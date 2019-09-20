Here's What Every Bro Tells Their Friends About How Their Date Went Versus What Actually Happened On The Date
Every bro loves to tell their friends about their date, but most leave out some pertinent information.
Every bro loves to tell their friends about their date, but most leave out some pertinent information.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A.O. Scott critiqued her approach to comedy in a 2005 movie. Now they sit down to talk about what he got right and wrong, and why owning up to mistakes is freeing.
Every bro loves to tell their friends about their date, but most leave out some pertinent information.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
If you had to compare the signature items at McDonald's with Wendy's, which fast food chain would come out on top?
Even if you're obsessed with owning the latest and greatest tech, there's probably still an older gadget you still have a soft spot for. Maybe it's the original Game Boy, or a classic PDA? For Jan Rychter, it's a Hewlett-Packard HP-25 calculator, which they recently upgraded so it was compatible with at least one modern convenience: wireless charging.
If you're looking for a modern desktop and you've got the cash on hand, the new iMac is the one to get.
Is a Dyson fan worth its exorbitant price when compared to a conventional Walmart fan? Prepare to be blown away.
Unexploded World War II bombs, protests over trees, water and animal habitats, union scrutiny and a labor review have hindered Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory plans — but the biggest hurdle may come in the form of strict German regulations.
Eager to see what the buzz was about, we decided to put our tastebuds to the test and sample these cyclical delicacies for ourselves. Because hakuna matata, right?
Here's what really happens when you first check into prison.
Thirty years ago, an anonymous ninth alternate won the PGA Championship. It was John Daly. As he triumphed, a family grieved, a father and husband killed at the tournament when he was struck by lightning. Daly and the family are forever linked.
Throughout his reign, beginning in 1860, "Norton I" would send several letters to Queen Victoria urging her to marry him so that their two countries could once again be aligned.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Maybe it's best to wait until the lake thaws completely.
Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch. As of now, she can no longer make money off ads on her channel.
Swiss coach Christian Wohlwend did not hold back at his team's slim chances at winning against Canada in this 2018 clip.
Go deep into nature, and learn the skills needed to actually survive off the land.
Like every avid cyclist, I started noticing articles about riders maimed or killed by people driving cars and trucks.
The trailer for the upcoming FX docuseries promises to be epic — with a brief cameo from Deadpool.
Venmo users attempting to make transactions labeled "Emergency Palestinian Relief Fund" or "Palestine Relief fund" are seeing their donations halted by the payment app.
The burger chain, owned by Restaurant Brands International, is introducing a new breaded chicken sandwich across the US on June 3.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The February 2017 Oroville Dam spillway failure was one of the worst engineering incidents in history — here's a comprehensive breakdown of what went wrong.
Though virtual art might seem like it takes less of a toll on the planet than physical art, it's consuming just as many resources. The answer? Use less internet.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
Put your scraps in this countertop machine, press a single button and you've got yourself some top-shelf compost.
Want to chill your food on trips without having to refresh the ice a couple times a day? This cooler lets you use solar power to refrigerate your food on the go.
Here is a trailer for the supplemental reportings from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" that we've never seen before.
With Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" fast approaching we look at the traditions and problems with space zombies opposite their earthly counterparts.
The post office's law enforcement arm has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks over its Internet Covert Operations Program, which tracks social media posts of Americans and shares that information with other law enforcement agencies.
If you've never operated a fork lift before, here's an incredibly useful speed course for everything you need to know.
Studies of sleep are usually neurological. But some of nature's simplest animals suggest that sleep evolved for metabolic reasons, long before brains even existed.
The mainstream narrative is that a pop star ripped up a photo of the pope on "Saturday Night Live" and derailed her life. What if the opposite were true?
Mark Rober spent the last two months building the most elaborate squirrel obstacle course in his backyard and he finally outdid himself.
Coursera co-founder and former head of Google Brain Andrew Ng thinks companies should start smaller, not larger, with AI projects. Ng was also chief scientist at Baidu, and teaches Standord courses on technology. It gives him a deep understanding.
In a recent speech on "the peril of politics," Justice Stephen G. Breyer said judges must renounce loyalty to "the political party that helped to secure their appointment."
Riverdale proves that walkable suburban neighborhoods are possible — here's why we've made this type of community impossible elsewhere.
California's wildfire season is already underway, and state investigators are looking into what ignited a 1,325-acre brush fire in Los Angeles County. The app Citizen set off a search by users, though, for a man baselessly accused of starting the blaze.
The FBI is investigating what it describes as a massive scheme to illegally finance Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 re-election bid, Axios has learned.
Back in 2011, Jon Stewart discovered the United States of America had some of the worst income inequality in the world, a status that has only gotten worse with time.
Cops laugh about "probable cause on four legs" but the damage to innocent lives is real.
In a notable tarmac conversation, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib conveyed to President Biden her dissatisfaction with the United States' response to the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas that has now entered its second week, her office says.
The 70-story SEG Plaza skyscraper in Shenzhen, China sent residents scurrying for safety.
A few weeks after his arrest for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, the man known as the "QAnon Shaman," Jacob Chansley, floated an idea that dozens of others have tried — that Trump himself deserved some of the blame for his actions.
One in 10 US police departments can now access videos from millions of privately owned home security cameras without a warrant.
Elise Lamsdale has come up with a foolproof method for getting someone to say their name in the least awkward way possible.
A Liberal Party spokesperson confirmed to VICE World News the Canadian prime minister was using a fake Mac.
Boat tourists reportedly saw the rocky structure collapse into the Pacific Ocean.
Beekeepers at Hidden Spring Apiaries capture an extraordinary swarm getting trapped.