Here's Why Sweden Is Moving An Entire Town
Sweden's most northernmost town is being forced to move after geological instability is threatening the survival of the current settlement.
Sweden's most northernmost town is being forced to move after geological instability is threatening the survival of the current settlement.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Redditor u/BtownBrelooms quizzed the r/AskReddit community about things that were "used heavily in the year 2000" but now almost never used today, and they got a lot of people in their 30s happily eager to reminisce about their childhoods.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"It's Joe Biden — and don't start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he's president," Harris replied sharply.
The 'Mr. Show' and 'Anchorman' actor will no longer be voicing the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr. on Fox's animated hit after he was allegedly spotted at the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Sweden's most northernmost town is being forced to move after geological instability is threatening the survival of the current settlement.
Mortensen and Elijah Wood reflect on "The Fellowship of the Ring" on its 20th anniversary.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
Adam Jenne spoke with local news after being kicked off a United Airlines flight and claims he's just like Rosa Parks.
Could this be the decade we stop cutting down forests?
Photos displayed during Ms. Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial show her in an apparently happy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, her notorious former companion.
Kansai International Airport has sunk more than 38 feet since it first opened — much more than anticipated. Here's how Japanese engineers got their math wrong and whether the airport will be lost to Mother Nature.
"You're a guy with a handlebar mustache — can't you just say 'f—k Joe Biden?'"
The campaign took steps, experts say, to mask its connections to GOP operatives. That could violate federal election laws.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
There was a reason Michael Imperioli crashed his car on the first day on set filming "The Sopranos," which he spills the beans on in this interview.
The New York Times has fired an editor on its product recommendation service Wirecutter after she left expletive-ridden voicemails for a gun rights group in Michigan.
A YouTuber takes matters into his own hands to try and debunk Veritasium host Derek Muller's claims about electricity in a recent video. Here's how that went.
It's time for the company to crack down on sellers who have been gaming the system for years.
The mythic metric has long been associated with performance and longevity. Here's everything you need to know.
This week, we've got a guy sick of an annoying nickname, someone who wants to hang out with her coworker's celebrity friends and more.
From Ben Stiller comes a workplace thriller with an ensemble star cast that includes John Turturro, Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and more about a dystopian professional future where workers opt to divide their professional and personal lives for one final time.
Analysts at LinkedIn sifted through data from November 2020 to October 2021 to determine which jobs and industries had the most promotions.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Comedian Jim Gaffigan has as a problem with people who enjoy the sauna, like the Finns who invented it and insist on taking the sauna experience to the next level.
The idea of a multiverse is wildly controversial in physics, and we may never have direct evidence for its existence. But some experts say we can't rule it out.
These products aren't just made to be long-lived, they're designed to age gracefully. Heck, you might even end up liking them more with a little wear on 'em.
YouTuber AsapSCIENCE visited 3M's anechoic chamber, a room that "completely absorbs reflections of either sound or electromagnetic waves," to see how long he would last in the void.
In this first person essay, Abby Adesanya writes about moving to a new, white and wealthy school district where she felt like an outcast. Until she found the Clique message board.
Helium is a critical — and finite — resource. The future of our most indispensable technologies depends on a new supply.
Apple's most popular accessory has a dark secret.
Interrogating the cult of the early riser
Not only can you buy this impressionistic interpretation of Rick and Morty on a tee for just 20 bucks, you'll also be supporting the independent artist who designed it.
Frankie Muniz clarifies reports that he doesn't remember filming "Malcolm In The Middle" in an interview with Steve-O.
Did you know that Dave Grohl directed and produced a documentary back in 2013, and it's extremely well-reviewed?
Enjoy this extremely dangerous and extremely awesome death dive from the comfort of your screen.
Despite the high stakes for public health, the EPA relies on emissions data it knows to be inaccurate. To expose toxic hot spots, we first had to get the facts straight.
South London resident Louisa Davies recorded one of the most unusual memorial processions you'll ever see.
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates how to make a flavorful dish with basic ingredients and how to turn your leftovers into a delicious plate of pasta using a non-traditional "risotto" approach.
It's been a rough year for buzz words: Nothing is more cheugy than not being able to properly pronounce "cheugy."
This week's characters include a guy who made no fans by advising people against traveling the world in their 20s, a formerly beloved children's book author who really doesn't like trans people and a woman who buttered a cat.
This kayaker, out in Norway, demonstrates the perfect turtle roll and how to beat an oncoming wave with ease. (From 2020)
Districts in California, Texas, Minnesota and Missouri said they would cancel classes on Friday over threats which authorities say aren't credible.
The Jaguars fired Meyer on Thursday, ending one of the worst coaching stints in NFL history. To understand how we got here, let's go through his low points in Jacksonville — from the bad to the baffling to the truly appalling.
You might think making a fake ID means going wild in photoshop, but the legal side of things make it thorny to navigate. Designers from The Hand Prop Room demonstrate how they make dupes for film and TV, including the ones they made for "Superbad" and "Black Widow."
You don't need gasoline to clear your driveway. This GreenWorks electric snow blower is just $299 today at Amazon.
The internet wants to know what the hell Joe Buck was thinking.
Hilary Duff stars in a female-fronted variation on the 2000s sitcom.
It's a decade since an untested 27-year-old took power. But how has it been to live under Kim Jong-un?
A very colorful obituary written about Renay Mandel Corren by her son Andy Corren lit the internet on fire this week.