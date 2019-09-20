Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
FOLLOW FOR UPDATES

Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.

SUPERSIZE ME
bloomberg.com

As U.S. drivers buy more full-size and heavy-duty pickups, these vehicles have transformed from no-frills workhorses into angry giants. And pedestrians are paying the price.

THE GRAY MARKET TRANSIT UNDERWORLD
projects.newyorker.com

New York's unofficial shuttles, called "dollar vans" in some neighborhoods, make up a thriving transportation
system that operates where the subway and buses don't. This interactive project, with videos, maps out that system.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x