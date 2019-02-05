How Did 2016 End Up With An Extra Second?
In December, 2016, we got out last leap second — a single second that helps even out global time zones in order with the earth's rotation.
To a surprising degree, our political beliefs may derive from a specific aspect of our biological makeup: our propensity to feel physical revulsion. (From 2019)
We have no idea what happened to this lone rail car.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
You want a water and ice dispenser with your fridge? It comes with some caveats.
Mummy exhibits are big draws for museums, but curators are grappling with issues of cultural and racial sensitivity.
The Fujifilm Rensha Cardia Byu-N 16 is one unique camera, from its design to its functions.
They called her Caro, or "the living statue," and said she smelled of truffles, lobster, and Veuve Clicquot champagne.
For a scene in "War Horse," Spielberg gave Hiddleston an acting note that explains why that particular scene is so compelling.
James Lawrence completed 100 Ironman-distance races in 100 days. He brought a whole community — and a nonprofit that has come under scrutiny — along with him.
North Carolina filed the first lawsuit against Juul, but at least nine other states have followed.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Spanish GK Unai Simón had a regrettable moment in the knockout game against Croatia when he let an easy ball slip through into the goal.
SpaceX's constellation of satellites, known as Starlink, are breaking new ground in satellite internet.
From Donald Trump winning the election to murder hornets, "The Simpsons" seems to have the eerie ability to predict what will happen in the future.
The way Gould lived his life, and presented himself on screen, is a blueprint for surviving — and, possibly, thriving — in 2021.
A study of Denisovans helps us better understand what makes us "human."
Whether it's mashed potatoes or omelets, everyone should perfect a handful of recipes. Insider asked chefs to share their best tips for go-to meals.
Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit" was made to go viral on TikTok, but without Black choreography, there is no dance trend.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Some are accent differences, while sometimes an American, a Brit and an Australian will have totally different words for the same thing.
Why doesn't anyone know what a voting machine costs?
Fourth of July, family reunions and any ol' summer weekend need some grilling to be at their best. Stock up on grilling gear now for hot grill summer.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Believe it or not, this daypack from Hyperlite Mountain Gear can store 17 liters internally and 6 liters externally while weighing in at a mere 577 grams.
The full physical keyboard phones were revolutionary and quite popular in the business world, but in 2012 the decline started. Here's a nifty explainer on how the company went bust.
The Delta variant, a strain of COVID-19 believed to be more transmissible and dangerous than others, is likely to break out in some US communities, a health expert told CBS's "Face the Nation."
Beyond managing Britney Spears' finances, medical care, and running her business with an iron grip — her father's control over her life alienated her from once-close confidantes.
The 2021 Tour de France had barely started when this fan caused one of the worst pileups in the history of the race.
Matt Hancock has apologised after a tabloid newspaper published a picture apparently showing him kissing a millionaire lobbyist who he secretly appointed at the height of the COVID pandemic.
When the old "twist it" method doesn't cut it for you, you can always try this.
Now scientists want to try the same trick on Venus.
If you run through lighters like we do, you know how quickly that adds up. This rechargeable electric light is low-cost, well-reviewed and easy to use.
It's a deal that we can't refuse, the crossover of these two media.
We investigate a favorite catchphrase of entertainers and entrepreneurs.
The Chairman of the Board's right hand man opens up about Sinatra's final chat with Dean Martin and what everyone got wrong about his relationship with JFK.
It's mind-boggling how they were able to craft a scene that consists primarily of the word "f*ck."
I don't have a daughter, but Instagram sure thinks I do. I blame my birthday weekend, back in May. That's when I was surrounded by women who are the parents of children between the ages of 2 and 7, which meant my phone was hanging out with their phone, my Instagram near their Instagram, and the dark tubes of the internet that communicate to one another about potential shared consumer interests started serving me the ads for Mother-Daughter dress ads that have since filled my feed.
Studies have reported a link between staffing shortages and higher rates of hospital-acquired infections.
When faced with a problem, interestingly, humans tend to opt for additive solutions rather than subtractive solutions.
The music star's directorial début, a documentary about the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, knits a wealth of unseen footage into a joyous whole.
In the final months of the administration, the doggedly loyal attorney general finally had enough.
Never turn your back on the ocean. You don't know when the ocean will want to give you a big, scary welcome.
The Japanese automaker gave $55,000 to 37 GOP objectors this year.
From FaZe Clan to Tana Mongeau, why are so many influencers shilling altcoins?