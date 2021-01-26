Here's An Easy-To-Understand Explainer On How Reddit Caused GameStop's Stock To Surge
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
Johnny Harris makes the convoluted origin story of the Iraq War easy to understand.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
More people are leaving than are moving to the Golden State. Here's why.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Can President Biden, or anyone else, overcome years of rising partisan hatred?
The stat has become extremely popular with both celebrities and your COVID-denying friends on Facebook. Here's how to push back.
Here's how r/WallStreetBets's high-risk/high-reward plays shot GameStop's stock to the moon.
You really can't leave your robes out to dry in Russia during winter.
Driven into exile because of her work's "anti-German" themes, Irmgard Keun took her own life — or did she?
Don't use the cheap goopy stuff. Treat yourself to a premium lubricant this year. Trust us.
We all want to make an impact in our workplace, but that requires a certain amount of discipline.
Whatever else living in unprecedented times does to us, it leaves traces behind in our bodies, even if we never fell ill.
How a bunch of Redditors made GameStop's stock soar, much to the chagrin of the hedge funds attempting to short it.
If your drummer calls out sick, just get this air conditioner to fill in.
My gut answer is California, our most populous state. This because California is the best state in the country by far, and anyone who's been to California knows this.
With vaccination racing the spread of COVID-19 variants, America could be at a tipping point.
We create the magic in our own lives, and sometimes it's something as simple as sticking funny eyes on a cat's bed.
Almost 800 billionaires live in the United States, and they reside in states from coast to coast.
Many strong hands make less work.
Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, frequently posted far-right extremist and debunked conspiracy theories on her page, including the baseless QAnon conspiracy which casts former President Donald Trump in an imagined battle against a sinister cabal of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children.
HBO is reportedly developing a "Dunk and Egg" series, which is both a welcome development and a reminder that HBO has yet to capitalize on one of its greatest successes.
There is a certain degree of desperation that's not seen in other fast food brands.
The "Umbrella Academy" star married Portner, a dancer, in 2018.
Tommy Frederick Allan said he took the documents because he is a taxpayer, according to an arrest warrant.
It may be a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, but Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 makes it look easy.
As modern couples choose to cohabit without tying the knot, splitting up after buying a house together has been dubbed the "millennial divorce."
Johnny Harris makes the convoluted origin story of the Iraq War easy to understand.
Just because something worked once, you can't be 100% certain that it's going to work as well if you try it again.
Recent grads are being lured into "indentured servitude" by a coding bootcamp. Revature promises jobs — and charges students $36,500 to quit.
This DJ was having such a blast during his live set that he didn't realize a bear had joined his dance party.
New estimates suggest the vaccine rollout is no match for the severity of the US outbreak, and stricter social distancing measures are needed to reduce infections.
For the past three weeks, a group of Trump supporters and QAnon believers met online, swapped theories and eagerly awaited the conspiracy's violent climax. I was listening in. This is what they sounded like.
The slowest tortoise in the Galapagos Islands entertains guests at this restaurant.
The drug giant's decision to drop its COVID-19 vaccine efforts takes a big player out of the fight. What else does it mean?
"I haven't met anyone who uses it," the pilot says about one pointless feature.
It's hard to hear what the lyrics actually are for Oceano's "District of Misery," but don't worry, TikToker @alexbobin has got it covered.
In an excerpt from his new book, "Let the Lord Sort Them," Marshall Project staff writer Maurice Chammah explains where a 1970s legal team fighting the death penalty went wrong.
Song Yoo-Jung first came to prominence as a cosmetics model for Estee Lauder. She made her K-drama debut in MBC's "Golden Rainbow" in 2013. She starred in dramas "Make Your Wish," "School 2017" and also appeared in the music video for "Goodbye Road" by iKON.
The notorious reputation of the Cecil Hotel, the deadliest hotel in Los Angeles, only got worse after the mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam. "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" will be available on Netflix on February 10.
The show built up rumors about contestant Brittany Galvin prior to last night's episode, but the result was a tone-deaf, whorephobic failure.
This Netflix romantic drama, made entirely during the pandemic, can be terribly self-indulgent. But it's smart about how insecure and needy egotistical men can be — and how their significant others can cut them down to size.
A Wall Street Journal investigation reveals how the Proud Boys were a featured player in the events of the storming of the Capitol.
Married couple Rod and Ekaterina Baker are accused of flouting COVID-19 rules and lying about being local motel workers in order to obtain doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in Beaver Creek, Yukon, last week. Rod Baker has resigned from his job as CEO of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.
Kellyanne Conway, ex-counselor to disgraced former President Trump, allegedly posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia, 16, on Twitter on Monday.
While the fire escape may not be broken, as the woman initially thought — to use a fire escape, you have to put your weight on it to let the ladder come down — maybe it's still best not to make an exit this way.
Amazon has USB-C cables, power banks, wall chargers and wireless chargers on sale today. We're redoing our home office, so we're stocking up.
Following the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, Hawley wrote a column for his hometown paper, The Lexington News, in which he warned against calling antigovernment militia members domestic terrorists.
You know you're too drunk if you start to have odd interactions with strangers on the street.
"I think we're a little microcosm of what's happening at the national level," said Marsha Maguire, a resident of Sequim, Washington.
Target is the latest major retailer to stop selling Chaokoh coconut milk following accusations that its manufacturer uses monkey labor.
A intriguing interaction between two birds on a roof in Superior, Wisconsin.