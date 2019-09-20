There's A Huge Difference Between What 1.5 And 2 Degrees Of Warming Can Do To The Planet
Cheddar breaks down the world of difference between .5 degrees of warming.
Cheddar breaks down the world of difference between .5 degrees of warming.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl had an extraordinary response when Will Arnett asked him about his favorite beat of all time on his podcast "SmartLess."
A vaccine's value isn't just in its peak performance; also essential to know is when, and how quickly, protection might start to decline.
Teppei Okada performs a flawless rendition of the first level of the iconic "Super Mario Bros." arcade game for violin from each unique action-sound down to the very last note.
After you're gone, your files, photos, emails, and more stay behind. You can choose who can access them.
Dear Spotify Wrapped, we don't need a forced joke about NFTs or cringe copywriting. We just need our top songs and artists, please.
Go on a visually stunning journey with skier and filmmaker Sam Favret, who took to the slopes of Chamonix all by himself — with a drone — after the valley closed the resorts this winter.
In a world of more frequent and more intense flooding, one way to protect against the worst can trace its roots back to the Netherlands, nearly 1,000 years ago.
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch believes abortion bans empower women. She's taking that argument to the Supreme Court.
From cracking to cooking to eating, Adam Ragusea covers every single detail that you need to know about eggs — and how to make the basics.
This week, we've also got Yoko Ono in the Beatles documentary "Get Back."
One woman laughed in my face when I told her.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Cheddar breaks down the world of difference between .5 degrees of warming.
"They said sex was like a sports car, they go faster and faster and then you can't stop."
Simu Liu, star of this year's biggest box-office hit, chugs boba on the hot seat, explains his rise to fame and reminisces on his past as a "terrible accountant" before joining showbiz.
This old footage of former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin hedging about Donald Trump's COVID tests looks really bad in hindsight.
Snowmen, Santas and reindeer are nice and all, but this holiday sasquatch is better-suited for our trees.
This week's advice column questions include an employer wondering whether they can get rid of an employee who refuses to lie to customers, a septuagenarian who can't get past a high school slight and more.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will be as aghast about as we are about widespread smoking in the 1960s. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: winter holidays, yes, but also the period in which it is especially socially acceptable to air general malaise on the TL.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Pope Francis has tested a lot of traditions and carved a special lane for himself when it comes to Papal fashion. Here's what his bold stance on clothes really means.
Jacqueline Avant, who was married to music executive Clarence Avant and the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, was found shot to death during an apparent home invasion at her Beverly Hills home.
If you're searching for gifts that will make the holiday break a bit brighter, look no further than these lovely Lego sets.
The lockout began on Wednesday night after the league's collective bargaining agreement expired.
Why the seventh episode of the seventh season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a masterpiece.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Bridle Path and Kulp Elementary Schools Advanced and Beginner Band might never live down this disastrous Christmas performance from 2009.
Since Friday, Norway's Magnus Carlsen and Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi have been spending their days in a glass box in Dubai, vying for the 2021 World Chess Championship.
Gentle on one side, strong exfoliation with the other, this clever charcoal-infused scrubber really gets at the dirt and oil.
Drew Gooden deconstructs a terrible tweet that asked men about how to ask out a girl at the grocery store.
Climate models are usually run on supercomputers. But Amazon has donated cloud computing time to run a model — with a twist.
Larry David's "Everyman" bit on this week's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is one of the most insightful things he's done on the show.
Parag Agrawal is one of the few tech industry CTOs to nab the top job. But the tides may be shifting.
Why it seems like Altimas are always reckless on the road.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both teed off on Donald Trump on Wednesday night after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed in a new book that the ex-president tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his debate with Joe Biden.
Dixie fox loves to get tickled at the Save A Fox Rescue.
Websites that charge fees to take down public mugshots are a multi-million dollar industry — and they don't care if you're innocent.
Dave Grohl paid tribute to Jewish pop star Barry Manilow for the holidays in his continuing Hanukkah Sessions series.
Ronald Reagan's press secretary Larry Speakes treated the AIDS epidemic like a joke.
Malaysia's soon-to-be-finished Merdeka 118 mega skyscraper proves that height isn't everything.
The Ninth Amendment might be the most important Amendment most Americans have never heard of — and it makes the NRA and pro-choice advocates strange bedfellows.
Across the country, unregulated "shadow" foster care is severing parents from children — who often wind up abandoned by the system that's supposed to protect them.
In film, science, and the economy, the U.S. has fallen out of love with the hard work of invention.
In a preview clip for a sit-down interview on Thursday, Alec Baldwin says he didn't pull the trigger that killed Halyna Hutchins.
With the HBO Max revival on the way, The A.V. Club looks back at some of the most insightful (and raunchiest) episodes about sex from the original
The PocketBook InkPad Color doesn't find a truly great use-case for color E Ink screens even if it shows how the technology has improved.