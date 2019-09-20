Here's 'The Batman' Trailer Starring Robert Pattinson We've All Been Waiting For
Robert Pattinson is giving us all goosebumps as the latest actor to become the caped crusader.
FourFront, an entertainment startup, has over 20 fictional accounts on TikTok that have cumulatively amassed millions of followers and views.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In a unearthed CNN interview with Larry King from 1990, George Carlin gives his opinion on Andrew Dice Clay and comedy that targets vulnerable groups and people.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's new collaboration with Ridley Scott misses what's important about the famous 14th-century rape case.
Splurging on some nice soap with shea butter simply isn't that expensive, so it's absolutely worth doing. Your skin will thank us later.
This guy and "Broke Bobby" have a lot in common.
Fifty years ago, Computer Space launched the video game industry. Here's why it never took off.
Money gets you into space, but it can't buy success up there.
This eel didn't stand a chance.
Empathy, persistence and patience will all be key.
On Saturday, some Instacart shoppers will go on strike, protesting the company's low pay and lack of communication with its laborers.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
To call it false equivalence would be an understatement.
Putting off bedtime for one more boxset episode, or some "me time"? You may be a sleep procrastinator — and doing yourself serious harm.
Why do electric cords have holes in their two flat prongs? Here's the answer that will leave you forever satisfied.
Almanacs are full of lists of global and national historic events. But "This Day in History" feature invites you to not just peruse a list, but to take a trip back in time to see how a significant event originally was reported in the Chicago Tribune.
Ridley Scott has some great movies under his belt, from "Alien" and "Blade Runner" to more recent efforts, like this week's "The Last Duel." We rank all of the director's films from worst to best.
Hey, can't hurt to try it.
Meowijuana is a startup that wants to get your cat high — with catnip packaged like weed.
Gruden's abrupt resignation raises plenty of questions. Here's one: When the NFL says "It Takes All of Us," who does it mean?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
You know how they say that just because everyone jumps off a cliff doesn't mean you should, too? Enough said.
The You star credits her rise to a "resting existential-crisis face" as she talks about season three of the hit Netflix series.
Just about every aspect of this office chair is adjustable: The lower back support, foot rest, head rest, height, angle of recline and more are easy to fine tune.
It is often a struggle just to stay afloat. But if you had enough money, would you pursue more of it — or should time now be our greatest aspiration?
A Redditor keenly observed, "They got the shark denier, the 'just be careful around sharks' guy, the 'but I wanna party' whiner, and even the 'if only there were something we could do' people."
Now that it's truly feeling like fall, anything that isn't flannel might as well not be in our closets.
Love standing up with your back against the wall while you take care of business with your non-dominant hand? Here's why.
How cryptocurrencies and blockchains like Ethereum transform society.
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Just when you thought the optical illusion, known as the Ames window, couldn't get any weirder, it does with a simple sticking of a ballpoint pen.
Not having a last will and testament can be a huge fight for families.
"Tiptoes" is an honest-to-God real movie made in 2003 with ethically questionable casting decisions (ahem: Gary Oldman) that sparked controversy — and rightly so.
Some were brilliant and others were BS.
Add it to the list of things adults under 40 are being blamed for.
This guy plays guitar with 10 gloves on better than us with none.
Ever felt horny on a plane, train or automobile? Experts explain why sexual arousal and travel often go hand in hand.
Tom Vitale recounts his time as his late friend's director and producer.
Red Bull's RB7 Formula 1 race car zipped through the streets of NYC last week, from Wall Street to the FDR Drive along the East River.
Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez is a musician, artist and former real-estate agent who turned to a career of progressive advocacy work after his sister Alexandria's election in 2018. He took the Cut to a rave he hosted in Ridgewood.
Despite lawsuits and bannings, Alex Jones's raving and ranting are still working their way into the broadcast of the most prominent conservative media figure in the country: Tucker Carlson.
A cheeky dad pulls off the ultimate dad prank with the help of a friend.
Banksy's famous self-destructing painting just sold at auction for a record $25 million after selling for $1.4 million in 2018.
Q-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic. Now women are trying to get out and get their lives back, but lack the mental health resources.
Just because you can't cook doesn't mean you can't make soothing food videos like the best of 'em.
The ideal cities to set up in are where cost of living is low, networking opportunities are high and internet is fast. Here are some of those places.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.