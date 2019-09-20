For You Latest
THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON STAR WARS
Researchers at University of Central Florida back in 2017 found that cognitively demanding tasks, like a math instructional video, induces children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder to fidget, while watching a movie, like the pod-racing scene in "Star Wars Episode I – The Phantom Menace," a less strenuous brain activity, doesn't prompt excessive movement.

