Here's Why Celebrities Get Sued For Reposting Their Own Paparazzi Snaps
At the end of the day, both the star and paparazzi want want to benefit from the photographs, but the copyright only belongs to one of them — and it's never the celebrity.
At the end of the day, both the star and paparazzi want want to benefit from the photographs, but the copyright only belongs to one of them — and it's never the celebrity.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Trent Palmer takes a look at the controversial Trevor Jacob video in which he's been accused of crashing a plane intentionally. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating whether the YouTuber intentionally abandoned his aircraft mid-flight.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox return in the much anticipated "Scream" reboot, coming to theaters on January 14.
The food journalism industry is broken, say multiple critics in the field and the problem goes beyond trying not to bruise a chef's overinflated ego.
No matter what kind of car you're stuck in, being stranded on a frozen highway for 24 hours will suck. But an electric vehicle would not be any worse and may even be better.
"If you've read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was 'the sweetest,'" Jimmy Kimmel quipped, trying hard to hold back tears.
Adobe ended support for its Flash software in 2020, but its legacy lives on in the hearts of game developers everywhere.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
At the end of the day, both the star and paparazzi want want to benefit from the photographs, but the copyright only belongs to one of them — and it's never the celebrity.
I have kept this secret for more than 20 years.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A sinkhole ruins their summer plans, so the Belcher family now has to figure out a way to save their business and summer from going to waste.
The internet is not short of swimsuit selfies, but Salma Hayek's are a rare kind of #instamood.
For Georgia football fans, this was the ultimate — ending a painful, decade long title drought against the team that has stood in their way for so long.
There are two reasons why Goldman thinks the euro zone will grow at a faster pace than the U.S. economy.
The late actor and comedian's gift was his fluency in dad jokes and dirty humor alike.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
Morant has quickly gone from mercurial rookie to a dynamite young player in the league — and his superhuman block against the Lakers is exactly why you should believe the hype.
No recent trauma to share — so what should you be working on in the meantime?
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
NASA astronaut Megan McArthur details the different types of food that are available on the ISS and demonstrates how they go from packet to plate in outer space.
Russia leads with the most number of takedown requests in the past decade.
Sure, this throwback design is visually striking, but the real reason to buy this cardigan is in the material itself. Merino wool keeps you comfy and fights any unpleasant odors.
Dietitian and nutritionist Lauren Armstrong explains the pros and cons of eating honey.
Back in 2016, astronaut Scott Kelly smuggled a gorilla suit aboard the International Space Station and proceeded to have the time of his life.
Need portable power on the double? This crowdfunded 10,000mAh USB battery pack is ready to go in under a half-hour.
A National Labor Relations Board ruling sheds light on a highly secret anti-union campaign at Google, that a top executive explicitly described as an initiative to "convince [employees] that unions suck."
Los Angeles Police Department officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were fired for ignoring a robbery-in-progress because they were busy chasing a Snorlax in "Pokémon Go".
It's no secret that we love Dave Grohl here at Digg. A Dave-themed wardrobe was inevitable.
People are realizing how hard Harrison Ford went during a United Nations' Climate Action Summit in New York back in 2018.
Back in 2007, Australian comedy duo Hamish Blake and Andy Lee showed up at Bob Saget's house and he didn't call the cops.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
What can a cutting-edge medium bring to an 80-year-old movie? A lot more than you might think.
Here's how this exchange office in Florence, Italy is taking advantage of gullible tourists.
So now you're just stressed and freaking out for the next hour or two. If you've ever dreamed of a way to get loose without the anxiety and paranoia that comes with regular weed you should check out these ELEV8 Delta 8 gummies by Vida Optima.
COVID has always divided Americans. The Omicron wave is even dividing the vaccinated.
Tom Scott attempted to imagine what 2022 would be like in 2012. Here's how close he got.
The high-risk, high-reward stakes of building a more radical movement.
Ever gone to a sushi restaurant and encountered walls upon walls of celebrity photos? Didn't think so
Here's an extraordinary visualization of the tallest statues on the planet and it will make our American statues seem very small.
The explicit song is everywhere on Twitter and TikTok. Here's why we can never get enough of roasting dudes by mocking their member.
For vaccinated and otherwise healthy people, it may seem tempting to live a normal life and get Omicron over with. Here are some reasons why you shouldn't.