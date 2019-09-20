Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

TIME TO FOCUS ON THE REAL CRIMINALS
3 diggs popular.info

A guy was caught stealing $950 in stuff from Walgreens. It led to 309 news stories. Walgreens was caught stealing $4.5 million from employees. It led to 1 story. Wage theft is bigger than all robberies combined but you wouldn't know it watching the news.

'THE GREAT FLIRTATION'
bbc.com

Following the Great Resignation, the job market is hot. Should workers constantly keep a wandering eye for their next opportunity, even if they're not necessarily itching to leave?

Namespaces

