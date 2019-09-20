How Can This iPhone App Blow Out Air?
There's a lot of weird iPhone apps but the candle blowing app might take the cake. Here comes the science of how it can make your phone blow out air.
There's a lot of weird iPhone apps but the candle blowing app might take the cake. Here comes the science of how it can make your phone blow out air.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"All the journalists were here, but not you" inquired the former two-time F1 champion and current Alpine driver Fernando Alonso to the Ziggo Sport reporter. "
So long, Global Rank.
There's a lot of weird iPhone apps but the candle blowing app might take the cake. Here comes the science of how it can make your phone blow out air.
The incident serves as a reminder to thoroughly map, plan ahead and be well-prepared when hiking, no matter the season
Our critics break down what goes into naming the best of the year.
Fan footage from the Yas Marina circuit captures the exhilarating last lap in which Red Bull's Max Verstappen overtook Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton to win the Driver's Championship.
"West Side Story" wasn't made for Puerto Ricans like me. Walking out of the movie theater in the cold December breeze this week, I didn't feel the new remake by Steven Spielberg was for us, either.
If you think NFTs, memecoins and "decentralized finance" are scams, these hardcore Bitcoiners agree with you.
New York City is the epicenter of fashion and it's fun to simply go up to random people and ask what they're wearing. Sometimes you'll run into an A-list movie star.
Ars chats with Amy Mainzer about why we don't need comet and asteroid insurance just yet.
Every year it takes more money, researchers, time, and effort to achieve breakthroughs. Each and every one of us is affected. Understanding why progress is so uneven has never been more important.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Keanu Reeves had a little trouble with the new title of his latest "Matrix" film on "The Graham Norton Show." But recovered quite nicely.
A billion-dollar effort to turn these unassuming shops into mini-tech hubs is only just beginning.
A camera spotted a Aaron Rodgers lookalike in the stands of Lambeau Field and "Sunday Night Football" hosts Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth couldn't help making playful riffs.
The "Fox News Sunday" anchor had been with the network for 18 years and often dissented from the views of his pro-Trump colleagues.
WNYC's planning editor Kate Hinds often posts photos to Twitter asking followers to find her cat, who is hiding somewhere in frame. This week's had us stumped for a good minute.
"Fantastic Beasts" introduces us to a new Grindelwald in the third installment of the franchise, coming to theaters in April.
"It's the definition of hell on earth. People lost everything, it's just terrible."
The biggest geomagnetic storm in recorded history happened more than 150 years ago. Now, we're entering yet another period of solar maximum.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If you rent a car from Hertz, they might call the cops on you, according to this bonkers CBS News report.
It turns out you don't really need a Bored Ape NFT.
For a limited time, ASYSTEM is offering up their top-notch sleep gummies in the single best holiday flavor. Santa won't catch us peaking this
year.
Depending on where you are, you should still be able to get Apple's high-end wireless earbuds shipped with plenty of time to wrap 'em.
Time magazine says "few individuals have had ore influence than Musk" — and then they got to ask him a few personal questions.
If your friend and family need only the best, this collection of gifts is definitely where you need to start.
Having a slower-paced morning set me up better for the entire day, giving me time to think and properly plan things out.
This week, we've got a guy sick of an annoying nickname, someone who wants to hang out with her coworker's celebrity friends and more.
Instead of the more traditional violent way to removing pests, this handy grabber lets you quickly snag those creeps, and toss 'em outdoors.
A shocking plot twist involving Mr. Big and a Peloton in "And Just Like That" actually caused the exercise company's stock to crash. Thankfully, Ryan Reynolds came to their rescue with this hysterical ad.
Boris Johnson said the death proves that the Omicron variant is no less lethal than its predecessors.
Mark Takahashi, senior reviews editor of Edmunds.com, explains which cars got a terrific overhaul and which ones left him scratching his head.
Workers are quitting in droves. That's the bad news. The good news is that technology can fix what technology broke.
In the first video Isaiah Holt posted on Snapchat on Friday evening, he walked around the candle factory where he worked, sipping on pink lemonade as a siren howled behind him. "My only question," he said, joking, "is do I still get my lunch break in 15 minutes."
Upscaled Studio presents the Hindenburg disaster like we've never seen it before.
Approximately half of all plastic exported from Iceland to Sweden to be recycled in 2016 is sitting untouched inside this warehouse in Päryd.
In California's Inland Empire, Black and Latino communities already faced some of the worst pollution. Then, more warehouses and trucks started appearing.
Comedian and YouTuber Ryan George does it again, this time for snowmen.
Insulin in the United States costs about eight times more than it does in peer countries, according to a 2020 study. About one in four people who need it can't afford it.
The glossy online program wasn't perfect, but it was what I needed just then.
Home chef Ethan Chlebowski explains how to avoid the six most common mistakes that chefs make when they start braising meat at home.
Snowmen, Santas and reindeer are nice and all, but this holiday sasquatch is better-suited for our trees.
When kids change their ways to fit in, some complicated things can happen.
A commercial ad of a heartwarming Christmas dinner invite is NOT what it seems. At all. Like, be prepared.
The United States has a dirty-money problem.
The free-loving sannyasins from the Bhagwan movement were a "crucial bridge between Ibiza's 60s counterculture and the 90s electronic dance."