Here's A Hard Dose Of Reality About How Dubai's 'Sustainable City' Is A Scam
Dubai's so-called "Sustainable City" is really like trying to put a band-aid on a bullet hole.
Dubai's so-called "Sustainable City" is really like trying to put a band-aid on a bullet hole.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were both ejected after a hard foul devolved into a full-court fight.
It's not the fault of the guy in the car for feeling skittish when the car is doing skittish things
Why spitting out an accurate battery percentage difficult.
At least five people were confirmed dead after being struck by an SUV speeding through a busy holiday parade in Waukesha.
Following the release of her new album, "30," Adele tweeted her thanks to Spotify for removing the button feature that automatically shuffled the songs of an album when you hit play.
Dubai's so-called "Sustainable City" is really like trying to put a band-aid on a bullet hole.
Toxic masculinity and incel language like #redpill can be found all over the app.
Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, stars of a brand of conservatism that has fallen out of fashion, decide they've had enough.
Disney killed its popular free system for bypassing long lines for various attractions after they realized they could monetize it. Here's a surprisingly comprehensive explainer about the rise and fall of FastPass at Disney's parks.
People are obsessed with feminizing him, and of course they would be — having proven that average guys can do anything (like date Kim Kardashian), he's become a malleable, big-eyed substrate of human desire
How the country came to view religion as a threat to national identity.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Former US Attorney Joyce Vance believes this was the moment that helped Kyle Rittenhouse secure a not guilty verdict.
The world as we knew it changed over the last year but not our stupid love for "password" and "123456."
Adele was given the surprise of a lifetime when she was reunited with her beloved English teacher Miss McDonald at an ITV concert.
A high ranking major briefs officials on the creation of a new military weapon. It's a dog's head on a human's body.
There are a bunch of questions you should ask, but the most important question might be the one you ask yourself first.
A certain coffee shop scene in "Cowboy Bebop" reminded a creative viewer of another show with a famous coffee shop.
NordicTrack customers were watching Netflix using a simple trick — until the company blocked their access.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A stunning video depicting how mRNA COVID vaccines work that went viral on Reddit.
Accessing deep forum lore to assess the relationship between hentai message boards in 2003 and the January 6 insurrection.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
"Halo Infinite" is the most open-world Halo to ever exist. While its main missions are structured in a way that most Halo fans will be familiar with, you'll have a lot more freedom to do what you'd like…
Game show contestants are given clues to try to identify which guests are Republicans.
Shopping for a very special lady? This selection of gifts from Huckberry is bound to impress.
Little did I know that kimchi was the answer to my prayers.
It's a welcome — and some might say, long overdue — development in tech geared towards men's sexual health.
From seasonal treats to all-around great blends, here are 12 great gifts for the coffee and tea lovers in your life.
Jason Dean received six stitches and a tetanus shot after he cut his knee in May. In August, his wife, DeeAnn, feared going to the same emergency room where he was treated, delaying her diagnosis of Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
The scammy saga of the multimillion-dollar Lil Baby Ape Club shows that the digital art market is broken.
Rollie Williams gives a sobering explanation why gas stoves need to go the way of the dinosaur.
It was never going to be easy for live actors to reimagine the seminal anime series, but Netflix's effort goes beyond replication and into a pleasing direction of its own.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
GQ's Man of the Year Tom Holland has an infinite amount of fake money to spend shopping online.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
This week, we've also got the New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse tweet.
Baby Yoda (Kyle Mooney) stops by Weekend Update to discuss his Thanksgiving plans and dating life.
Tom Petty's daughter, Adria Petty, spoke to Vulture about the making of the new documentary "Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers," and how she and her family manage his estate.
The Tokyo Olympic horse punching incident has sent modern pentathlon into a state of crisis.
Mark Cerny, Lead System Architect of the PlayStation 5, breaks down all the went into the creation of Sony's latest video game console.
Tesla drivers say they have been locked out of their cars after an outage struck the carmaker's app.
Crypto diehards will deny they're addicted to the highs of chasing financial freedom, but gambling experts disagree.
Breaking the speed run record on the best selling game of all time is much more complicated than you'd imagine.
A fascinating history of early computer music on the Amiga and IBM PC.
Morocco has become famous for its vast, world-leading solar arrays. But these mega-projects are just the start of the action on climate change that Morocco could be capable of.