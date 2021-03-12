👋 Welcome to Digg

WHO'S GONNA DRIVE YOU HOME?

jalopnik.com

Tesla launched its "Full Self Driving" feature five months ago, which offers a bit of autonomous capabilities without actually being, y'know, full self-driving. The confusing name has resulted in some bad behavior and dangerous driving. But instead of rethinking the name, CEO Elon Musk has indicated that Tesla will be "adding "Download Beta" button to Service section of car display in ~10 days."

