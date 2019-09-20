How QAnon Conspiracy Theories Are Tearing Apart Christian Communities
In some churches, religion and politics aren't kept separate — and when you add QAnon conspiracy theories, that makes for a volatile mix.
In some churches, religion and politics aren't kept separate — and when you add QAnon conspiracy theories, that makes for a volatile mix.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Beloved California burger chain In-N-Out is firing back against San Francisco's vaccine mandate.
"X+Y" features a scene about a math problem involving random cards that has captured the imagination of the internet. Here's a comprehensive explanation of the answer to the math question.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In some churches, religion and politics aren't kept separate — and when you add QAnon conspiracy theories, that makes for a volatile mix.
Mark Zuckerberg wants to be known for building the metaverse.
Pups deserve frozen treats! Not only does this kit com with two jars of dog-friendly snack mix, you can use these molds to make treats from pretty much any healthy food.
Peter Doocy might need some ice for this sick burn.
Pornhub seems like the last place on earth you'd find a 50-minute, fully clothed calc lesson, but this Taiwanese teacher is the tube site's newest star
Richard and Maurice McDonald would probably be completely flabbergasted to see the price of a chicken sandwich listed at $21.89.
You don't have any authority on me if I can't see you.
Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Finals was a crucial juncture in multiple rivalries: the Celtics-Lakers rivalry dating back to the 1950s, and the Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird rivalry that had captivated fans since their college days. Here's how one play redefined the sport.
With generous state support at home and low-cost sales abroad, Hikvision has become a world heavyweight.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Sen. Mitch McConnell didn't know what he was doing when he passed the 2018 Farm Bill.
Jeff Fortenberry broke the news he was being indicted for lying to the FBI by releasing a surreal video to his supporters inside his 1963 Ford F-100 pickup truck with his wife and dog Pippen by his side.
In the frigid Baltic Sea, archaeologists probing the surprisingly well-preserved remains of a revolutionary warship are seeing the era in a new way.
Inside a movement to reinvestigate hundreds of racist killings.
The live-action adaptation based on the neo-noir anime series looks like a lot of fun. The first episode drops November 19, 2021.
David Lynch's gloriously specific and frustrating masterpiece still stands as an unparalleled, idiosyncratic work of cinema.
On Tuesday, Howard Stern lit into the controversial Brooklyn Nets player, calling him an "idiot" and a "douchebag" after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
If you're a skateboarder — or a former skateboarder, or at least somewhat skateboarding-adjacent — and live in New York City, that sentence cannot be read without an exclamation point. The green bench!
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Apple has retired its terrible nightmare touch bar technology, thank god.
There is something extremely satisfying about watching a clogged lake get drained.
If you're feeling spoopy, but don't have the time or energy for a full costume, a funny tee goes a long way.
In the North-Eastern part of Honshu (Japan's largest main island) lies Miyagi, a prefecture that was devastated by the Great Tohoku Earthquake of March, 2011.
Here are the best places to start a small business, according to online lending marketplace LendingTree.
Whiskey, cigars, red meat — everybody has a vice. Thankfully, those vices make gift giving a whole lot easier.
Using 53 tattoos, artist Phil Berge has created this stunning sequence.
Disney has claimed the idea of a "first" queer character in its movies so many times, it's hard not to be frustrated.
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Since 1973, for men living in Western countries, sperm count has plummeted by between 50 and 60 percent. What happened and what does this mean for the future?
If you're going back to the office after a year and a half of working from home, you may be feeling stressed about it — and that makes sense. Here are one therapist's tips on easing the transition.
A coterie of men's rights activists, and a group of sympathetic lawyers, are fueling bogus discrimination lawsuits in the hunt for money and perceived justice.
Johnny Knoxville tells Howard Stern about the one stunt that he almost didn't survive.
Dogs are a person's best friend, but that friendship can often come at a price. From treats and toys to food and vet visits, taking proper care of your dog is filled with both predictable and surprise expenses.
By pitching their program as a safety net, Democrats risk alienating the very people they're hoping to help.
Here's every beginner pilot's nightmare scenario come to life.
On the hook for more than $80 million in legal judgments, largely due to alleged harassment and battery, Alki David says he will never pay a dime.
Sorry Adam Savage, but you really can stun someone with a water gun. Allen Pan proved it.
At a glance, America's shortage of adoptable babies may seem like a problem. But is adoption meant to provide babies for families, or families for babies?
With a 10.4-inch display, up to 13 hours of battery life and four-speaker setup, this is a superb tablet with over 11,000 five-star ratings.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper traveled to Iowa to hear from Donald Trump rallygoers and one of them shared the wildest conspiracy theory about the QAnon Shaman you'll ever hear.
Ridley Scott's period drama is immaculately rendered — except for the hairstyles. Those things are in a world of their own.
"As I've gotten older, work is definitely [still] really important, but I think I've started to see it less as my identity."
Meet Leo, the founder of the The Great LonDini movement — a group of masked freedom fighters who find and expose the worst online bullies, trolls and other wrongdoers for their blatant recklessness.
Nick Rolovich lost his job as Washington State's football coach after he refused to take the COVID-19 jab.
As legend has it, a few years back, Jeff Bezos demanded that his team at Amazon Studios create a fantasy epic that would put "Game of Thrones" to shame. Turns out, that kind of thing is even harder to do than it sounds. And more expensive than you can imagine.