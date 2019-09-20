Here's What's Running Through Every Bro's Head Before Greeting A Friend
The uncomfortable calculation every bro makes before greeting a friend.
The uncomfortable calculation every bro makes before greeting a friend.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Photographer Chris Bethell documented the first professional haircuts and dyes the people of Manchester's Northern Quarter have had in four months.
Anastasia slowly gained the trust of the grumpiest stray cat in the neighborhood.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
We hope nobody, including the bobcat, was seriously harmed.
A tweet from Elon Musk, one of Dogecoin's richest fans, has made the cryptocurrency's value soar more than 100%.
Owners looking to change the fates of their billion-dollar basketball franchises are increasingly turning to one former English Premier League executive who lives in the Connecticut suburbs for help.
Some of these new Oreos just don't make any sense at all.
I'd never seen law enforcement show this level of restraint at any protest, much less a riot. And now we know why.
This week, we've also got actors who always understand the assignment and "you can be a different person after the pandemic."
The uncomfortable calculation every bro makes before greeting a friend.
When it comes to the scale of infections, the two nations are similarly matched. But Brazil, home to almost 214 million, has seen more than 365,000 people die from COVID-19, more than double the number of deaths in India, which has a far greater population of 1.4 billion.
It's a matter of constant conflict.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A hilarious toddler in Glasgow told her uncle to "shut yer geggie" — which means "shut your mouth" in Scottish — and gleefully said "I'm going to be rude to you."
Inside the rise (and continued rise) of Dogecoin.
Canadian Parliament member William Amos had reportedly forgotten that his camera was on when he was changing out of his jogging clothes.
It's likely we're going to need regular follow-up COVID-19 shots to boost the immunity we get from the first round of vaccines, and to help protect us against variants, experts said on Thursday.
NBC News reviewed posts from four private, secret Facebook groups that describe themselves as solely for current and former special operations forces.
That was almost too much of a close call.
La Noxe is a new bar in the 28th Street 1 train subway station in midtown. Aside from Grand Central and Penn Stations, drinking establishments are a rarity in the MTA system.
The flush toilet may be the world's gold standard for sanitation, but the sewer infrastructure it demands is inefficient, costly and outdated.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"If you can't tell the difference between those two things, it's crazy," the televangelist quipped.
A 27-year-old real estate agent is auctioning off an NFT that comes with an IRL duplex in Thousand Oaks, California. Why?
If you're into DIY, this ultra-tiny drill is a great way to get into those hard-to-reach places.
If you want a half-way decent pizza in a regular home oven, a pizza stone is where you want to start. This pack also comes with a peel and cutter, so you can start cranking out pies.
Pocket knives, whiskey stones, candles, sunglasses and more are on sale at Huckberry. Let's enjoy the warm weather.
It's irritating to be on either side of this.
Got a lot of fuzz or little nubs coming off your favorite blanket? This handheld shaver makes it feel like new.
Golf isn't known for being a contact sport but the final hole of a fundraising event at the Maccauvlei Golf Club in South Africa got violent when a pair of reportedly inebriated golfers fought over a lost phone, according to a report by The Daily Mail.
Bhutan reported that between March 27, when the nation began distributing doses, and early this week, 93% of eligible adults had gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine.
Why Taiwan's cash machines and copiers depend on coconut crisps.
Here's a thorough breakdown of how Carlos Rodón lost a perfect game on a toe ball.
Data from a Census Bureau community survey shows that millennials between the ages of 25 and 39 are moving to cities in Texas, Colorado, Washington and Arizona over places like New York City and Chicago.
"A Little Life" author Hanya Yanagihara will be releasing her third novel "To Paradise" early next year. It's set in three different centuries, in three alternate versions of America.
Here's why all modern apartment construction looks identical.
A massive effort to view a black hole in multiple ways is helping scientists untangle what happens when gravity is pushed to extremes.
Who better to tell the inside story of the tragedy than one of its perpetrators?
Apple's announcement that it will give users the option to grant permission before an app can track a user has led to the biggest tech war in modern times.
Audrey Hepburn is one of the most iconic movie stars of the 20th century, yet her experience with both the Dutch resistance and Nazis in World War II is largely forgotten.
Chicago has released video footage showing the fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo, more than two weeks after the 13-year-old was killed during a foot chase in the Little Village neighborhood.
Lindsay Ellis was recently canceled for making a controversial tweet about "Raya and the Last Dragon." She took the opportunity to explain how "canceling" reached a fever pitch in 2021.
Some of us are just not that funny. But writer James Geary's book, "Wit's End," shows how to cultivate wit, turning communication into play.
The Constitution allows Congress to set the number of Supreme Court justices.
Jim Jordan got into a war of words between Dr. Anthony Fauci during a House Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, leading to Maxine Waters having to shout down the Ohio Republican.
Why do we scream? Apparently, there are six types of human screams. Here they are.
When did you last floss? Oof. Don't tell your dentist.
This driver was in quite a hurry to go somewhere, it seems.