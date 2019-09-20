Here's How A Easily A Door Chain Lock Can Be Opened
Turns out all it takes is some string.
Turns out all it takes is some string.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The Paulsboro, New Jersey-based Your Hometown Deli is the sole location for Hometown International, which has an eye-popping market value despite totaling $35,748 in sales in the last two years combined, according to securities filings.
Frank Peter Zimmermann did a stunning violin solo of Sergei Rachmaninov's Prelude in G minor.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here are the myriad of ways that living in poverty can be so expensive.
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's" fallen hero takes us inside John Walker's head — and Marvel's latest, greatest cameo.
What "The Wire" did for the cop show, the French drama "Le Bureau" is doing for the 21st-century espionage drama.
If you want a server to refill your water, please don't do this.
So you started lifting weights and pursuing a high-protein diet. How long before your hard work starts to show? Here's a reasonable timeline for when you'll start to see results.
As "RuPaul's Drag Race" has become more elaborate and flashy, contestants have had to spend more of their own money just to hold their own onstage.
Turns out all it takes is some string.
There will be another pandemic. Here are five ways we can fund research now to end it faster.
On March 16, 1966, the Gemini Vlll astronauts faced the first life-threatening, in-flight emergency in the short history of the US human spaceflight program.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Anastasia slowly gained the trust of the grumpiest stray cat in the neighborhood.
Young people are pretending to be the protagonists in the movie version of their lives.
Anna, Illinois, has a long history of excluding black people. Where does that leave it today?
It's not every day that you get to see a wolf's point-of-view.
Looking for a K-Cup machine? This Keurig has a 4.8-star average on Amazon with over 22,000 reviews counted. It also makes for one heck of a Mother's Day gift.
Demanding bosses, impossible workloads, 24/7 email - no wonder many employees feel they have no time outside work to find love
Pigs get a bad rap for being messy animals but a poke inside their home shows they keep things pretty neat.
And why Kate Winslet, in HBO's "Mare of Easttown," is the exception.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Their faces were the backdrop of the 2010s. Now the likes of Scumbag Steve and Bad Luck Brian are cashing in with non-fungible tokens.
We hope nobody, including the bobcat, was seriously harmed.
If you're into DIY, this ultra-tiny drill is a great way to get into those hard-to-reach places.
If you want a half-way decent pizza in a regular home oven, a pizza stone is where you want to start. This pack also comes with a peel and cutter, so you can start cranking out pies.
Sure, this fire pit looks like a futuristic piece of furniture, but it's engineered to deliver a full and complete burn just about anywhere.
Photographer Chris Bethell documented the first professional haircuts and dyes the people of Manchester's Northern Quarter have had in four months.
Universal Pictures gave this YouTuber $100 to remake their action flick and he seemingly pulled it off with flying colors.
HBO has a new series called "The Nevers" about a bunch of women with supernatural powers in 1896 London. The production design is excellent and there's a fictional 1890s electric car, and it looks pretty cool.
How big would water raindrops be on other planets in our solar system?
A hilarious toddler in Glasgow told her uncle to "shut yer geggie" — which means "shut your mouth" in Scottish — and gleefully said "I'm going to be rude to you."
When your job is running 26.2 miles first thing in the morning, you get pretty good at catching Zs.
Ben Morris sees how much of the high life he can enjoy for just an hour long first class flight.
A tweet from Elon Musk, one of Dogecoin's richest fans, has made the cryptocurrency's value soar more than 100%.
Here's how to aim, shoot and score as an airplane spotter.
New paint reflects 98% of sunlight as well as radiating infrared heat into space, reducing need for air conditioning.
I'd never seen law enforcement show this level of restraint at any protest, much less a riot. And now we know why.
Some of these new Oreos just don't make any sense at all.
This week, we've also got actors who always understand the assignment and "you can be a different person after the pandemic."
The first episode of the series nearly didn't make it to air. Perhaps that's comforting as the Thronesverse tries to find its footing with an array of planned spinoffs.
The uncomfortable calculation every bro makes before greeting a friend.
It's a matter of constant conflict.
When it comes to the scale of infections, the two nations are similarly matched. But Brazil, home to almost 214 million, has seen more than 365,000 people die from COVID-19, more than double the number of deaths in India, which has a far greater population of 1.4 billion.
Canadian Parliament member William Amos had reportedly forgotten that his camera was on when he was changing out of his jogging clothes.
NBC News reviewed posts from four private, secret Facebook groups that describe themselves as solely for current and former special operations forces.
Inside the rise (and continued rise) of Dogecoin.
That was almost too much of a close call.
The flush toilet may be the world's gold standard for sanitation, but the sewer infrastructure it demands is inefficient, costly and outdated.