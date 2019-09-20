How America's Beauty Standards Evolved In Popular Culture Over The Past 100 Years
How did America view Kim Kardashian as the pinnacle of beauty in popular culture? Here's a fascinating history of beauty standards in the United States.
The former restaurateurs, now both 68, have watched as their money survived a series of booms and busts. After 30 years of retirement, their nest egg currently sits at $1 million.
A Republican-led effort to recount 2.1 million ballots from the November election in Arizona is underway. CNN tried to report on what was happening on the ground and it didn't go very well.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The ease of purchasing or fabricating vaccine cards may complicate the roll-out of vaccine verification efforts.
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
Johnny Harris explains why he hasn't bought shampoo for five years and his hair is perfectly fine.
Comedian Bella Younger thought wellness Instagrammers were ripe for parody. Soon she was drawn in herself. Could Deliciously Stella find her way back to reality?
Male condom sales are up 23.4 percent as COVID-19 vaccinations rein in the pandemic in the United States and people resume having sex with others.
Copyright trolls have put a claim on The Piano Keys' video explaining how to play "Moonlight Sonata,' a song in the public domain. A reasonable person would seemingly rule in her favor but apparently YouTube disagrees.
This week's characters include a former United States senator who doesn't think Native Americans have much culture, a podcast star with bad COVID-19 advice and more.
The effort to track and execute Osama bin Laden, which took place 10 years ago this weekend, was the most closely held operational secret in modern American history. Here's how the plan unfolded, as told by the people in the room.
Most people would have freaked out in a situation like this, but he was cool as a cucumber.
Needless to say, some people were quite annoyed with Apple's latest M1 iMac design. Designer Virgile Arlaud decided to take that feedback and create his own iMac concept.
Here's a trick to give yourself an advantage every time you play tic tac toe.
Horse racing meet NFT mania on Zed Run, a digital platform where some top steeds are fetching six-figure sums.
I was recently channel surfing when I spotted Bridget Jones's Diary rolling through its opening credits. I settled onto the couch to be conned by Hugh Grant's magnetic smarminess for the umpteenth time, but not eight minutes into my viewing experience I was hit by a shocking realization: Bridget Jones, the titular character whose New Years resolution is to "lose 20 lbs," weighs 136 lbs.
The Scuffed News team traveled to Alabama and asked Amazon workers why they defeated the union drive.
Why Democrats have to win large majorities in order to govern while Republicans don't need majorities at all.
Inside the war between a very powerful company and a very stubborn franchisee, complete with threats, spies and videotape.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Cain Vincent Dyer, a guy who committed over 100 bank robberies, reviews heist scenes from popular films on realism.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+, from the documentary "Lucy, The Human Chimp" to the horror film "Things Heard & Seen" to Justin Theroux's "The Mosquito Coast."
Stephanie Ruhle takes West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to task for signing an anti-trans law while his state faces serious problems.
A woman can be both beautiful and strong, so why can't a gaming icon?
We're starting to learn a bit about not only what remains stuck on the ship, but the contents of the 64,887 containers that were stuck on other ships because of the blockage.
Vox explores how the United States highway system wound up with two fonts.
The Nintendo Entertainment System is an iconic piece of video game history, and it's hard to imagine a better way to honor it than this loving Lego recreation.
Forbes estimated that this year's freebies — which include celebrity-trainer workout sessions, a liposuction procedure, a three-night retreat on a Swedish island, and a card for a commemorative gold NFT of Chadwick Boseman's head — total $205,000 a bag.
Gun expert Nicole Franks reviews the quick-draw scenes in popular movies and whether they make any sense.
Submarine trips, yacht builds, space-station visits: if you can afford it, this husband-and-wife team will make it happen.
Researchers think the region's "mustatils" form the oldest ritual landscape in the world. But exactly what they were for isn't clear.
Erik Hoffstad attempts to pay homage to Yahoo Answers by posting the final Yahoo answer ever.
"I was stalked and raped by officer Christopher Drumm, but because of the job I hold, I'm the one facing charges."
May 14 was supposed to mark Rachel Hollis's return to her happy place: a stage in front of an adoring audience. But in early April, Ms. Hollis, the author of best-selling books "Girl, Wash Your Face" and "Girl, Stop Apologizing," posted a video to TikTok that jarred many of her devoted fans.
The amount of detail he can recall is astounding.
I was curious to test out AirTags and see whether they can smooth my transition into post-pandemic life.
Janis Carter first met Lucy, the subject of a famed psychological experiment, when she was hired to clean her cage. Then she uprooted her life for over six years to rehabilitate her.
Adam Neely explains how Celine Dion made a conventional pop song into something special with this one trick.
They're pointing at the way to solve Marvel's villain problem.
The percentage of Arizona's population living in Phoenix is drastically different from that of New York's population living in Albany.
Someone unearthed this hilarious Norm Macdonald bit about a moth from Conan O'Brien's old show, and it's an expert example of building a joke up to the highest suspense possible.
With equipment that made a mockery of the universal conditions of gravity and physics, the schoolyards of the early 20th century were a treacherous labyrinth of concussion and contusion.
This week, we've also got answers to "What motivated you to get vaccinated?" and reactions to Elon Musk hosting "SNL" next weekend.
Some people were making U-turns or reversing back up entrance ramps.