Here's Why Bats Never Get Sick
Bats are hosts to a range of different viruses yet they never get sick. Here's why they're so super-immune.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Bats are hosts to a range of different viruses yet they never get sick. Here's why they're so super-immune.
Danny MacAskill is an experienced mountain biker who seems to fear nothing. In this video he tackles The Slabs in Scotland, an insanely steep, rocky incline.
This extremely fit guy with six-pack abs is trying to sell you on a fitness program. Here's why some people are crying foul.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets to the bottom of the Robinhood controversy over their restriction of GameStop trading.
Donald Trump might be lucky that Rudy Giuliani is not representing him during his impeachment trial.
Louise Linton, wife of former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, lets her freak flag fly in this campy trailer.
Caitlin Reilly brilliantly channels the shtick of every Christian youth group leader.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn isn't the first and won't be the last. When the stakes are low and the going gets tough, the weak get deceptive — especially when they think no one will bother investigating.
Just as after the Civil War, desperate attempts to preserve white supremacy are being camouflaged as a valorous fight for a noble end.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Cher take a quick look at everything that's happened since the new year and highlight key cultural events.
Kate McKinnon interviews politicians, a GameStop employee and other high profile Americans to confirm what we all fear: the system is broken.
The cultural impetus to hustle is built on decades-old political language. Why not try idleness instead?
In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden spoke as if "democracy" and "truth" are naturally allied concepts. But they're not, are they?
With six seconds left on the clock and your team two-points behind, who are you giving the ball to? The answer is Dame Lillard.
Also featuring shots of rural towns taken in passing and photos recreating the moments when people became aware of their blackness and its implications for their reality.
Show everyone you're part of the GameStonk revolution. Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon). Comfortable and durable. Contemporary fit. Lightweight.
The visualization of Marvel movie sometimes begins even before the script is finished.
Dodger Stadium's mass COVID-19 vaccination site was shut down Saturday afternoon as about 50 protesters gathered at the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.
They expected things to work out fine between the insurance company and the hospitals. Then the bills came.
Bats are hosts to a range of different viruses yet they never get sick. Here's why they're so super-immune.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
This guy discovered many shows about firefighters were not true to real life so he heroically attempted to make a few corrections.
Don't use the cheap goopy stuff. Treat yourself to a premium lubricant this year. Trust us.
We've often wondered which founding fathers could get it, and thanks to a Twitter thread by comic book writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim, Vagrant Queen), we now know.
Louise Linton, wife of former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, lets her freak flag fly in this campy trailer.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a favorite question he asks candidates at every job interview to tell whether they're lying. And according to one study, it's actually effective.
Please take your seats and turn your attention to the making of Key & Peele's 'Substitute Teacher,' remembered here by the cast and Mr. Garvey himself.
Here's a video of future millionaire 'Roaring Kitty' explain why he's bullish on GameStop from 6 months ago.
Outrageous lies destroyed Guy Babcock's online reputation. When he went hunting for their source, what he discovered was worse than he could have imagined.
The producer and performer distilled speed, noise, melody and clarity, working simultaneously at the experimental fringes of dance music and the center of pop.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
This week's characters include a woman whose question to the internet has us worried about the future, an NYU professor who blames the GameStop stock frenzy on horny single men and more.
'To me, the whole populist thing is really a side show,' Wall Street veteran says after private-equity firm Silver Lake pulls in more than $100 million by converting debt into equity and selling the cinema chain's shares into the Reddit-inspired frenzy
We all needed this.
The few drivers on this dark, lonely stretch of the Suncoast Parkway in Pasco County pull to the toll booth, hand their dollars to Lloyd Blair and then speed away. None of them knows why the old man sits here.
As crystals' soothing popularity continues, one — carnelian — attracts those in search of self-improvement and positivity. Is it too good to be true?
A wild brown bear broke into a ski slope and began chasing this poor man down the hill.
How to understand what the hell is going on this week.
They are young, they are fearless and they are forcing everyone to pay attention.
Danny MacAskill is an experienced mountain biker who seems to fear nothing. In this video he tackles The Slabs in Scotland, an insanely steep, rocky incline.
While Facebook and Twitter get the scrutiny, Nextdoor is reshaping politics one neighborhood at a time.
"You feel guilty. My heart goes out to everyone who lost people" to COVID-19, the show's star and creator says.
This extremely fit guy with six-pack abs is trying to sell you on a fitness program. Here's why some people are crying foul.
It started out as a group of college friends who wanted to help during the pandemic.
Teachers who believe Trump's election fraud lies that brought a violent mob to the Capitol are passing on those conspiracy theories in the classroom — and on to the next generation of voters.
The subreddit r/A858 would post out hexadecimal sequences which left the internet scratching its heads. Here are a few theories for what it all meant.
CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke to former QAnon supporter, Jitarth Jadeja, about his former beliefs about the conspiracy theory, including those about Cooper himself.
Clean water is vitally important whether you're having an adventure in the wilderness or trying to make your way through an emergency. This personal filter can purify even the grossest water, so you'll be sure to have a safe supply.
Marques Brownlee tries to make sense of how there's no gear selector inside the new Tesla Model S by reading an Elon Musk tweet.
I volunteered to be vaccinated with an experimental hookworm vaccine.
A Massachusetts man who goes by "Roaring Kitty" on social media helped fuel the frenzy around GameStop. His $53,000 investment in the company briefly reached $48 million in value.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets to the bottom of the Robinhood controversy over their restriction of GameStop trading.
The CDC ordered software that was meant to manage the vaccine rollout. Instead, it has been plagued by problems and abandoned by most states.
A supply shortage of the venerable, if polarizing, cereal has customers scouring online for boxes, sometimes listed at inflated prices.