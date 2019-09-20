Here's The Shocking Moment Ronald Reagan's Press Secretary Laughed About People Dying Of AIDS
Ronald Reagan's press secretary Larry Speakes treated the AIDS epidemic like a joke.
Ronald Reagan's press secretary Larry Speakes treated the AIDS epidemic like a joke.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Ronald Reagan's press secretary Larry Speakes treated the AIDS epidemic like a joke.
There is nothing more to say about "Love Actually."
Dave Grohl paid tribute to Jewish pop star Barry Manilow for the holidays in his continuing Hanukkah Sessions series.
Why does it matter to you so much, anyway?
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
The Ninth Amendment might be the most important Amendment most Americans have never heard of — and it makes the NRA and pro-choice advocates strange bedfellows.
Navigating U.S. cities with small humans in tow can be a nightmare. The Build Back Better and infrastructure bills offer some funding to change that.
The TV doctor's campaign is all the buzz right now. He might not want to talk about it, but he's been there before.
The Nerdwriter made this video essay combining art, culture, politics, philosophy, music and movies. It's very enlightening.
"He always shows up when I least expect it ― and I really should expect it by now."
Rob takes a journey deep into Spice World to figure out what made the fivesome the best selling all-female group in music history.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A rigorous evaluation of every car that Vin Diesel's character drives over the course of nine movies.
First Lady Jill Biden unveiled the official White House Christmas display with this year's theme being "Gifts From The Heart," with her Yuletide style described by the Washington Post as "a warmer, simpler vibe."
"If you've been watching Fox News, you know that the real enemy isn't the virus or the 'do my own research' geniuses who refuse to get the vaccine," said Kimmel. "The real enemy is Dr. Fauci."
"I reached out to several professional sound editors, designers, and mixers, many of whom have won Oscars for their work on some of Hollywood's biggest films, to get to the bottom of what's going on."
YouTube's favorite impersonator Trey Kennedy channels his inner fast-food franchise and lets the banter roll.
This week's advice column questions include an employer wondering whether they can get rid of an employee who refuses to lie to customers, a septuagenarian who can't get past a high school slight and more.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will be as aghast about as we are about widespread smoking in the 1960s. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
The Dyson Bladeless Fan has baffled people for years. The creator dishes about what's under the hood.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A fascinating deep dive on the science of snowflakes from the world's leading snowflake expert Kenneth Libbrecht.
Don't let your screen crack! Protect your expensive device with a rugged case that's built to last.
If you're searching for gifts that will make the holiday break a bit brighter, look no further than these lovely Lego sets.
With skyrocketing inflation and a new coronavirus variant, President Joe Biden is facing his lowest polling number of his presidency. Is he doomed? Chris Cillizza weighs in.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: winter holidays, yes, but also the period in which it is especially socially acceptable to air general malaise on the TL.
Chilling in the hot tub, rainy days, intense sessions on the bike — these earbuds will stand up just fine. Even better, they're on sale for just $89.
Jason Sudeikis remembers the time that Chris Rock nearly derailed his "SNL" audition.
If the inability to time travel were a fundamental part of our universe, you'd expect equally fundamental physics behind that rule.
We've scoured through Amazon and found some of the more off the beaten path gifts that are sure to delight the men in your life who are hardest to surprise.
"Turns out running for senate is the one weird trick to reduce belly fat," said Colbert, pointing out how the popular doctor has built a career on lies and now wants to run for public office.
The year is almost over, but things are heating up over at Netflix, which is bringing a string of new movies and television in December.
Kurzgesagt gives the definitive take on what the impact of meat consumption is doing to the planet and whether eating local or grass-fed meat even matters.
Lamb preached against traditional medicine and promoted his own alternative therapies.
Jed Mottley played varsity football 28 years ago at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, when nothing screamed ultimate pride in your sport and school like a letterman jacket — but Mottley didn't have one.
We could watch this baggage claim carousel for hours.
Following the Great Resignation, the job market is hot. Should workers constantly keep a wandering eye for their next opportunity, even if they're not necessarily itching to leave?
To those who knew him, Tom Randele had all the hallmarks of a regular guy. He was an avid golfer and car enthusiast. His wife worked for the town, and they owned a modest home on a quiet cul-de-sac. But Randele had a secret — something hed been hiding for 52 years.
Charli XCX was presenting for the 2021 ARIA Awards when her dress strap slipped to reveal her breast. Because it was pre-recorded, audiences didn't see it at the show — but she gladly shared it with her fans.
Bringing the Marvel Comics superhero to the big screen was no easy feat.
We hope no one breaks in.
Jimmy Kimmel had a devastating response to Donald Trump Jr. suggesting Americans should resist vaccine mandates.
The spate of furious wildfires around the world during the past decade has revealed to ecologists how much biodiversity and "pyrodiversity" go hand in hand.
Studies indicate that the benefits of rebound sex are usually greater than the damage it causes.
"Succession" star Cousin Greg tells Jimmy Fallon which Hollywood superstar pinged him for show spoilers and then has a back and forth with bandleader Questlove about who his character really is.
As one of only 7,625 cars imported, the SPG is likely the most collectible of all 900 models.
Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy.