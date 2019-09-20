Popular
Apple, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi are opting to use black and white logos instead of their previous colorful incarnations. Here's the psychology behind making their logos color blind.
Marketed to meat lovers, plant-based burgers like Impossible and Beyond claim to taste like the real thing and to have far lighter environmental footprints. Here's what the numbers have to say.
In the past few months, both Stripe and Instacart have seen their internal valuations updated in a 409A appraisal process. What is this all about, and why should startups consider a lower valuation?
The United Kingdom, United States, and China are among the places across the globe suffering from extreme temperatures this week.

