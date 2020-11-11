Here's A Visualization Of The Largest Cities By Area Around The World
It's astonishing how some of the world's largest cities can be so compact in size.
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
Some people are using Benford's Law to claim that Biden votes are fraudulent. Here's why using that formula is problematic at best as a "forensic tool when applied to elections."
Things got way too weird for The Gregory Brothers to remain silent.
"I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and see them spread," the Republican told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.
On November 12, 1970, officials in Oregon exploded an 8-ton whale carcass in one of the weirdest moments in American history caught on tape.
Flights from Asia to South America would be a "long, arduous and expensive journey."
This week, we've got Gritty, FiveThirtyEight's origin story, calling the race for Biden, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, what's something that isn't racist but feels racist and Dean Browning announcing he's a black gay man.
By different metrics, all sorts of locations in the United States are deeply troubling, from Minot, N.D., to New York City.
"Oh no, am I going to get poisoned too?"
A seasoned parkour athlete shows off his unbelievable skills in this supercut.
Meal planning is a lot easier when you're okay with eating the exact same meals every day. On the other hand, variety is one of the keystones of a healthy diet. So how bad is it, really, if you eat the same thing all the time?
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
The remains of a giant, ancient lake have been discovered under Greenland, buried deep below the ice sheet in the northwest of the country and estimated to be hundreds of thousands of years old, if not millions, scientists say.
Coming down from the election, we're going to ease into some lighter fare from Twitter this week, like jokes about political coups. Haha!
Nothing about this is a good idea, but somehow YouTuber YOGOMAN made it work.
Franz Brentano, philosopher and psychologist, was an iconic teacher eclipsed by his students, Freud and Husserl among them.
Nineteen months after winning his fifth Masters, Tiger Woods has just one victory under his belt. But he insists he has a chance to win at Augusta again.
Sometimes someone has to be asked to leave a COVID Bubble as Julie Nolke demonstrates.
William Baekeland seemed like a polished young explorer. But when trips he planned began falling apart, others started to wonder — was it all a con?
It's one of the key ingredients in Chinese "málà" cooking, and its effects are said to be both physiological and mental.
The comedienne dishes to Seth Meyers about how she got blocked by the president of the United States on Twitter.
Trump's team thought religious-minded voters would save him in key states. They now appear to have turned away just enough for him to lose.
The legendary filmmaker talks about his new meteorite documentary "Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds," the 2020 election and how the world will end.
Hurricanes are keeping their strength longer after making landfall, according to new study published in the journal Nature. It's the latest sign that hurricanes are causing more damage because of climate change.
The Geography King YouTube channel gives a ranking of the state capitols in the United States and doesn't hold back.
"A Teacher" is about a high school teacher who begins an abusive sexual relationship with her student. Director Hannah Fidell says the show wouldn't have been possible without the Me Too movement.
Concrete is using up more water and sand than the world can afford.
Luna Soley reflects on a time of loneliness, hard work, and natural beauty.
While doing postdoctoral research for a project on Edith Wharton's short fiction, Sarah Whitehead, an independent scholar in London, came across the typescript of an unpublished story written by Wharton. Here it is, for the first time.
What're the odds of driving next to someone as bad as you.
There's a big difference between a) waving around a stack of affidavits in a safe space and b) bringing your claims before a judge. We saw that difference on Tuesday in the Trump campaign's case in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Movies about the MIddle Ages often show peasants defeating knights. Was this true in history?
"Honestly, if I knew people were this incompetent, I would do this myself."
The evasive, real-life Bobby Axelrod has acquired the pro sports team he's always coveted. Now, over the next few years, a frustrated fan base and the richest owner in baseball may be together on a wild ride.
They thought they could get away with it. They were wrong.
Google knows where you are, and so do advertisers.
Amidst rising uncertainty and stress, more people are counting on divine guidance to navigate this crisis.
SuperValu, a supermarket chain in Ireland, made an extremely wholesome Christmas ad with a twist of an ending.
Why leave Earth in search of aliens when you can just dive right into our oceans?
David Fincher's new Netflix film, "Mank," is about the tortured making of "Citizen Kane." But it has plenty to say about the entertainment industry — and America — of 2020.
Hugh Grant dished to Stephen Colbert about his case of COVID-19 and the awful symptoms that came with it.
After releasing three classic, prophetic albums, the reclusive rapper is now the conscience of hip-hop. His next project is certain to be timely, but it will arrive on his own terms.
As a millennial New Yorker living in the South, I'm not surprised by the Georgia election results.
The Peloton quantifies everything about your performance. When you're someone who's motivated to a fault by numbers and competition, this can take a serious toll.
Adam Kimmel is the cinematographer of such acclaimed films as "Beautiful Girls," "Capote" and "Never Let Me Go." He's also a registered sex offender.
Anne Helen Petersen's "Can't Even" grapples with the miseries of millennial work — but it doesn't find any satisfying solutions.
Coppola and best friend Zoe Cassavetes' short-lived series fused fashion, famous people, and fast cars, with appearances from Kim Gordon, Keanu Reeves, Beastie Boys, Anna Wintour and more.
Rob Landes shows how epic you can make "The Mandalorian" theme with one violin.
Payne Lindsey and Jake Brennan explore the "really horrible, brutal crime" of two murdered Grateful Dead fans in "Dead and Gone" podcast.
