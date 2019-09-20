Here's What We Lost With The Decline Of Video Rental Stores
Angry Video Game Nerd James Rolfe reminisces about the quaint charm of the video store.
Angry Video Game Nerd James Rolfe reminisces about the quaint charm of the video store.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Steph Curry will be known as one of the greatest ever to do it. Here's what he said 12 years ago, when he was a rookie in the league, about how he wanted to next decade to pan out.
The longest-living people in the world eat plant-based diets, getting protein from beans, grains, and nuts, with moderate dairy, fish, and eggs.
Whoopi Goldberg clarified her recent comments about the Holocaust, which she said wasn't about race, with Stephen Colbert.
She's really having a breakthrough, but I'm worried about unintended consequences.
"You know, it's kinda strange, he wants it down and seems like he's really mad," 19-year-old Jack Sweeney told Bloomberg.
Here's a comprehensive explanation for what happened to the Old London Bridge.
This one word has come to imply a single pandemic end point. Actually, we have no idea what happens next.
Cleopatra famously had relationships with the Roman generals Julius Caesar and Mark Antony. Less, however, is remembered about the four children she had with these men.
Angry Video Game Nerd James Rolfe reminisces about the quaint charm of the video store.
Bored Ape Yacht Club is a favorite of Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry and countless VCs, but one artist argues that the NFT is hiding neo-Nazi imagery and racist dog whistles
A new poll from the nation's largest teachers union finds burnout is widespread, and more educators saying they're thinking about leaving.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A woman does a double-take after realizing the NSFW portmanteau her husband chose for his gamer tag.
How the founders of one of Black Lives Matter's most prominent organizations fell out.
YouTuber Coffeezilla gets Ice Poseidon to admit he blatantly stole money from the crypto project CXCOIN.
In the mid-1990s, an unknown U.K. artist named Mark Morrison wrote a song in prison about getting over being cheated on. Decades later, that worldwide smash's remixer and video director talk about its lasting appeal — and the demons that long haunted its creator
Allison Fluke-Ekren appeared somber as she made a court appearance in the US to face terror charges after her apprehension in Syria.
This week, we have a woman wondering if it's a red flag when your boyfriend exchanges birthday gifts with his friend, a boss whose employee is badmouthing them for choosing a baby name the employee likes and more.
In this Cut for Time sketch, a commercial advertises an alternative to jail. For all of you "vampire head asses".
"If you test positive on arrival, you'll be stuck in a isolation facility for 10 days at minimum, and your Olympics are more or less over."
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
People are remembering Howard Hesseman, who passed away at 81, by rewatching arguably his most famous moment from "WKRP In Cincinnati"
Just one thing: The photos ... they're expensive.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
Ethan Chlebowski explains how to make hummus the centre piece of your dinner with a simple and easy-to-prep base recipe.
Don't keep slipping and sliding until you break something. Solve the problem with a little bit o' grip.
Not only does this device help prevent gross splatter from mucking up your microwave, it also fights against the dry, leathery results common to reheated leftovers.
The iconic serial killer has unfinished business that a young, unsuspecting group of friends is about to find out. Begins streaming on February 18.
A collection of tree seeds that went round and round the moon was scattered far and wide back home.
Reject the monotony of only ever wearing white socks. The rest of the color spectrum is begging to be used in your spring attire.
Through the lens of modern media, it seems a character like this would never get made today. Especially with people debating "cancel culture".
Maps made by Native Land Digital — which are now available on Gaia GPS — show Indigenous territories, languages and treaties across every continent.
Eric Popper ends up blasting bullets into his own vehicle after a botched road rage incident that landed him in jail.
As early as March, Philadelphia will start giving up to 60 people $500 a month, for at least 12 months.
Get to know Liquid Death, the Los Angeles brand that wants to murder your thirst.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carried his team to victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in a tightly contested NFL Conference championship. The Bengals won, 27-24, and their cool-headed QB wasn't joking around after the game.
Even millionaires have money guilt.
The word game, released in October, has millions of daily users.
Someone unearthed this clip of the Columbian singer reacting to a camera phone and she makes a surprisingly prescient observation.
"We are really working day and night" to figure out long COVID, one researcher said.
Tab hoarding gives the illusion that multitasking is possible, but it's not.
In 2019, Japanese authorities were handed over $34 million of lost cash, out of which $24.9 million were returned to their rightful owner. Here's why Japan is so good at returning lost items.
Years after a documentary — er, mockumentary? — about Loch Ness came out, we revisit how an outtake from the film took on a life of its own.
Yes, the pandemic is still going, but your miserable tweets are just making it worse.
Steve Mould attempts to challenge his understanding of the engineering of kettles by boiling one filled with alcohol.
Scott Jenson had a bizarre and frustrating experience trying to defrost the windshield of a Tesla 3. Then he tweeted about it. Here's what happened.
Rampant outsourcing, financialization, monopolization, deregulation, and just-in-time logistics are the culprits.