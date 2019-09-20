This Mountain Of 15,000 Mannequins Might Be The Creepiest Landmark In England
Tom Scott visits Mannakin Hall and interviews the absolute mad lass behind the 20-foot mountain comprised of 15,000 mannequins in the East Midlands of England.
Tom Scott visits Mannakin Hall and interviews the absolute mad lass behind the 20-foot mountain comprised of 15,000 mannequins in the East Midlands of England.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Every time you fly a plane, a flight attendant will remind you of emergency oxygen systems. But one deadly crash forever changed them on American flights.
A Crypto.com ad that aired on Sunday Night Football starred Matt Damon and compared investing in cryptocurrency with landing on the moon. It did not go over well.
Tom Scott visits Mannakin Hall and interviews the absolute mad lass behind the 20-foot mountain comprised of 15,000 mannequins in the East Midlands of England.
Once referred to as 'pear-shaped' or an 'inverted triangle,' large-chested ladies have joyously co-opted AirPods as their new body shape signifier
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
NBC released yet another never-before-seen cold open from the show and it makes us wonder how many more never-before-seen scenes they can string out for a show that went off the air nearly a decade ago.
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Whether it's taking fruit to work (and to the bedroom!), being polite to rude strangers or taking up skinny-dipping, here's a century of ways to make life better, with little effort involved.
Post Cereal's marsupial-like cartoon mascot Crazy Craving has been seemingly erased from the historical record. One intrepid YouTuber tries to find out what happened to this beloved 90s icon snuffed out too soon.
Most entrepreneurs are trapped in the hedonic treadmill.
Following the revelations of four women who accused Chris Noth of sexual assault, others have reexamined their past encounters with the actor, including two who alleged that he touched them inappropriately.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Comedy legend Betty White totally improvised this story about the Great Herring War.
Houses and other buildings that rise and fall with water levels are becoming more common in Dutch cities.
During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir when he abruptly took off his gear and left the field in the third quarter.
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12 and for kids as young as five with compromised immune systems.
Art, centralization, and can you really have a crypto startup?
If we can't let go of frantic self-improvement nearly two years into a pandemic, when can we?
Someone dropped Rowan Atkinson's character Mr. Bean into "Cyberpunk 2077" and he fits in remarkably well.
Decades before hologram tours, one rogue '70s promoter found another way to put Elvis, Janis, Jim Morrison, and other late icons back onstage
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
This is how mechanical clocks were invented, synced and eventually how the world agreed upon Greenwich Mean Time.
No more canoodling at the gym, please. Gym PDA is gross, distracting, unncecessary and sexualizes a public space.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
We had such an instant connection, it was unsettling.
Sea, table or kosher? Ingredient expert Jack Bishop explains the right kind of salt you need for every occasion.
Made from sustainably recycled fleece, this half zip pullover from Wellen is exactly what we need for transitional weather and building up layers for when the chills come.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
2021 was not a particularly strong year for video games, or much else for that matter, but there were some certified bangers, games that slapped and a few remasters of awesome games from the past that I enjoyed purely for nostalgic reasons.
Beatboxer Tom Thum knocks it out of the park with some ridiculous boom-bap beats that include some dirty organs, trumpets and slick scratches.
Protection is high against severe disease, and is boosted by a third shot, per official UK stats.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
"I could hardly make out the words on the sign, but I knew what they said."
France's Jean Zay supercomputer now has an integrated photonic coprocessor.
The format for iPhone photos switched to HEIC since iOS 11. It's often caused problems for some users but Apple had to switch it up because their problems are bigger than an individual's problem.
Wilhelmsdorf, Germany is home to a million euro luxury motorhome with some pretty exquisite finishes.
Nuggets made from lab-grown chicken meat were displayed during a media presentation in Singapore, the first country to allow the sale of meat created without slaughtering any animals.
Caspar David Friedrich might not be a household name, but his contributions are incalculable to the art world.
The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.
Huda Al-Sarari was forced into exile after her work documenting human rights abuses by US-backed Emirati forces garnered global attention.
Harrison performed an impromptu version of "Here Comes The Sun," in 1996 on Brazilian TV, for his friend Emerson Fittipaldi who had just suffered a serious crash while racing in Formula Indy.
When historians look back on the checkered legacy of the global war on terror, they will highlight Operation OVERT as a model.
The Wizarding World has had many growing pains. Its creator has retroactively altered many perceptions of its characters, simply because she can.