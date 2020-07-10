How A Retired Couple Won Millions On The Lottery Through A Mathematical Loophole
Jerry and Marge Selbee discovered the secret to hacking the lottery by using math. Here's how they did it.
"Sam would hang out with the gopher tortoise when he'd go outside. He ignored her this time, so she let him know she wasn't happy!"
For Americans eager to resume international travel, here are the countries that currently allow U.S. citizens to enter, though there may be restrictions.
Public records and interviews show Mark and Patricia McCloskey are almost always in conflict with somebody, often concerning property.
Researchers on the Windows to the Deep 2019 expedition off the coast of South Carolina were observing a shark feeding frenzy over a swordfish carcass when something extremely unexpected happened.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Shaggy's label dismissed "Hot Shot" as a throw-away album with "no hits." Then some DJ from Hawaii downloaded it on Napster.
The porn company claims to have filed a cease and desist against Khalifa, in response to her comments about her experience with the company.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
Just ask the parents and young memers who adopted the Brendan Fraser flick as a quarantine classic.
The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content, CNN Business learned this week.
When you're out in the wilderness, the elements can be tough. The Go Incognito Outdoor Cap gives you complete protection from sun, rain, dust, wind and anything else nature can throw at you.
The US president stokes division as the virus rages, while the prime minister of Canada — where the outbreak appears to be stabilizing — has fostered a shared sense of duty.
What if you could actually make a time machine of your life? Lucas Rizzotto recorded every day of his past year in first-person view.
He's the last reporter in Pottstown, Pa., where the once-proud newspaper – now owned by a hedge fund – is operating on fumes and his idealism. What's at stake? Only an informed electorate, government accountability, and a sense of community.
It might be the next best thing to a coronavirus vaccine.
Get a tour inside this black off-the-grid cabin in Mokau River, New Zealand.
An Arizona teacher is dead after contracting COVID-19. Three teachers tested positive after teaching in the same classroom.
Eric Andre took some time out to talk with Sean Evans about his new Netflix special "Legalize Everything," but had some trouble when he got to the Thor's Hammer hot sauce.
A month ago, Corpus Christi had hardly any cases of coronavirus and business was booming. Now it is struggling to contain one of the state's fastest growing outbreaks. What happened?
The attempt failed, but so-called "network investigative techniques" are not limited to the FBI, according to newly unsealed court records.
How many Black friends do you have? Is it "between four and five"? If so, then you have something in common with several guests on Ziwe's Instagram Live show.
Nobuaki Nagashima has Werner syndrome, which causes his body to age at super speed. This condition is teaching us more about what controls our genes, and could eventually help us find a way to slow aging — or stop it altogether.
Amazon is selling this 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $1,149.99 today.
Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after being found guilty on seven felony charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller amid the Russian collusion investigation.
Have you ever woken up on the couch in the middle of the night to find yourself staring at a black-and-white movie from the 1930s flickering on the TV? If so, your slumber may have been gently stirred by the film's melancholy soundtrack.
Welcome to Disney parks. Enter at your own risk.
But this revolutionary moment is inviting us to be a part of the solution.
"Jolene" gets the bardcore treatment and it works surprisingly well.
Nandini Jammi is leaving the activist organization she helped build with Matt Rivitz over a dispute about titles, credit, and equality.
Biden's VP hopeful has billed herself as a reformer, but people who followed her years as Orlando police chief think otherwise.
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
In recent months, Goldman has been extensively quoted on TV and in the tabloids as a "friend" with juicy tidbits on Ghislaine Maxwell. But some reporters are skeptical.
Some men have discovered that nothing a writer can achieve in print will ever eclipse the rapturous, head-spinning high of making a lot of people mad at you online.
As Depp sues British tabloid The Sun for libel, all of the horrific and at times surreal allegations he and ex-wife Amber Heard have shared over the years take center stage.
The Samsung Odyssey G9 Monitor is designed to match the contours of the human eye. What is it like to actually play games on it?
18-year-old Anahita Nagpal's plans to start training this fall to be a doctor are in ruins. She blames a statistical model.
The parody artist dusts off his accordion and gives the hip-hop musical his own personal touch.
More than 3,000 Texans have died from the coronavirus and counties are preparing for even more deaths by expanding their capacities to store bodies.
South Carolina is besieged by the coronavirus, reporting more cases per capita than most countries. "We've completely lost control of the situation," one doctor said.
This week, we've got Kanye West president memes, the worst place in New York City, the movie villain vs. the actual villain and #RIPEllen memes.
You can't be too careful these days.
Economist Emily Oster weighs risks and benefits for a living. She thinks kids could go back to school with the pandemic, but we're gambling with lives either way — and the political argument is making the whole problem much worse.
That sexist schoolyard rumor is no joke. It's based on a piece of folklore going back at least as far as the 1930s — and it's been used to wrongly convict a woman of child abuse.
