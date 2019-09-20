Here's How Joe Biden Reacted To The Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
Joe Biden was asked if he stood behind characterizing Kyle Rittenhouse as a white supremacist. Here was his response.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Veritasium's Derek Muller breaks down how electricity actually works and it might change your thinking forever.
Even modest updates to key areas in your home will help drive up its sales price.
They insist they're more sophisticated than your typical anti-vaxxer. Not that they're telling anyone.
How a veteran virologist dug up new evidence to back up the theory that COVID-19 jumped from animals to humans in a notorious Chinese market — rather than emerged from a lab leak. Here's what convinced him.
You can either watch House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's eight-hour speech in its entirety or just tune in to this succinct synopsis by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
From sexy vampires and brooding software developers to dragon-riding saviors and mafia antiheroes, here are the 20 best HBO shows.
The former Disney Channel actor has spent the past few decades unpacking the trauma of being a child star. Now, with a new confessional YouTube channel, she's cashing in.
"What happened to the children who lived through the Pandemic?" teases the latest South Park special, coming November 25 to Paramount Plus.
Both sales of new and old cars are selling more than a week slowly in October than they were in September.
Jury hears first words from Elizabeth Holmes, and they're pretty damning.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Andrew Garfield is a man of many talents, but he's under no circumstance a philatelist.
Many of these remote jobs pay annual salaries above $85,000, according to new research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The story behind one of 2000's most upbeat pop rock songs is a lot darker than you might have realized.
The increasingly stupid conflict between the FAA and FCC is the payoff of two administrations' mismanagement and neglect.
Way to miss the entire point of the show.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
This week, we've also got the New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse tweet.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
This Yomega ad has every 90s trope: baggy clothes, spiky hair and a generic hip-hop beat.
This week's characters include the world's richest man bullying a Senator who said he should pay share of taxes, a woman you definitely shouldn't invite to your birthday party and a political conference that banned fictional characters from its event.
Here's a collection of great, affordable gifts for the women in your life that'll make them feel cared for and that they'll get to use right away.
Breaking your penis having sex in reverse cowgirl is a tale as old as time — but is it true? And can penises even "break"? Here's what you need to know about penile fracture and safe reverse cowgirl practice.
Andrew Callaghan travels to 55th and Denker to meet with 55 Neighborhood Crip Gang member "Crip Mac" and it was an unexpectedly wholesome interview.
Black Friday is nice and all, but you can snag some of Huckberry's top picks at a nice discount during their undercover sale from Friday through Sunday.
Everyone makes money mistakes — even financial experts.
A unique performance art project shows just how useless NFTs can be.
Not only is this a fun way to spend time indoors, but this app-driven putting green will analyze your shots to help you improve.
Restaurant manager Janelle "Nelly" Broland broke her silence about getting a face full of hot soup by a disgruntled customer. The soup thrower, Amanda Nicole Martinez, did not get off scot-free and was later arrested by police.
A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who shot and killed two men at a protest in Kenosha in 2020, not guilty of all charges.
Irakli Khvedaguridze lives alone, high in the Caucasus mountains of Georgia and is the last remaining inhabitant of the highest settlement in Europe, where he lives throughout winter in a village that's only accessible by helicopter.
I set up a new Facebook account with the most generic interests possible, and wound up in a place no one should ever have to go.
Vignesh Sundaresan, aka MetaKovan, has amassed a digital art collection worth tens of millions of dollars. His path to riches was sometimes rocky.
After getting cheated on days before her wedding, superstar Kat Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez, decides to dive into marital life with a random high-school math teacher, played by Owen Wilson.
A new study charts the evolution of right-wing arguments.
Disability activists fear that people will forget about conservatorships now that Britney Spears is free.
Find out why corporate giants General Electric and Johnson & Johnson recently announced they're splitting things up.
Does video recording in the classroom keep teachers accountable, or just keep them in fear?
It's a method experts seem hesitant to talk about.
Paul Rudd was asked who his wife would've picked for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" and everyone would have to agree.
Ann Reardon takes a look at TikTok videos that promote so-called "healthy" sugars and the science behind them.
You now have a much more fun use for those brown bananas
After discussing the most frequently used passwords in America, Jimmy Kimmel finds out it's actually not hard to figure out people's passwords: just ask.
Never get caught without safe water during a camping trip or an emergency. Get two LifeStraw filters for just $19.98.
The president is undergoing a physical on Friday at Walter Reed.