work full-time on his "Skywatch" concept. It's pretty darn cool.
The 2010s were defined by mass political upheaval, breakthroughs in science in technology, gun violence across the country, and a slew of natural disasters.
I dropped out of film school to edit video for the conspiracy theorist because I believed in his worldview. Then I saw what it did to people.
Lax enforcement of the walking rule has been a running joke in the NBA for years, but it might have reached new heights last night.
"Here at this company we have a 'we over me' culture."
"This was a mistake and we regret it," Uber said.
Asta Juskauskiene had a dilemma: Two men each desperately wanted to be with her.
In a few decades, two warring toothbrush giants have carved out a market worth billions, with the help of a little science and some clever marketing. But where does it go next?
"Tetris is bigger than video games. Even after thousands of years, it will never get old."
TikTok user katiejohndaughter demonstrates how her Pomeranian immediately recognizes when she's talking to him when she switches over to imitating the speech of a small child.
Oh my, this recently discovered black hole…well, it's big.
Twenty years after the Disney Channel Original Movie, Brandon Baker opens up to VICE about depression, ayahuasca, and kind of dating Zenon.
We've rounded up some of the top deals on the web that will make great gifts for everyone on your list, all of which are under $100.
We're not the biggest fan of Disney's live-action remakes sometimes, but we have to admit that the trailer for "Mulan" is absolutely breathtaking. "Mulan" premieres in theaters in March 2020.
Ferraris. Villas on the French Riviera. Tax fraud. No one embodies the spectacular collapse of New York's taxi industry more than Gene Freidman.
Pelosi said impeachment investigators have uncovered more than sufficient evidence to show that Trump abused his office for political gain, violating the president's oath to the Constitution and warranting removal.
It's a dream fixer-upper for a bargain $50,000. So the question is…exactly how haunted is this house?
This Jenga master makes an absurd move that somehow works.
Paracelsus Recovery is the most exclusive rehab in the world, attracting A-listers, royalty and people worth more money than entire countries.
It's a winter wonder.
PlayStation Now had the keys to the cloud gaming kingdom, but Sony barely stuck a toe in the door.
"It is interesting that radiation has shape. It has physicality. It operates at a specific frequency that can be recorded, if only we could place ourselves in a position to see it."
The age of font minimalism is coming to a close.
Long before there was Rainbow Serpent or Earthcore, a community of hedonistic travellers in Southern India were making techno their own.
On the pain and joy of fulfilling a deathbed promise.
In his quest for truth, Herzog admitted to "playing with facts."
The driver reportedly hit a highway berm and launched from the highway into a Ford dealership lot. He was hospitalized but is expected to recover.
Chronicling sixty years of NASA history through an impressive collection of historical photography, the NASA Archives is an extra large space opus.
The famous hot sauce brand has been operating for 150 years. Here's how it's made.
In a recent survey, those adept at understanding cat cues were mostly young and female — but surprisingly, they didn't necessarily own a cat.
Living in New York City makes me nostalgic for the small hamlet of my childhood. And Facebook provides the perfect way to pretend I'm there.
"This place is slick, it is like Naperville."
As Elon Musk takes the stand for the first time in the explosive legal row with the Thai cave rescuer, we dissect his performance.
Amazon's surveillance company has seeped into hundreds of American communities by throwing parties for police and giving them free devices.
Even if Baby Yoda lived with other Yoda-style speakers in the past, it's still doubtful that he would have typical Yoda syntax.
But when Harry Styles called his former bandmate Zayn Malik "Ringo" on SNL, all hell broke loose in One Direction fandom.
Frankly, it's a hell of a good idea, particularly if you travel to any given place often and have a good idea of your planned travel dates ahead of time. But will this tip land you in legal trouble?
When balancing work and family becomes difficult, women tend to resort to caregiving and men to earning money.
Which is all well and fine, but who will give us those cool-moody vibes when we pick up our coffee now?
He Jiankui's original research, published for the first time, could have failed, scientists say.
Toys "R" Us is now monitoring where kids go and what they say to produce data for brands. Cool!
A pyromaniac cousin chucks a flare at a pile of leaves. What could go wrong?
The sun sets at 3:45 PM and yet we remain at our offices. Why?
Boy & Bear's Dave Hosking was doubled-over, disoriented and depressed, until fecal transplants gave him his health and his music back.
Dele Alli pulled Tottenham level with Manchester United with this audacious flick and finish.