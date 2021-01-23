Here's How The Camera Compares On The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Versus The iPhone 12 Pro Max
How the best smartphone cameras commercially available compare with one another.
It's even more amazing that the plane managed to fly back.
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki compared with Trump press secretary Sean Spicer.
Trey Kennedy makes a hilariously on point imitation of every type of social media person.
Accent expert Erik Singer is a whiz at imitating accents from Bostonian to Appalachian.
It was a lot easier to get away with lying decades ago.
Andrew Callaghan talks to Vice about his wildly popular man-on-the-street interviews that nobody else dares to do.
With a mob approaching, a police lieutenant fatally shot a woman trying to vault through a window near the House Chamber.
If you understand how presidential libraries are created, it's hard to see how Trump ever gets it done.
"I've been wanting to come on your show for months and months," Dr. Fauci told the MSNBC host.
Well, that and the fact that @POTUS now follows Chrissy Teigen.
Need to brush up on the nitty gritty of world history? These maps hold the key to a better understanding of how we got to today. Plus, they look rad as hell.
Larry King shares an unforgettable tale from his early DJ career where a woman called him in the middle of his shift.
The Justice Department revealed new charges against a Texas man who allegedly participated in the Capitol attack and posted online death threats against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a US Capitol Police officer.
Facebook deactivated my account after I shared some thoughts and an article advocating decentralized social networks. There was no warning. There was no apparent human intervention. And it now claims the decision cannot be reversed. Is the AI working to preserve itself?
Max Frosh publishes a series of his friend's WhatsApp messages as a poetry book and succeeds beyond his wildest dreams.
This week's main characters include a fan fiction hater, a US Senator who thinks the Paris climate agreement was Paris's idea and more.
Senator Raphael Warnock was sworn in this week as Georgia's first Black senator, and he arrived with a canny canine assist.
Faulty software set back a bid by the world's largest car maker for electric-vehicle dominance.
Boncuk followed the ambulance that carried her owner, Cemal Senturk, to the hopsital and waited patiently outside.
Clean water is vitally important whether you're having an adventure in the wilderness or trying to make your way through an emergency. This personal filter can purify even the grossest water, so you'll be sure to have a safe supply.
We've died and gone to cat heaven.
Teespring, a Silicon Valley e-commerce site that lets people create and sell customized T-shirts, sweaters, and other apparel, is having a heck of a month.
Trying to find another avenue to push his baseless election claims, Donald Trump considered installing a loyalist.
An explanation of the unique styles of extremist groups.
The decline in enrollment has been seven times as steep among men as among women
To distill the violent insurrection at the US Capitol into a tale of angry male rage is to overlook the threat that women in the mob posed.
What to consider before turning your old home into a rental property.
TB12 Sports has been controversial ever since it launched. But with Brady playing like he's 20 years younger, it deserves a second look.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
After the Capitol assault—and after losing his perch as Majority Leader—the senator finally denounced the outgoing President. Was it a moral reckoning or yet another act of political self-interest?
Typewriters teach to accept, embrace, honor & not be afraid of mistakes.
Not everyone can afford a private plane, Larry.
It's time for Rockstar to take a more out-of-this-world approach to its crime series.
Where Americans see green, Japanese people "see" blue.
Representative Madison Cawthorn has misled the public about training for the Paralympics, just as he misrepresented his education and business history.
Have you ever wondered whether expensive clothes are worth their price? Or had that subtle feeling of guilt when buying something pricey, and then justifying it because you will wear it so many times, even if you have no clue if it's actually true? If you thought yes, then this is for you.
Also featuring Joe Biden and Lady Gaga and Donald Trump's note to Biden.
Yes, Netflix, we're still watching.
What would happen if instead of a spatula, you used a shovel?
One of the largest protests against Vladimir Putin in Moscow featured snowballs being pelted at police.
Award-winning TV and radio host who became a household name on CNN show Larry King Live
With 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors and 28 fireplaces the White House is not an easy building to deep-clean. But that's exactly what happened this week.
Even gorillas like to savor the taste of fresh snow.
Only a day into President Joe Biden's administration and there's already an Easter egg in the HTML code of the newly updated White House website.
This mythical looking dagger may have played a symbolic role in prehistoric Iberian society.
There's something deeply satisfying about watching a hedge being trimmed and maintained.
This university appears to have no problem listing a deceased professor as the "teacher" of this particular course.
Guardsmen were later let back into facilities after an outry from lawmakers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared noticeably more chipper during a White House briefing on Thursday compared to his previous coronavirus taskforce appearances.
The "worldwide leader in sports" has largely ignored that McGregor is being sued for rape in the lead-up to his lucrative UFC Championship bout Saturday night—broadcast on ESPN+.
Under Trump, vaccine rollout was punted to states. In order to work, Biden's national program will take time and money.