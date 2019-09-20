Here's The Episode That Made 'Community' A Must-Watch Show
Here's the episode of the quirky sitcom that finally put the show on the map.
Here's the episode of the quirky sitcom that finally put the show on the map.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's the episode of the quirky sitcom that finally put the show on the map.
Here's what to keep in mind about knowing when it's over, moving on and healing from heartbreak.
Andrew Callaghan interviewed people with a wide spectrum of feelings and opinions in the hours after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion.
The military is currently behind its recruiting goals for this year by 23 percent.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
This Honest Trailer observes that this is the Star Wars series that finally gives Hayden Christensen the respect he deserves.
The magazine did not disclose the writer's personal connection.
The midtown high-rise is ideal for those who'd rather not do much of anything themselves.
Hillary Clinton broke her silence about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and had a few words about her former classmate.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide of Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff, detailed how President Trump was acting on the day of the Capitol insurrection.
"My favorite artists? You probably haven't heard of them."
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel from his chief Secret Service agent Bobby Engle and then lunged at him.
After days of reports that the board of Disney was looking into the embattled executive, who's had some bumps in the road this year, he's finally being extended.
If anyone is curious why men have a shorter life expectancy than women, they should watch this video.
Charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water scandal must be dismissed after the Michigan Supreme Court said Tuesday that a judge had no power to issue indictments under a century-old, rarely used law.
Nintendo and their third party friends announced a slew of new games for the Switch earlier this morning, and we rounded up the best trailers from the lot.
Many civilizations have thought they were living in end times but what if we're a lot further from the apocalypse than we realize? Kurzgesagt explores how humanity probably has many more years to go.
"When my husband emerges from the camp infirmary with our daughter draped across his arms, I do not recognize her. 'We need a hospital,' I tell him."
Some large drug store chains are limiting purchases of emergency contraception to three pills per customer, company representatives confirmed to CNN.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski reveals how to make a delicious kebab plate at home, without spending too much time prepping and how to improvise it to fit your taste.
How do companies like Apple, Microsoft and Facebook earn their billions of dollars in annual profit? Simple: by making hundreds or thousands of dollars every second. Here's a breakdown in charts.
This blend of hemp and organic cotton is breathable, sustainable and extremely comfortable.
This clip from the documentary "Iconoclasts" sheds some light into what it was like when the singer-songwriter got dinner with the notoriously chatty director.
Press and hold the power button and either volume button to hard-lock an iPhone or iPad.
The best part is that it's solar-powered, so leaving your food out in the sun is actually not as bad as it sounds.
Andrew McCabe told Wolf Blitzer that the fact that federal agents seized Trump attorney's phone and made him unlock it reveals they've got a well-developed case.
You can involve mushroom microdoses in your wedding — but you do have to tell the guests.
Want to draw with the exact color of your favorite flower? This Kickstarted stylus snags the color and brings it into your digital workflow.
John Hinckley Jr. told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he apologized to the family of Ronald Reagan, press secretary James Brady, the wounded secret service agents and "Jodie Foster for bringing her into this."
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was brought into a New York courtroom Tuesday in a prison uniform and with her ankles shackled to await her sentence for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
29 years after the beloved Disney Halloween comedy horror film, the Sanderson Sisters are back to scare a new generation of Halloween celebrators.
British taxpayers now officially hold shares in a company that throws sex parties.
Data from the past year shows how people around the world like to access the Internet.
An incredible news report unearthed from 1967 reveals how people seemed unfazed by the dangers of drunk driving.
Lhakpa Sherpa, who recently climbed the Nepal side of Everest, negotiates her adventures with remarkably limited resources.
The Mantua property was renovated after sitting abandoned for a decade.
"Just as long as that life doesn't need baby formula, affordable health care or a place to learn without getting shot," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" guest host quipped.
Besides the fact that so many are paying thousands of dollars to live in a closet.
Some ex-employees, it turns out, were able to trade while others could only watch the shares plummet.
Surveillance footage captured the scary moment Ukrainians attempted to flee from a rocket attack launched by the Russians.
"I don't want to get typecast," Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant joked.
The ShopRite supermarket employee, in Staten Island, was initially charged with second-degree assault against the former New York City mayor.
David Harbour revealed how he met his wife Lily Allen and shared what happened on their first date, on an episode of "The Late Late Show."
A cryptic utterance from a supposed spambot never lost its relevance.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling for a House investigation into whether two Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade should be impeached for lying at their confirmation hearings.