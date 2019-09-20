Here's The Season Two Trailer Of 'Emily In Paris' We've All Been Waiting For
Lily Collins is back as the American in Paris in Netflix's infamously so bad it's good drama. Returning to streaming on December 22.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman are the absolute worst in this Hulu miniseries about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's stolen sex tape that broke the internet.
Experts share tips on how to maintain a consistent exercise routine that'll help you stay fit and fresh as you enter middle-age.
A mystery good Samaritan rescued two dachshunds, a rabbit and a cat from a house fire.
The trial of three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery continued Tuesday with testimony from a medical examiner.
Women's professional tennis executives have questioned the authenticity of the statement Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai released after she previously posted an allegation against a ruling party member.
Find out how the recently released sci-fi epic grounds its special effects in reality and creates a unique and special visual tone, unlike anything you've ever witnessed before.
For Jason Alexander, the show would never be the same after this extraordinary moment.
Threesomes can be tricky for anyone, but especially for first-timers.
"I think they call that pillow talk. He agreed with every word that came out of Trump's mouth," Kimmel joked.
Be afraid. Be very afraid.
"You know, we travel a lot, but we don't vacation that much."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Studies that show ivermectin is successful in treating COVID-19 all come from places with serious parasite problems.
A rare behind the scenes look at Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel) in the studio with Howard Ashman.
Technological metaphors have helped scientists reimagine the mind, writes Matthew Cobb in "The Idea of the Brain."
How a simple yet genius tire tread design tweak made cars much quieter.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
Does "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" breathe new life into the franchise, or is it an attempt to gin up viral fandom by copy-and-pasting the original film onto a new screen?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called upon Congress to censure Representative Paul Gosar for tweeting a violent anime video depicting him killing her. The House later voted to censure Gosar and remove him from his two committee assignments.
Groceries prices in the US are on the rise as the consumer price index has spiked by 6.2 percent from a year ago. But how bad is it in other countries? Online lender NetCredit crunched the numbers.
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
A random passerby performs an extraordinary rendition of Hans Zimmer's "Interstellar" theme at St. Pancras International Station in London.
"That's the only time I remember putting my foot down."
Whiskey, cigars, red meat — everybody has a vice. Thankfully, those vices make gift giving a whole lot easier.
The rapper appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Maury" as the pay-off to his recent music video — revealing a scandalous love triangle with his music video co-star Yai Ariza and facing off against Ariza's wife Ashley. It was endlessly entertaining.
It's not just about Roe, American healthcare is pricing women out of existence.
Here is the definitive list of the fall's best games to buy for either your PS4 or PS5, and most of these games are available on other platforms as well, whether that be a PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.
"Some anti-vaxxers actually are getting the vaccine due to social pressure and work mandates but not everything's changed. They're still very stupid," Bee quipped.
The best-selling novelist's understated love letters to his T-shirts convey how we give life to our things and vice versa.
Brian Baumgartner has more than 6,000 fans on Cameo, and says he made over $1 million on the platform.
That one family member always says they don't want anything for the holidays, so we think it's time to give them what they asked for.
Japanese longbows, or Yumi, cost thousands of dollars to handcraft, and when things get artisanal the price goes upwards of a cool $5,000 per piece.
Stealing first base is not a thing that is supposed to happen in a normal baseball game. Here's how Jean Segura pulled off the impossible.
The Arizona representative, who has extensive ties to the far right, tweeted an edited clip of "Attack on Titan" showing him killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
A climate-friendly experiment to let lawns grow into meadows at Green-Wood Cemetery has visitors—and landscapers—taking notice. Horticulturists, like theater directors, work behind the scenes. They don't sign up to get booed.
David Fincher's horrifying breakthrough continues to scare us. In an excerpt from a new book about the director's work, open the box and see what evil lurks in the hearts of man.
The world will crumble if global temperatures rise three degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The comedian says a mob of SJWs bullied his trans friend into suicide. The evidence says otherwise.
The actress seemed to have forgotten that she could just… not talk publicly about her relationship and pregnancy.
The Greek Freak might be one of the best basketball players in the world right now, but he's still a humble kid from Athens at the end of the day.
If peeling potatoes with a peeler takes too much of your precious time, try this trick for removing the skins quickly using only your hands.
Jordan Peterson and Jack Dorsey are touting a bogus theory about the inflation rate.
Wyclef Jean was booked to play a corporate gig for Range Rover but things went off the rails when Joe Eberhardt, the President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, got up on his shoulders.
U.S. Space Command has confirmed a "debris-generating event," which now presents a potential risk to the International Space Station.