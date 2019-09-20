How Many Exercise Balls Will An Arrow Travel Through?
The boys over at How Ridiculous chuck a bunch of objects through exercise balls to see which ones burst the most in one shot.
It wasn't long ago that the U.S. economy needed a shot in the arm.
The tifosi were left disappointed by both Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc, who let a podium finish slip, and Carlos Sainz Jr, who spun out of the race, at their home circuit in Imola, Italy. Here's how it all went wrong for the Scuderia.
To honor Carol's birthday, we wanted to repost a story she told Stephen Colbert about being a con artist back in the day.
Only one major airline's staff has more than 10 percent of pilots who are female.
"Red Rocket" actor Simon Rex had a memorable encounter with the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star and how he tried to renegotiate the price of a bucket of golf balls.
With deliberate network shutdowns and restrictions on the rise, here's how to stay safe and connected.
Aubrey Plaza does a breakdown of all of her famous performances but is still bitter about the one role she didn't get that still hurts.
Financial literacy takes many forms, and sometimes it's about the money you don't spend.
Mark Wilson taught himself the law and helped thousands of other prisoners pursue legal claims, including lawsuits that cost the state millions of dollars. Then he was given one of the harshest punishments available within Oregon prisons.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Audi is betting big on its new "Urban Sphere" (the Q9?) as the vehicle that will power future cities. Here's what it looks like up close.
Simple steps you can take to put your money toward climate solutions.
On Monday, while cross-examining Ben King in Johnny Depp's libel case against Amber Heard, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn inadvertently objected to a question he asked.
From just a few days old, to a long nine-years — here's when race wining F1 Drivers from the 2022 grid last won a Grand Prix.
Activist Chaz Stevens says the book isn't age appropriate and contains references to rape and bestiality. It's a not-so-subtle dig at Florida's recent efforts to ban books.
Also: one man learns that a rock pigeon in his possession is worth $125,000, a set of special "Daydreamer" puppets that would fetch nearly $80,000 and more in this "Antiques Roadshow" episode.
It appears Elon Musk will remain the world's richest individual even after his $44B Twitter purchase. Sorry Jeff Bezos.
There's a good chance you're not as genuinely nice as you think you are, according to this viral Reddit thread.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Director Halina Reijn brings together a cast of Lee Pace, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennot and more in a Gen-Z hide-and-seek slasher thriller — coming to theaters on August 5.
Members of congress rely on Twitter for everything from political grandstanding to campaign fundraising. Elon Musk's purchase could affect their personal finances.
It's time to splurge a little for Mother's Day with a waffle weave towel set and bathrobe.
Evan Sherman attempts to outdo that one guy on YouTube who does every song like Blink-182 and he nailed it.
"I conducted an experiment and visualized my Twitter feed data to determine how we win back our attention from the clutches of The Algorithm."
If you hate laying in bed, soaking in sweat, this "InstantIce" comforter is worth checking out on Kickstarter.
"I don't even know if it's over. I can't tell. No one's come out to tell us either way. I feel like Greta Thunberg should come out and just give us good news for once," quipped Zoltan Kaszas.
He became a star feeding the fortunate, and a saint feeding the unfortunate. We followed Andrés from his operations on the Ukraine border to his kitchens in Washington, D.C. — and found something much more complex and interesting than a mere saint.
If you want your cat to have the most entertaining, good-looking and also completely absurd cat furniture, we've got you.
Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, and Jimmy Fallon all addressed the topic on everyone's minds: Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, buying Twitter for $44 billion. Some of them even made the same jokes.
Some BLM supporters say the mansion is a sign of success. Others say it was a lapse in judgment.
Will Smith has had a lot of regrets in his life, but one of the least talked about was his disastrous final album.
COVID-19 vaccines and antivirals can't fix the US health care system's inequities.
Bill Hader explained how his 8-year-old daughter pulled off a wonderful prank in front of Chris Pratt, why he wanted to infuse some Stars Wars like magic into "Barry" and what working with the great Henry Winkler is like.
Admit it, you'll never quit Twitter.
Jomboy brings everyone up to speed about why Kyle Schwarber completely lost it over Angel Hernandez.
"The Batman" is one of a seemingly endless procession of explorations of the Dark Knight's early days. We examine what makes this story so endlessly fascinating after over 80 years.
Prepare to melt some faces when you shred with the Casio DG-20 Digital Guitar Synth Gray.
Click the digital coupon on Amazon, and you can snag this record player for just $144.97.
Miguel Almiron's goal that sealed Newcastle's recent win over Crystal Palace, in the English League, must be seen in super slow motion to be appreciated.
Twitter has accepted Musk's bid to buy the company. Who knows what a Musk-run Twitter will look like — but here's what it looks like right now in the wake of the news.
Pete Jr. is speaking from experience. The comedian has now come to a conclusion that men shouldn't be allowed to drive, after he did something embarrassing behind the wheel.
Hackers tricked victims into giving control of their wallets to them with a fake ad for an upcoming NFT project.
The beloved Canadian comedy sketch show is being brought back from the dead after nearly 30 years.
Underrated but never outgunned, Nic Cage has been a pivotal presence in some of Hollywood's finest films.
"I genuinely believe this is a dumb FSB officer being told to get 3 SIMs," said Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins.