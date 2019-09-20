Picks Video Long Reads Tech
HOW I STOPPED WORRYING & LEARNED TO LOVE THE ELMOS
I will always love Times Square because it's one of the few parts of Manhattan that is completely honest about what it is — a depraved tourist trap, surrounded by some of the most soulless neighborhoods and business districts American capitalism has crafted. It is ultra-commercialized, offering the most dense, tall, bright, exciting version of what you find at any suburban shopping mall. And it isn't sorry about it for a second.

Technology

Digg Picks

Hacker Noon

SuperJump

Album A Day

NFTs

Science

Namespaces

