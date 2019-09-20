Here's What Jeff Bezos Did During His Trip Through Space
The Amazon founder, along with Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, proceeded to have the time of their life in zero gravity.
The Amazon founder, along with Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, proceeded to have the time of their life in zero gravity.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The emotional burden of global warming is something we have to confront alongside the griefs and frustrations of our daily lives.
The Amazon founder, along with Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, proceeded to have the time of their life in zero gravity.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena's grounder completely flummoxed Cleveland.
In 10 percent of drownings, adults are nearby but have no idea the victim is dying. Here's what to look for. (From 2013)
Researchers and regulators say Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician, creates and profits from misleading claims about Covid-19 vaccines.
Sunny, a nurse in Arkansas, told CNN's Elle Reeve how she punked people who doubted her work to combat the coronavirus.
As US women's basketball point guard Sue Bird carried the flag during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, NBC showed her family cheering her on at home, and Bird's mother's boyfriend Harry Dank captured the imagination of the internet.
Save up to 35% through July 26 on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
Marques Brownlee explains the fundamental problem he has with the Tesla Model S Plaid's yoke steering wheel.
The Otamatone rules. Not only is it a neat little synth suited for both kids and adults, it's also cute as hell.
Jeff Smith's "Bone" is an all-time classic, and the every comic in the series is included in both print and digital formats.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Benjamin Olson, a 2-year-old boy and his 99-year-old neighbor, Mary O'Neill formed a close bond during the pandemic.
The shrinking Salton Sea was once a tourist destination. Now it's home to dangerous algal blooms, endless dust and noxious air.
A self defense instructor explains why knife attacks are so hard to defend against.
Amouranth is the most-watched woman on Twitch, for better and worse.
This week's characters also include a guy who took too much acid and went on a Twitter tirade about a gift of $100K from his mom, a CNN anchor praising private space launches and a guy who correctly said he shouldn't tweet.
The chase starts at 3:20 and is heart-pumping to watch.
M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie has an intriguing premise, but is "Old" one of Shyamalan's best recent movies or is it a clunky misfire? Here's what the reviews are saying.
"There are A LOT of things wrong with this."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It's super satisfying to watch it all come together.
A flight from SFO for Orlando was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" after the teen sent "inappropriate pictures" to strangers over AirDrop.
Made with graphene and cut with a laser, this incredibly durable polo shirt is breathable, quick-dry and anti-bacterial by design.
Custom-tailored for your specific needs, this sleek scooter is lightweight, sturdy and benefits from a range of up to 70 miles.
Joggers are up to 35% off during the Huckberry summer sale. When the heat fades a bit, we're looking to start outdoor exercise again, so we might as well stock up.
These Disney World actors really know their characters inside out.
The US Center for SafeSport was tasked with investigating sexual abuse claims at Olympic programs. But in the first Summer Games since the agency's creation, Team USA fencers say the system failed them.
Made with Apple's custom M1 chip with unparalleled performance, the iPad Pro is an absolute steal for $749.
Welcome to the coldest city on the planet, Yakutsk, where the lowest temperature ever recorded was -97°F.
In the '90s, Chicago fine dining chef Andrew Selvaggio was tasked with creating the Arch Deluxe, which turned out to be McDonald's biggest flop.
Dubbed "Tollund Man," the natural mummy offers a window into what life was like in Europe 2,400 years ago.
Buffalo Wild Wings owes our friend at TheReportOfTheWeek a refund for this "abysmal" sandwich.
The spiritual end of the '90s has long been considered the disastrous Woodstock '99. What this piece presupposes that it came a few months earlier, via a sampler-armed musician who would play the festival's emerging artists stage.
Backlash to the ice-cream maker's decision to distinguish between Israel and the territories it occupies has shown that, for many Israelis, the distinction no longer exists.
Julien Cohen restored this remarkable cliff ruin in the hills of La Roque Gageac in southwestern France.
This week, we've also got Milwaukee's NBA Championship and "Now replace _____ with women."
Here's the thing about Alaska: There are no wrong decisions, only decisions to be made.
Rina Gladkaya faced off against Aleksandra Ozerova and it was the arm wrestling match we've all been waiting for.
Not only does this bottle-inside-a-bottle situation allow for the perfect custom ratio for salad dressings, it looks cool as hell.
One to 2 degrees Celsius of warming can do a lot of damage.
Trump called the name change from Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians "a disgrace."
The Games could provide a place for variants to spread and return home with athletes.
A Times reporter leaving New Jersey for a new job in Texas asks his 2008 Smart car for one more easy-parking adventure.
This polyglot travels to the American Southwest and impresses the locals with his knack for speaking Navajo.
InSight and Perseverance have sent back unprecedented data on everything from marsquakes to the Red Planet's inner layers.
As live audiences return to 'The Late Show' after over a year, Stephen Colbert talks the pandemic, Trump, and the talk show's next chapter.