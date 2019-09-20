Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
MIX AND MATCH
theringer.com

Seth Curry knew he'd never be the focal point of an NBA offense like his brother, Steph, so he modeled his career after his father, Dell. Through his own historic shooting, he's become the perfect blend of the two: the role player that every superstar wants to play with.

PRETTY, PRETTY, PRETTY BAD

This week's characters also include a rocker best known for a song primarily comprised of the lyric "woo-hoo" accusing Taylor Swift of not writing her songs, an editor-in-chief soliciting journalist salaries but refusing to divulge his own and a conservative pundit upset at a cartoon wearing something she wears all the time.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x