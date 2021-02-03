Someone Built A Hot Wheels Decaloop For Their Toy Cars And It's Oddly Satisfying To Watch
The 5MadMovieMakers designed a windy Hot Wheels loop of epic proportions.
A Russian man records his first English-speaking YouTube video with a tour inside a cheap Russian apartment.
If a voting machine company has threatened your TV network with legal action, maybe don't bring on the guy who keeps peddling voting machine conspiracy theories.
Why are thousands of luxury supercars being abandoned in Dubai each year?
After driving through a couple of similarly flooded roads, the driver thought this one would be the same.
Cosmic Perspective captured the fiery crash of SpaceX's "SN9" prototype in all of its 4K glory.
Here's a detailed explanation about why corporate art styles like the ones portrayed in the Grubhub ad feel fake.
2020 may be over, but the internet is intent on dragging its beef with Chris Pratt into the new year.
Here is a guide to novel versions of the COVID-causing virus — and genetic changes that can make them more contagious and evasive in the body
A Dodge Challenger attempts to overtake a Tesla Model 3 and quickly rear ends an unfortunate Honda.
The last few weeks of the coronavirus crisis has been especially taxing on our mental health. Here's why, and some advice on coping.
The TV personality's long history of peddling pseudoscience and misinformation could not be more at odds with the quiz show.
A native Californian returns to make snarkily accurate observations about the state of the state.
The rising Democratic star was found in a Miami Beach hotel with a male sex worker and suspected drugs. To keep their marriage together, he and his wife, R. Jai, had to embrace a new dynamic of "radical honesty" in their relationship.
A college student Googled his remote instructor and found an obituary.
Storyful compiled some of their favorite dangerous stunts.
Is the stunning performance and efficiency of the new Apple Silicon Macs enough to make everything better again for the Mac? Hmmm.
You might not have kids, and you might not spend much time worrying about gaming. But you can still recognize that as a society, we often spend a lot of time worrying about how a cultural product is affecting a group of people — kids, teen girls, grown-ass women — and very little time actually talking to the people actually consuming it.
Here's a short documentary about the most dangerous farts on earth and how flatulent goats set off a plane's smoke alarm.
Forti Goods puts the high in high-end furniture.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction. Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
Violinist Dominique Hammons had a whole crowd cheering with his electrifying performance of the New Orleans Saints' unofficial anthem "Choppa Style."
Images of power, machismo and "don't tread on me" individualism dominated truck marketing for years — turning a rural utility vehicle into an unmistakable symbol of violence.
This could have gone very wrong easily, but fortunately it didn't.
The Amazon founder's relentless quest for "customer ecstasy" made him one of the world's richest people — now he's looking to the unlimited resources of space. Is he the genius our age of consumerism deserves?
In "Fake Famous," journalist Nick Bilton sets out to document how easy it is to manufacture celebrity online.
The owner of a store in Naples, Florida, doesn't believe masks work or that over 400,000 Americans have died from COVID.
Eye strain is a real problem, and we're open to any solution to relieve the stress. Not only is this massager surprisingly affordable, but it's highly recommended as well.
Thomas Kinkade, one of the most successful painters of the 1990s, inspires hate with a fiery passion of a thousand suns.
Scores of Roman Catholic dioceses in the US had more than $10 billion in cash and other readily available funds when they received at least $1.5 billion from the federal government's small business emergency relief program.
The grandson of the famous explorer is creating a sea station where scientists can live under the ocean while studying climate change.
Car expert Sandy Munroe once described the early design of a Tesla Model 3 as a knockoff of a 1990s Kia. Elon Musk sits down with him to discuss how they fixed these design issues.
US officials say the Chinese government is trying to collect Americans' DNA, and they believe a recent offer from a Chinese company for assistance in COVID-19 testing was suspicious.
How Vista Equity Partners' boss parlayed connections, charity and cooperation to win a non-prosecution agreement from the Justice Department.
Trevor Mahlmann caught a rare glimpse of the SpaceX Falcon 9 flying in front of the moon.
Keith Gill was an early endorser of GameStop on his YouTube channel. But a regulator in Massachusetts wants to know about his day job.
Individual investors weren't the only ones to make money on GameStop's rally
Everyone has that one purchase that they spent a huge sum of money on that they wish they could get back.
While the pandemic is easing in many places, and millions stand to be vaccinated in the coming months, continued community spread and new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 make this moment riskier for workers and diners alike.
Big cities and office-settings may be most appealing to early-career professionals who need the networking. Cheap rents offer a golden opportunity.
Torbjørn C Pedersen is on a mission to travel to every country in the world without taking a plane after he realized you don't have to be a millionaire to do it.
Through photos and now video, the Spanish photographer takes an artistic approach when capturing birds flying through the sky.
More than six weeks after Israel began a COVID-19 vaccine rollout that has left the rest of the world trailing in its wake, public health experts are breathing a sigh of relief as the effects finally seem to be kicking in.
Parler has terminated CEO John Matze, according to a memo Matze sent to staffers that has been obtained by Fox News.
The combination of enthusiastic amateurs, repair cafes and new laws could help tackle the world's growing mountains of broken electronics.
Here are some small things that you should be aware of if you don't want to commit a social faux pas.
The director of "A Glitch in the Matrix" on the surprising appeal of believing that we all live inside a computer.
"They're going to have to prepare now about how to resist the onslaught that absolutely will be coming in their direction."
A young couple who ordered an $18 Pinot Noir at Balthazar in New York found themselves enjoying Mouton Rothschild 1989 listed at $2,000 following a mix-up, according to owner Keith McNally.
Before you commit to a style, you have to commit to your personality.
This is both satisfying and deeply gross.