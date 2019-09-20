Here's What It's Like To Live Inside The Narrowest Apartment In New York City
75 1/2 Bedford Street is the skinniest building you can live in in New York City if you have $5 million to spare.
In American work culture, there's a general acceptance of this notion of fun as an earned element of the job for those near the top.
"You can't say for certain? Well then please, by all means, put it on television. We all know that's how journalism works."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Her new music video is haunting, disconcerting, and 100 percent her.
The company removed its credit score minimum for 84-month loans.
The popular understanding of what dinosaurs looked like millions of years ago come from Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" but if we were being completely honest with ourselves, no one knows for sure what dinosaurs looked like and we're all just grasping at straws.
We are one, maybe two, elections away from a constitutional crisis.
Sometimes we could really use a physical manifestation of our feelings, and there's nothing more accurate than this magnetic plush.
"When I heard that the world's only float-through McDonald's was on a little canal on the Elbe River in Germany, I thought that was probably worth a visit."
It's what experts have been warning about for years.
Transform from a swamp-dwelling monster into a beautiful princess.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
It turns out computers haven't replaced everything in movies these days. Here's some of the most amazing non-CGI effects in modern films.
Kumail Nanjiani would like to remind everyone about his brain, but I've brought him to the gym to talk about his muscles.
The driver and the passenger seem to be okay, though we can't say the same for the car doors.
The first official set photos of Timothée Chalamet as young Willy Wonka went viral over the weekend, rightfully earning comparisons to Gonzo in "A Muppet Christmas Carol."
My brief odyssey into the esoteric world of the tight-knit time zone data maintenance community who quietly keep the world's computers from avoiding DST-related-meltdowns.
Amudalat Ajasa took a visit to the Asatru Folk Assembly, the last church in America that only accepts white people as members, and questioned what their religion was all about.
I had to know what he thought of becoming a legend.
Transgender employees at Netflix are planning a company-wide walkout on October 20 to protest statements about the Dave Chappelle comedy special "The Closer" made by co-CEO Ted Sarandos.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's the uncomfortable moment when Jeff Bezos decided to interrupt William Shatner's story about riding in his rocket.
Mark Zuckerberg recently predicted that Facebook will be a "metaverse company" in five years. What does that mean for kids?
The whole family can gather around and play these games for fun, for competition or because you really love video games.
The former adult film star has been vocal about the industry's exploitation of performers. But her time on OnlyFans has reframed her view on porn.
"The Office" was nearly cancelled after season 1, which forced producers to make some drastic changes. Here's how they saved the show — which went on to become a cultural phenomenon.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
Eric Clapton makes this face a lot.
The really rich people will still make you feel sh*tty but hey, you'll get your stuff mailed back to you by their employees.
This revisionist medieval drama chronicles a knight's quest to get justice for his wife after his former best friend rapes her. But the film is most fascinating as a mea culpa from the actors for their own behavior.
While promoting her documentary on HBO Max, Monica Lewinsky told Trevor Noah how she was able to recover after arguably the most stressful situation anyone can be put through.
A respected conservator restoring a centuries-old church mural saw the devil in the details — and created a wholly imagined, diabolical scene.
"The Beatles: Get Back," a Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will hit streaming just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you want the comfort of sweatpants with a bit more panache, these 100 percent organic cotton pants from Taylor Stitch are what you need.
The 1992 footage shows co-creator Ed Boon coming up with the move live, alongside Scorpion's actor.
Larry David explains what was going on in that viral video of him plugging his ears during a runway show at New York Fashion Week.
Sleep apnea, which afflicts one out of 15 Americans, is a consequence of too many adaptations "stuffed" into our neck.
Have you ever had your breath taken away by a nature photo? Perhaps it was a snake laughing? Or an unbelievable double rainbow that went all the way? Nature Conservancy recently announced the winners of their renowned annual photo contest.
Bill Burr is completely fascinated by this bananas Bel Air mega-mansion.
Picture it: a mysterious chamber underneath Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean.
Setting a rate can be a minefield for folks navigating an industry alone.
Joan Rivers had a brilliant idea to get Vincent Price to perform his famous "Thriller" rap and he, er, thrilled the entire audience.
Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is facing an outpouring of internal criticism even as it begins regularly flying people into space.
For a new podcast, the two women talk about society's willingness to believe those who accuse people in positions of power — and to do something about it.
All we need is a few Newfoundland puppies playing tug-of-war with a towel and it's enough to keep us enthralled all day.
Pondering how a meme from a quarter-century ago might have gone over in today's much-more-mature creator economy.
Today, Amazon has loaded up on big deals from DeWalt, Craftsman, Bostitch and more. If you have a home improvement project planned, it's best to stock up now.